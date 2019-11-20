ພຽງຢາງ ກຳລັງຜັກດັນການຜ່ອນຜັນຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຈາກ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່ອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຕົກລົງ
ສືບຕໍ່ການເຈລະຈາລະດັບທີ່ບໍ່ມີລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົນສຳຄັນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ຫຼື ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຸດ
ຍອດກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ອີກ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວ.
ທ່ານ ແຮຣີ ກາຊິອານິສ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍຫ້ອງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເກົາຫຼີ ຢູ່ສູນກາງເພື່ອ
ຜົນປະໂຫຍດແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການ
ດຽວນີ້ ມີສອງຢ່າງທີ່ສຳຄັນ” ທີ່ເປັນ “ເງື່ອນໄຂລ່ວງໜ້າກ່ອນການນັດໜາຍຂອງເຂົາ
ເຈົ້າໃນການສົນທະນາໃດໆ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າໃນການໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຢ່າງໃດຢ່າງ
ນຶ່ງຕໍ່ການບັນເທົ່າທຸກການລົງໂທດ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍັງຄິດວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການການ
ຢາກໃຫ້ຂຽນຢ່າງໃດຢ່າງນຶ່ງ ຫຼືປາກເປົ່າເພື່ອຄ້ຳປະກັນຄວາມປອດໄພ.”
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຈະເລື່ອນ
ການເຝິກຊ້ອມທາງທະຫານກັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ນັ້ນ ບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ພຽງພໍຕໍ່ຕົນ ທີ່ຈະກັບຄືນໄປ
ໂຕະເຈລະຈາ.
ແລະທ່ານກິມ ຢົງ ໂຈລ ປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການສັນຕິພາບເອເຊຍປາຊິຟິກຂອງ
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການເຜີຍແຜ່ໂດຍສູນກາງຂ່າວທາງການ ເກົາຫຼີ
(KCAN) ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ ຢຸດເຊົາການຊ້ອມລົບ ຫຼືຢຸດເຊົາ
ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ແລະເປັນເທື່ອສຸດທ້າຍ. ສະຫະລັດບໍ່ສົມຄວນຝັນຫາການເຈລະຈາການ
ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີນິວເຄລຍ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະຖິ້ມນະໂຍບາຍການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງຕົນ.”
ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານມາກສ໌ ແອສເປີຣ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນ
ອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະເລື່ອນກຳນົດຊ້ອມລົບ
ກຳລັງທາງອາກາດໃນທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້. ທ່ານບັນລະຍາຍການເໜັງຕີງວ່າ “ເປັນການ
ປະຕິບັດຂອງຄວາມດີ” ທີ່ແນໃສ່ການເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນຍາກາດແກ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອກັບຄືນສູ່
ໂຕະເຈລະຈາ.
Pyongyang is pushing for major concessions from Washington before it agrees to resume working-level talks or hold another summit with the U.S., experts say.
“What the North Koreans are indicating that they want right now (are) … two things essentially” as “preconditions before they schedule any talks,” said Harry Kazianis, director of Korean Studies at the Center for the National Interest. “I think that is some kind of promise on sanctions relief, and I also think they want some sort of written or verbally given security guarantees.”
North Korea said Tuesday that the U.S. decision to postpone joint military drills with South Korea is not enough for it to return to the negotiating table.
“We demand that the U.S. quit the drills or stop it once and for all,” said Kim Yong Chol, chairman of North Korea’s Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). “The U.S. should not dream of negotiating for denuclearization before dropping its hostile policy.”
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced Sunday that the U.S. and South Korea agreed to postpone a joint air force drill scheduled for later this month. He described the move as “an act of good will” aimed at providing an atmosphere for North Korea to return to the negotiating table.