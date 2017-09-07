ການໂຄສະນາ ສ້າງຄວາມແຕກແຍກ ທາງການເມືອງ ເຊື່ອມໂຍງ ກັບບັນຊີປອມ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ

ເຟສບຸກ ກ່າວວ່າ ການສືບສວນພາຍໃນບໍລິສັດ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່າ ໄດ້ມີການລົງ
ໂຄສະນາ ທາງການເມືອງຫຼາຍພັນເທື່ອ ໃນເຟສບຸກຂອງຕົນ ໂດຍບັນຊີປອມ ແລະ
ໃນໜ້າຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນເຟສບຸກນັ້ນ ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງທີ່ມີການເຊື່ອມໂຍງ ກັບຣັດເຊຍ
ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເພີ່ມຄວາມກັງວົນຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ກ່ຽວກັບການແຊກແຊງຂອງມົສກູ ໃນການໂຄສະນາ
ຫາສຽງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້.
ເຄືອຂ່າຍສື່ສັງຄົມຍັກໃຫຍ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖະແຫຼງໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກ
ໂຄສະນາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເອີ່ຍໂດຍກົງ ເຖິງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຫຼືຜູ້ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນ ເລີຍ ພວກ
ໂຄສະນາ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ ຈະສົ່ງເສີມ ບັນຫາຕ່າງໆດ້ານສັງຄົມ ທີ່ສ້າງຄວາມແຕກແຍກ
ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ເລື່ອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ສາຍສຳພັນດ້ານເຊື້ອຊາດ ແລະ ການຄຸ້ມຄອງປືນ.
ພວກບັນຊີປອມທັງຫຼາຍ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳຮ່ອງຮອຍໄປຫາອົງການທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ ນະຄອນ
St. Petersburg ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີ ໃນການສົ່ງເສີມຈຸດຢືນຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ລັດ
ຖະບານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໂດຍຜ່ານບັນຊີປອມເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ. ໃນຈຳນວນ 470 ບັນຊີນີ້ ໄດ້ຊື້
ໂຄສະນາ ປະມານ 3,000 ເທື່ອໃນມູນຄ່າ 100,000 ໂດລາ ໃນໄລຍະເວລາແຕ່ເດືອນ
ມິຖຸນາ ປີ 2015 ຫາ ເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ປີ 2017.
ເຟສບຸກ ໄດ້ປະກາດ ການຄົ້ນພົບ ດ້ວຍການຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມລົງ ໂດຍ ຫົວໜ້າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່
ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ທ່ານ Alex Stamos ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນການຮ່ວມມື ກັບ
ການສືບສວນຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ. ທ່ານ Robert Mueller
ໄອຍາການພິເສດ ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນເລື່ອງຂອງການແຊກແຊກໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງ
ສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ການປະສານງານໃດໆ ທີ່ອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນ ກັບບັນດາ
ພັກພວກ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ.
ທ່ານ Adam Schiff ສະມາຊິກ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ປະຈຳ ຄະນະກຳມະການສືບລັບ
ຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍໃນວັນພຸດ
ວານນີ້ ວ່າ “ດັ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການດຳເນີນການສືບສວນ ເຂົ້າໃນການແຊກແຊງ
ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປີ 2016 ຂອງຣັດເຊຍນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາ ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈທີ່ສຸດໃນການ
ນຳໃຊ້ ສື່ສັງຄົມຕ່າງໆ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ພ້ອມທັງການນຳໃຊ້ ພວກຄອມຜິວເຕີໂປ
ແກຣມ ແລະ ພວກຄົນທີ່ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມລົງສື່ສັງຄົນທີ່ຍຸຍົງໃຫ້ຜິດຖຽງກັນ ຫຼືສ້າງ
ຄວາມແຕກແຍກເພື່ອແຜ່ກະຈາຍຂໍ້ມູນຜິດໆ ແລະ ການໂຄສະ ນາຊວນເຊື່ອ
ລວມທັງການນຳໃຊ້ໂຄສະນາ ຜ່ານທາງອິນເຕີເນັດ ທີ່ເສຍເງິນ.”
ເຟສບຸກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການສືບສວນຕື່ມອີກ ຍັງໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່າ ມີ 2,200 ໂຄສະນາ
ໃນປະມານ 50,000 ໂດລາ “ອາດມີຕົ້ນຕໍ່ມາຈາກ ຣັດເຊຍ” ລວມທັງ ໂຄສະນາທີ່
ໄດ້ຊື້ໂດຍພວກບັນຊີ ທີ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ຂອງອິນເຕີເນັດຕ່າງໆໃນສະຫະລັດ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຕັ້ງເປັນພາສາ
ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນລະບົບການຕັ້ງຄ່າໃນຄອມພິວເຕີ.
ບັນຊີທັງໝົດ ທີ່ເກີດເປັນຄຳຖາມ ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກໄປແລ້ວ.
Facebook says an internal investigation has revealed that thousands
of political ads placed on its platform by fake accounts and pages likely
linked to Russia, fueling further concern about Moscow's interference
in last year's U.S. presidential campaign.
The social networking giant said Wednesday that while the ads did not
directly mention the election or either candidate, they largely promoted
divisive social issues, like immigration, race relations and gun control.
The fake accounts were traced to a St. Petersburg-based organization
known for promoting pro-Russian government positions via fake
accounts. The 470 accounts bought some 3,000 ads for $100,000
from June 2015 to May 2017.
Facebook announced the findings in a blog post by its chief security
officer, Alex Stamos, and said that it was cooperating with a federal investigation into the matter. Robert Mueller, the special counsel, is
charged with overseeing Russian meddling in the U.S. election and
any potential coordination with associates of President Donald Trump.
Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Permanent Select
Committee on Intelligence, said in a statement released Wednesday:
"As part of the investigation undertaken into Russian interference in
the 2016 elections, we are keenly interested in Russia's use of social
media platforms, both the use of bots and trolls to spread
disinformation and propaganda, including through the use of paid
online advertising."
Facebook said further investigation also revealed another 2,200 ads,
worth some $50,000, "might have originated in Russia,'' including ads
purchased by accounts with IP addresses in the U.S. but set to
Russian in the language settings.
All the accounts in question have been suspended.
The company has come under intense pressure since the election to
curb the flow of false information.It has conceded its network was
exploited by governments and other interests intent on manipulating
pubic opinion, including during the presidential elections in the U.S.
and France.
