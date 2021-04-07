ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ກ່າວວ່າ ຢາວັກຊີນໃໝ່ທັງຫຼາຍ ບໍ່ 'ຮັບປະກັນໄຊຊະນະ' ຕໍ່ພະຍາດ COVID

ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກສາກົນກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ ການເປີດໂຕຢາວັກຊີນໃໝ່ ທີ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ “ບໍ່ເປັນການຮັບປະກັນຂອງໄຊຊະນະອີກຕໍ່ໄປ” ຕໍ່ການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ໃນບົດຄົ້ນຄວ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ໃນວາລະສານທາງວິຊາການ The Conversation ນັ້ນ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງຄະນະກຳມາທິການສະເພາະກິດກ່ຽວກັບສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງ Lancet COVID-19 ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໂລກແມ່ນກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນ “ການແຂ່ງຕໍ່ເວລາ” ເພື່ອຜະລິດຢາວັກຊີນໃຫ້ພຽງພໍສຳລັບປະຊາກອນຂອງໂລກ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການແຜ່ລະບາດຮອບໃໝ່ ຂອງເຊື້ອພະຍາດສາຍພັນໃໝ່ທີ່ຕິດແປດກັນໄດ້ງ່າຍຂຶ້ນ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກ່າວວ່າ ການປັບປ່ຽນໂຕຂອງໄວຣັສເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຢາວັກຊີນທທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນປັດຈຸ ບັນນີ້ ບໍ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບເລີຍ ແລະໄວຣັສສາຍພັນພັນທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ໄດ້ “ປ່ຽນແຜນການ.”

ຄະນະສະເພາະກິດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ອ້າງເຖິງ 3 “ໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ ທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ” ວ່າອາດຍືດເຍື້ອ ແລະເຮັດການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໂຣກພະຍາດຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ລວມທັງ ໄວຣັສໂຕທີ່ໄດ້ກວດພົບເມື່ອທ້າຍປີກາຍນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນອັງກິດ ແລະອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ແລະໄວຣັສທີສາມທີ່ໄດ້ກວດພົບຢູ່ໃນບຣາຊີລ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ.

ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ກຳລັງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເອົາຍຸດທະສາດທົ່ວໂລກ ໃນ “ການສະກັດກັ້ນສູງສຸດ” ຂອງເຊື້ອພະຍາດ ໂຄວິດ-19, ລວມທັງສືບຕໍ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການຫລຸດຜ່ອນການຕິດເຊື້ອ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ການໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ແລະການຢູ່ຫ່າງຈາກກັນ ແລະການທ່າຍເທອາກາດຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ພາຍໃນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຄວາມພະ ຍາຍາມໃນການສັກຢາວັກຊີນຕໍ່ໄປເລື້ອຍໆ. ພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ແມ່ນພະຍາດທີ່ເກີດຈາກໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

A group of international public health experts says a successful rollout of new vaccines is “no longer a guarantee of victory” over the coronavirus pandemic.

In an essay first published Monday in the academic journal The Conversation, members of the Lancet COVID-19 Commission Task Force on Public Health said the world is in “a race against time” to vaccinate enough of the global population to guard against the spread of new, more contagious variants. They say these mutations could render current vaccines virtually ineffective and that the variants have “changed the game.”



The task force cited three new “variants of concern” that could prolong and possibly worsen the pandemic, including the ones detected late last year in Britain and South Africa, and a third detected in Brazil in January.



The experts are calling for a global strategy of “maximum suppression” of COVID-19, including continued mitigation efforts such as face masks and physical distancing, and ventilation of indoor spaces, along with the ongoing vaccination efforts. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.