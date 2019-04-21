ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ໂບດສາມແຫ່ງ ແລະ ໂຮງແຮມສາມຫຼັງໃນປະເທດ ສີລັງກາ
ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບເຫດລະເບີດແຕກເກືອບວ່າພ້ອມກັນໃນວັນ ອີສເຕີ ໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້.
ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 138 ຄົນຖືກລາຍງານວ່າໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 400 ໄດ້ຮັບບາດ
ເຈັບຈາກເຫດລະເບີດແຕກ.
ອົງການຂ່າວ AP ໄດ້ຢ້ຳຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພວ່າ ລະເບີດແຕກ
ສອງຄັ້ງ ອາດດຳເນີນຂຶ້ນໂດຍມືລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບ.
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ໂບດ ເຊັ້ນ ອາໂຕນີ, ແລະ ໂຮງແຮງສາມຫຼັງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະ
ທົບຈາກລະເບີດແຕກນັ້ນແມ່ນຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຄລົມໂບ.
ໂບດແຫ່ງອື່ນໆລວມມີ ໂບດ ເຊັ້ນ ເຊບາສຕຽນ ໃນເມືອງ ເນກົມໂບ, ຕັ້ງຢູ່ນອກນະ
ຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຄລົມໂບ, ແລະ ໂບດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນເມືອງ ບັດຕິໂຄລົວ.
ບໍ່ມີໃຜອອກມາອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນທັນທີທັນໃດສຳລັບການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ
ນັ້ນ.
Officials say three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka were shaken by nearly simultaneous explosions on Easter Sunday.
At least 138 people are reported dead and more than 400 wounded in the blasts.
The Associated Press quotes a security official as saying two of the blasts may have been carried out by suicide bombers.
Authorities say one of the churches, Saint Anthony's, and the three hotels hit by the blasts were in Colombo, the capital.
The other churches include Saint Sebastian's in Negombo, outside of Colombo, and at Zion church in Batticaloa.
There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ