ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ໂບດ​ສາມ​ແຫ່ງ ແລະ ໂຮງ​ແຮມ​ສາມຫຼັງ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ສີ​ລັງ​ກາ

ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບເຫດລະເບີດແຕກເກືອບວ່າພ້ອມກັນໃນວັນ ອີສເຕີ ໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້.

ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 138 ຄົນ​ຖືກ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 400 ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​

ເຈັບຈາກເຫດລະເບີດແຕກ.

ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ AP ໄດ້​ຢ້ຳ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ວ່າ ລະ​ເບີດ​ແຕກ​

ສອງຄັ້ງ ອາດດຳເນີນຂຶ້ນໂດຍມືລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບ.

ບັ​ນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ໂບດ ເຊັ້ນ ອາ​ໂຕ​ນີ, ແລະ ໂຮງ​ແຮງ​ສາມຫຼັງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​

ທົບຈາກລະເບີດແຕກນັ້ນແມ່ນຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຄລົມໂບ.

ໂບດ​ແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ​ລວມ​ມີ ໂບດ ເຊັ້ນ ເຊ​ບາ​ສ​ຕຽນ ໃນ​ເມືອງ ເນ​ກົມ​ໂບ, ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ນະ​

ຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຄລົມໂບ, ແລະ ໂບດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນເມືອງ ບັດຕິໂຄລົວ.

ບໍ່​ມີ​ໃຜ​ອອກ​ມາ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ທັນ​ໃດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ

ນັ້ນ.

Officials say three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka were shaken by nearly simultaneous explosions on Easter Sunday.



At least 138 people are reported dead and more than 400 wounded in the blasts.



The Associated Press quotes a security official as saying two of the blasts may have been carried out by suicide bombers.



Authorities say one of the churches, Saint Anthony's, and the three hotels hit by the blasts were in Colombo, the capital.



The other churches include Saint Sebastian's in Negombo, outside of Colombo, and at Zion church in Batticaloa.



There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

