ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຊຸມ​ຊົນທີ່ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຄາດ​ເດົາ​ໄດ້ ແລະ ລັດ​ທິ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ໃກ້

ກັບເຂດຊາຍຂອງປະເທດ ມາລີ ຕິດກັບປະເທດ ໄນເຈີ ແລະ ປະເທດ ເບີກິນາ ຟາໂຊ

ນັ້ນປາກົດວ່າ ກຳລັງຈະກາຍເປັນວິກິດການ, ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານໄດ້ເຕືອນ.

ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ໃນພາກ​ພື້ນຫຼາຍ​ປີ ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ​ໃນ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ

ມາ, ກາຍເປັນຫົວຂໍ້ທີ່ສຳຄັນ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງ

ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ທີ່ເຮັດເກີນຄວາມສາມາດນັ້ນ ອາດສູນເສຍການຄວບຄຸມ ທີ່

ໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະການທີ່ແຕກຫັກໄດ້ງ່າຍແລ້ວນັ້ນ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 14 ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເມືອງ ລິບ​ຕາ​ໂກ, ປະ​ເທດ ມາ​ລີ,

ໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ເຮລິຄັອບເຕີ ໂຈມຕີຂອງ ຝຣັ່ງ ຕ້ອງລົງຈອດສຸກເສີນ, ອີງຕາມການລາຍ

ງານຂອງເວັບໄຊ ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ defenceWeb. ກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມໃນ

ຕົວເມືອງອ້ອມແອ້ມທະເລຊາຍ ຊາຮາຣາ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນສະມາຊິກໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງກຸ່ມ

ISIS, ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳລັບການໂຈມຕີນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງລາຍງານໄດ້ກ່າວ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມວ່າ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ລູກເຮືອບາດເຈັບ.

ເຮ​ລິ​ຄັອບເຕີ​ ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ກັບ ລູກ​ເຮືອ ໄດ້​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ ບາ​ຄານ

(Barkhane), ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນການປະຕິບັດການປາບປາມ ລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ນຳໜ້າໂດຍ

ຝຣັ່ງ ທີ່ມີຖານທັບໃນພາກພື້ນ ຊາແຮລ (Sahel). ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ດຳເນີນ

ການໂຈມຕີໃສ່ບ່ອນຫຼົບລີ້ຂອງກຸ່ມ ISGS, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຫົວຮຸນແຮງ

20 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂພ​ລີນ ເລີ ຣູ (Pauline Le Roux) ຜູ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ທີ່​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ

ຈາກສູນກາງເພື່ອການສຶກສາແຜນຍຸດທະສາດ ອາຟຣິກາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກຸ່ມ ISGS ໄດ້

ກຳເນີດຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2015 ຈາກພວກທີ່ຫຼົງເຫຼືອຈາກກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງອື່ນໆໃນພາກພື້ນນັ້ນ.

ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ມີຊື່ສຽງໃນສາກົນໃນປີ 2017, ເວລາທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບ

ຜິດຊອບ ສຳລັບການໂຈມຕີໃນປະເທດ ໄນເຈີ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ກຳລັງພິເສດກອງທັບບົກ

ຫຼື US Green Berets 4 ຄົນ, ທະຫານ ໄນເຈີ 4 ຄົນ ແລະ ນາຍແປພາສາ ໄນເຈີ ຄົນ

ນຶ່ງເສຍຊີວິດ.

ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ພິ​ສູດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ຍາກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ໄດ້, ແລະ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເລີ

ຣູ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ເອົາປຽບຈາກພາກພື້ນເຂດຊາຍແດນທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນໜາ

ແໜ້ນກະແຈກກະຈາຍ ລະຫວ່າງສາມປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ການໂຈມຕີເກືອບ 90 ເປີເຊັນ

ຂອງກຸ່ມ ISGS ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນພາຍໃນ 100 ກິໂລແມັດຂອງເຂດຊາຍແດນຕິດກັບສາມ

ປະເທດນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເລີ ຣູ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຜ່າຍ​ແພ້,

ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາຈະຍ້າຍໄປຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານຢູ່ບ່ອນອື່ນ. ພາກພື້ນເຂດຊາຍ

ແດນສາມປະເທດນີ້ ແມ່ນຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະມີບ່ອນແຊກຊຶມຜ່ານໄດ້ງ່າຍ. ມັນມີປ່າ, ມັນມີ

ເຂດທະເລຊາຍທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງ, ແລະ ແນວນັ້ນ, ມັນຈຶ່ງຂ້ອນຂ້າງວ່າ ຈະເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍ

ສຳລັບພວກເຂົາ ທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນສະຖານທີ່ອາໄສ.”

A volatile mix of intercommunal conflict and violent extremism near Mali's border with Niger and Burkina Faso has become a looming crisis, experts are warning.



Yearslong regional violence has spiked in recent months, making headlines and raising concerns that overstretched security forces could lose control of an already tenuous situation.



On June 14, gunfire near Liptako, Mali, forced a French Gazelle helicopter to make an emergency landing, defenceWeb, a South African defense news site, reported. [[ https://www.defenceweb.co.za/aerospace/military-helicopters/french-gazelle-that-force-landed-in-mali-was-hit-by-enemy-fire/ ]] The Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, a local affiliate of ISIS, claimed responsibility for the attack, which wounded the crew, the report added.



Counterterrorism



The helicopter and its crew were part of Operation Barkhane, a French-led counterterror operation based in the Sahel. [[https://www.voanews.com/africa/french-airstrikes-n-chad-affirm-support-president-deby ]] At the time, they were conducting an attack on ISGS hideouts, which left 20 suspected militants dead.



Pauline Le Roux, a visiting assistant research fellow with the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, said ISGS emerged in 2015 from the remnants of other extremist groups in the region. It gained international notoriety in 2017, when it claimed responsibility for an attack in Niger that left four U.S. Green Berets, four Nigerien soldiers and a Nigerien interpreter dead.



The extremist group has proven difficult to eradicate, and Le Roux said it has taken advantage of the sparsely populated border region between the three countries. Nearly 90% of ISGS's attacks occur within 100 kilometers of the three countries' borders.



"When they faced defeat, they basically relocated to other areas," Le Roux told VOA. "This three-border region is quite porous. You have forests; you have vast desert zones. And so, it's been quite easy for them to change locations."