ຈີນອາດດີ້ນລົນໃນການເກັບກຳຈຳນວນ ການຕິດແປດໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະເທດປະສົບກັບກໍລະນີເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫລາຍ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ (WHO) ຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບການຂາດແຄນຂໍ້ມູນໃນປະເທດ ນັ້ນຄືລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ.
ໂຕເລກຂອງທາງການຈີນ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືບໍ່ໄດ້ສຳລັບການນຳພາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການກວດໜ້ອຍລົງ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ຫລັງຈາກການຜ່ອນຜັນຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບນະໂຍບາຍສູນໂຄວິດທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດ.
ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຝ່າຍສຸກເສີນຂອງອົງການ WHO ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ຣາຍແອນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນປະເທດຈີນ ໄດ້ມີການລາຍງານວ່າ ມີຈຳນວນຂ້ອນຂ້າງຕ່ຳຂອງກໍລະນີຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງສຸກເສີນ ແຕ່ອີງຕາມການບອກເລົ່າແລ້ວ ຫ້ອງສຸກເສີນ ແມ່ນເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຜູ້ຄົນ.”
ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ຂ້າພເຈົ້າບໍ່ຢາກເວົ້າວ່າ ຈີນບໍ່ຢາກບອກພວກເຮົາວ່າ ມີຫຍັງກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເຂົາເຂົ້າຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງການຫລີກລ່ຽງ.”
ລົດສົ່ງສະການຫລາຍສິບຄັນໄດ້ລຽນແຖວກັນຢູບ່ອນເຜົາສົບນອກນະຄອນຫຼວງປັກກິ່ງ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຈີນລາຍງານວ່າ ບໍ່ມີການຕາຍຂອງຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ-19 ໃໝ່ ຢູ່ໃນການແຜ່ລະບາດທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດມີການຕຳໜິກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ນະຄອນຫລວງກຽມຮັບມືກັບກໍລະນີເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.
ອົງການ WHO ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ພ້ອມແລ້ວ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກກັບຈີນ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງທິດການເກັບກຳເອົາຂໍ້ມູນ ສຳລັບພາກສ່ວນທີ່ສຳຄັນ ເຊັ່ນວ່າການເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ ແລະການເສຍຊີວິດ.
ທ່ານຣາຍແອນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ໄດ້ມີອັດຕາເພີ້ມການສັກຢາວັກຊີນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີການລໍຖ້າເບິ່ງຕໍ່ໄປວ່ ການສັກຢາວັກຊີນແມ່ນເປັນທີ່ພຽງພໍແລ້ວຫຼືບໍ່ພາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບຜົນກະທົບຂອງຄື້ນຟອງໂອໄມຄຣອນ.
ອົງການ WHO ຈະຊຸກຍູ້ການເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບການສັກຢາວັກຊິນ ແລະຍັງຈະຊອກຫາການຈັດແຈງວ່າ ຢາວັກຊີນສາມາດຜະລິດໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຫລາຍໆແຫ່ງເທົ່າທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ທ່ານຣາຍແອນໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ຈີນໄດ້ມີ ຢາວັກຊີນກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ 9 ຊະນິດທີ່ຜະລິດພາຍໃນປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸມັດໃຫ້ນຳໃຊ້ ຫລາຍກວ່າປະເທດໃດໆ ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ປັບປຸງເພື່ອແນເປົ້າໝາຍ ໃສ່ການຕິດແປດຮ້າຍແຮງ ຂອງສາຍພັນໂອໄມຄຣອນ.
China may be struggling to keep a tally of COVID-19 infections as the country experiences a big spike in cases, a senior World Health Organization official said on Wednesday, amid concerns about a lack of data from the country.
Official figures from China have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across the country following the recent easing of the strict zero-COVID policy.
"In China, what's been reported is relatively low numbers of cases in ICUs, but anecdotally ICUs are filling up," WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan said.
"I wouldn't like to say that China is actively not telling us what's going on. I think they're behind the curve," he added.
Dozens of hearses lined up outside a Beijing crematorium on Wednesday, even as China reported no new COVID-19 deaths in its growing outbreak, sparking criticism of its virus accounting as the capital braces for a surge in cases.
The WHO said it was ready to work with China to improve the way the country collects data around critical factors such as hospitalization and death.
Ryan noted that there had been a surge in vaccination rates in the country over the last weeks, adding that it remains to be seen whether enough vaccination can be done in the coming weeks to stave off the impact of an omicron wave.
The WHO would encourage work to import vaccines, but also to find arrangements where vaccines can be produced in as many places as possible, Ryan said.
China has nine domestically developed COVID-19 vaccines approved for use, more than any country, but they have not been updated to target the highly infectious omicron variant.
