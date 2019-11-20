ພຽງ​ຢາງ ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຜັກ​ດັນການ​ຜ່ອນ​ຜັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່ຈາກ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະຕົກ​ລົງ

ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ລະ​ດັບ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຄົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ ຫຼື ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດ

​ຍອດ​ກັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອີກ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ ​ແຮ​ຣີ ກາ​ຊິ​ອາ​ນິ​ສ ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ ຢູ່​ສູນ​ກາງ​ເພື່ອ

ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່​ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ

​ດຽວ​ນີ້ ມີສອງ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ” ທີ່​ເປັນ “ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ​ລ່ວງ​ໜ້າກ່ອນ​ການ​ນັດ​ໜາຍ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ

​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ໃດໆ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ໃນ​ກ​ານ​ໃຫ້ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ຢ່າງ

​ນຶ່ງ​ຕໍ່ການ​ບັນ​ເທົ່າທຸກການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ການ

​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ຂຽນ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ຢ່າ​ງ​ນຶ່ງ ຫຼື​ປາກ​ເປົ່າ​ເພື່ອ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ.”

ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລື່ອນ

​ການ​ເຝິກ​ຊ້ອມ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ກັບ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ນັ້ນ ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ​ຕໍ່​ຕົນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​

ໂຕະ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ.

ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຢົງ ໂຈ​ລ ປະ​ທານ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ​ຂອງ

​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໂດຍ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ຂ່າວ​ທາງ​ການ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ

(KCAN) ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ ຫຼື​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ

ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ. ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ບໍ່​ສົມ​ຄວນ​ຝັນ​ຫາ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ການ​

ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖິ້ມ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຂອງ​ຕົນ.”

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ມາກ​ສ໌ ແອ​ສ​ເປີ​ຣ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ

​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລື່ອນ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​

ກຳ​ລັງ​ທາງອາ​ກາດໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້. ທ່ານ​ບັ​ນລະ​ຍາຍການ​ເໜັງ​ຕີງວ່າ “ເປັນ​ການ

​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຂອງຄວາມ​ດີ” ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ຍາ​ກາດ​ແກ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ສູ່​

ໂຕະ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ.

Pyongyang is pushing for major concessions from Washington before it agrees to resume working-level talks or hold another summit with the U.S., experts say.

“What the North Koreans are indicating that they want right now (are) … two things essentially” as “preconditions before they schedule any talks,” said Harry Kazianis, director of Korean Studies at the Center for the National Interest. “I think that is some kind of promise on sanctions relief, and I also think they want some sort of written or verbally given security guarantees.”

North Korea said Tuesday that the U.S. decision to postpone joint military drills with South Korea is not enough for it to return to the negotiating table.

“We demand that the U.S. quit the drills or stop it once and for all,” said Kim Yong Chol, chairman of North Korea’s Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). “The U.S. should not dream of negotiating for denuclearization before dropping its hostile policy.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced Sunday that the U.S. and South Korea agreed to postpone a joint air force drill scheduled for later this month. He described the move as “an act of good will” aimed at providing an atmosphere for North Korea to return to the negotiating table.