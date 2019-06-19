ເຟ​ສ​ບຸກ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ແຜນ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປີດ​ຕົວ​ສະ​ກຸນ​ເງິນ​ດີ​ຈິ​ຕອ​ລ​ໃໝ່ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​

ວານນີ້, ເອີ້ນວ່າ ລີບຣາ, ໃນຫົກເດືອນທຳອິດຂອງປີ 2020. ແອັບພລີເຄຊັນດ້ານການ

ເງິນຊື່ວ່າ ຄາລີບຣາ ຈະເປັນໂປຣແກຣມຊື້ຂາຍທາງດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເພື່ອ

ຈ່າຍ ແລະ ຮັບເອົາສະກຸນເງິນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຍັກ​ໃຫຍ່​ດ້ານ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ໂຄ​ງ​ການ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​

ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເວລານີ້, ເຂົ້າເຈົ້າແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນສະມາຊິກກໍ່ຕັ້ງ 28 ບໍລິສັດຂອງສະມາຄົມ

ລີບຣາ ທີ່ເປັນເອກະລາດ, ເຊິ່ງຈະເປັນຜູ້ຄວບຄຸມສະກຸນເງິນດັ່ງກ່າວ. ບໍລິສັດ Visa,

Spotify, Ebay, Paypal ແລະ Uber ກໍແມ່ນສະມາຊິກເຊັ່ນກັນ, ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ

ສະມາຄົມດັ່ງກ່າວຫວັງວ່າຈະມີເຖິງ 100 ບໍລິສັດໃນເວລາເປີດຕົວນັ້ນ. ລີບຣາ ໄດ້

ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ນອກ ລະບົບການເງິນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າ

ເຖິງໂທລະສັບມືຖື.

ຂ່າວນອງ​ນັນ​ເລື່ອງຂໍ້​ມູນ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ ໄດ້​ກະ​ທົບ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ເຟ​ສ​ບຸກ ຢ່າງ​ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກ​ໃນ​

ສອງສາມປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ແລະສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລໃໝ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນ

ຫານັ້ນ ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນຕື່ມໄດ້. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວຈະພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍ

ນອກເໜືອສື່ສັງຄົມນັ້ນ, ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ, ຜູ້ອອກກົດລະບຽບ ແລະ ຜູ້ສະໜັບ

ສະໜູນຂໍ້ມູນສ່ວນຕົວ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງການລົງໂທດ ຫຼື ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ແຍກຕົວ.

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ໃຊ້ສະ​ກຸນ​ເງິນ ລີບ​ຣາ ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ສົ່ງ​ເງິນ​ຜ່ານ ແອັບ​ພ​ລີ​ເຄ​ຊັນ Facebook

Messenger ແລະ Whatsapp ກໍຕາມ, ບໍລິສັດຍ່ອຍຂອງ ເຟສບຸກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າຈະຮັກສາຂໍ້ມູນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໂອນເງິນແຍກຈາກຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ສຳລັບການໂຄສະ

ນາ.

ໂຄງ​ຮ່າງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານຫຼາຍ​ຮູບ​ແບ​ບ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ທ້ອນ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ແອັບ​ພ​ລີ​ເຄ​ຊັນ

WeChat ຂອງ ຈີນ ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມ, ໂທລະສັບວິດີໂອ, ຈ່າຍຄ່າທຳ

ນຽມ, ສັ່ງຊື້ສິນຄ້າ, ໂອນເງິນ, ຈອງການນັດໝາຍ, ຈອງປີ້ເດີນທາງ, ກວດກາຄວາມ

ແອອັດ ແລະ ອື່ນໆ. ບັນດານັກວິຈານໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ WeChat ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກວດກາ

ຄວາມບໍ່ເຫັນດີທາງການເມືອງໃນ ຈີນ.

ສະ​ກຸນ​ເງິນ ເປີດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນໃນລະ​ບົບ Blockchain, ເປັນ​ຖ​ານ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ດິ​

ຈິຕອລສາທາລະນະ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໂອນເງິນ, ເຊິ່ງຄອມພິວເຕີຂອງແຕ່ລະບຸກຄົນນັ້ນ

ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ. ຜູ້ໃຊ້ຈະສົ່ງ ແລະ ຮັບເງິນ ພາຍໃຕ້ຊື່ປອມ, ບໍ່ອອກຊື່ໃນປຶ້ມບັນຊີ.

ລີບ​ຣາ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບການ​ສຳ​ຮອງ​ຊັບ​ສິນ, ຄື​ການ​ຝາກ​ເງິນ​ໃນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ ແລະ

ພັນທະບັດຂອງລັດຖະບານຈາກທະນາຄານກາງ, ເຊິ່ງກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບ ສະກຸນເງິນດິ

ຈິຕອລທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ, ບໍ່ມີການໜູນຫຼັງຄື Bitcoin. ເງິນທີ່ຜູ້ໃຊ້ຮັກສາໄວ້ໃນທະນາຄານ

ຈະສ້າງດອກເບ້ຍໃຫ້ເຟສບຸກ ແລະ ສະມາຊິກຂອງສະມາຄົມ ລີບຣາ ອື່ນໆ, ອີງຕາມ

ການກ່າວຂອງບໍລິສັດ Tech Crunch.

ໃນຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ໃຊ້ ແລະ ລົງ​ທຶນ​ໃນ​ສະ​ກຸນ​ເງິນ​ດີ​ຈິ​ຕອ​ລ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ສູງ ແລະ

ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ມີຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນໃນເວລານີ້, ເຟສບຸກ ແລະ ສະມາຄົມ ລີບຣາ ອາດສາ

ມາດນຳເອົາມັນມາເປັນສະກຸນເງິນທີ່ແຜ່ຫຼາຍໄດ້.

Facebook announced plans Tuesday to launch a new cryptocurrency, called Libra, in the first half of 2020. A subsidiary, Calibra, will act as a digital wallet, allowing users to spend and receive the currency.



While the media giant is driving the project right now, it's one of 28 founding members of the independent Libra Association, which will oversee the currency. Mastercard, Visa, Spotify, Ebay, Paypal and Uber are other members, though the association hopes to reach 100 at launch. Libra is explicitly aimed at the millions of people who live outside of the financial system, but who have access to a smartphone.



Privacy scandals have rocked Facebook repeatedly in recent years, and its new digital currency may add more fuel to the fire. Even as the company attempts to expand beyond social media, lawmakers, regulators and privacy advocates have called for penalties or a forced break-up.



Though Libra users will be able to send money through Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp, a Facebook subsidiary, the company says it will keep data about financial transactions separate from data used for advertising.



This multi-function structure echoes WeChat, a Chinese app that allows users to message, video call, pay bills, order goods, transfer money, book appointments, book transportation, check crowd density and more. Critics have accused Wechat of censoring political dissent in China.



The open source currency will be built on a blockchain, a public digital database of transactions to which individual computers contribute. Users will send and receive money under pseudonyms, keeping the ledger anonymous.



Libra will be linked to a reserve of assets, like bank deposits and government securities from central banks, in contrast to volatile, unbacked cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The money that users keep in the reserve will generate interest for Facebook and the other Libra Association members, according to Tech Crunch.



While using and investing in cryptocurrency is high-risk and largely speculative now, Facebook and the Libra Association could bring it to the mainstream.