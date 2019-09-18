ການຢັ່ງ​ສຽງ ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ໄປ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຢູ່​ໃນ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ​ສ​ະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ນາ​ຍົກ

​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ເບັນ​ຈະ​ມິນ ເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ (Benjamin Netanyahu) ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້ຊະ​ນະ

​ບ່ອນ​ນັ່ງ​ພຽງ​ພໍ ​ເພື່ອ​ກຳ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ 61 ບ່ອນ ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ພາຄ​ແນ​ຊ​ເຊັດ​ທ໌ (Knesset)

ທີ່​ມີ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ​120 ບ່ອນ​ນັ່ງຂອງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ. ການ​ຢັ່ງ​ສຽງ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ຍັງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ

ວ່າ​ ເຖິງຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ​ຜູ້​ທ້າ​ທາຍແລະ​ອະ​ດີດຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ທ່ານ​

ເບັນ​ນີ ແກນທ໌ (Benny Gantz) ກໍ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະ ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

ສະ​ຖາ​ນີ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລສາມ​ແຫ່ງ ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຜົນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​

ຕັ້ງ​ທີ່ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ ອີງ​ຕາມ ​ການ​ຢັ່ງ​ສຽງ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ໄປ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ສະ​ຖາ​ນີ​ນຶ່ງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ພັກ​ລີ​ກູດ​ (Likud) ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ ແລະ​ພັກສີ​ຟ້າ ແລະ​ສີ​

ຂາວ ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ແກນ​ທ໌ ສະ​ເໝີ​ກັນ​ ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບບ່ອນ​ນັ່ງພັກ​ລະ 32 ບ່ອນ​. ອີກ​ສະ​ຖາ​

ນີ​ນຶ່ງ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ​ພັກ​ສີ​ຟ້າແລະ​ສີ​ຂາວ​ ໄດ້ຮັບ 34 ບ່ອນ ແລະ​ພັກ​ລີ​ກູດ (Likud) ​ໄດ້

33 ບ່ອນ. ​ສ່ວນສະ​ຖາ​ນີ​ທີ​ສາມກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ພັກ​ສີ​ຟ້າແລະ​ສີ​ຂາວ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ 33 ​ບ່ອນ ແລະ

ພັກ​ລີ​ກູດ​ (Likud) ໄດ້ 31 ບ່ອນ​ນັ່ງ.

ທ່ານ​ເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ ຫຼືຮັບ​ຮູ້​ການ​ປະ​ລາ​ໄຊ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​

ກ່າວຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ເຂົາ​

ເຈົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວ​ຽກ​ໃນ​ຫຼາຍ​ວັນ​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ກອບ “ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄຊອອນ​ນິ​ສ​ທ໌ (Zionist) ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ຮວມ​ເອົາບັນ​ດາ​ພັກ​ອາ​ຣັບ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານ​ແກນທ໌ (Gantz) ກ່າວຕໍ່​ໜ້າ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຮ້ອງ​ໂຮ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ພະ​ຍາ

​ຍາມ​ປະ​ກອບ “ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານສາ​ມັກ​ຄີ​ຊາດ​ໃນ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສະ​ແດງອອກ​ເຖິງຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ.”

ເວ​ລາ​ໃດ​ຜົນ​ການ​ນັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ແລ້ວ ປະ​ທານາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຣູ​ເວິນ

ຣິບ​ລິນ ​ກໍຈະ​ຈັດ​ການ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​ກັບຫົວ​ໜ້າພັກຂອງ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ພັກ ແລະຂໍຮ້ອງທ່ານ​ເນ​ຕັນ

ຢາ​ຮູ (Netanyahu) ຫຼື​ທ່ານ​ແກນທ໌ (Gantz) ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ.

​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລ​າ​ນີ້ ກໍ​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ່​ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນ​ອະ​ດີດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ

​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ອາ​ວິກ​ດໍ ​ລີ​ເບີ​ແມນ (Avigdor Lieberman) ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າພັກຢິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ

ເບ​ເຕີ​ນູ (Yisrael Beitenu) ຊຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ສຽງ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູ​ນ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ມີ​

ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ທ່ານ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມກັບ​ການສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີ​ຊາດ​ກັບພັກ​ລີ​

ຄູດ (Likud) ຂອງທ່ານ​ເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ (Netanyahu) ແລະພັກ​ສີ​ຟ້າແລະ​ຂ​າວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ

​ແກ​ນ​ທ໌ (Gantz) ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ພັກ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໂດຍປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກບັນ​ດາ​ພັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ໆ ທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມ​

ແນວ​ທາງ​ເດີມ​ຈັດ.

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ເທື່ອ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ​ແກນ​ທ໌ (Gantz) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​

ນາ​ໃນ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ລັ​ຖະ​ບານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ກໍ​ຕໍ່​ເມື່ອທ່ານ​ເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮຼ ​ລາ​ອອກ ຈາກ​ການ

ເປັນຜູ້​ນຳ​ພັກລີ​ກູດ (Likud.) ທ່ານ​ເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ​ ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ ​ກັບ​ການ ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ສໍ້​ລາດ

​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ​ຢ່າງ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ສໍ້​ໂກງແລະ​ລະ​ເມີດຄວາມ​ໄວ້​ ເນື້ອ​ເຊື່ອ​ໃຈຂອງ​

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ.

Exit polls in Israel show that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not won enough seats to put together a majority coalition of 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. The same exit polls also show, however, that neither does challenger and former Israeli army head Benny Gantz.

Israel’s three main television stations had slightly different results based on their own exit polls. One had Netanyahu’s Likud and Gantz’s Blue and White tied with 32 seats apiece. Another had Blue and White at 34 and Likud at 33. A third had Blue and White at 33, and Likud at 31.

Neither Netanyahu nor Gantz commented on the exit polls, preferring to wait until the final results were in.

But other Likud officials did comment.

“Benjamin Netanyahu will either be prime minister or we will go to third elections,” Likud MK Yoav Kisch told journalists. “I can’t see another option.”

It was the first time in Israel’s history that a second election was called so quickly. As elections are a national holiday here, they cost the Israeli economy millions of dollars, although many Israelis spent the unexpected day off at the beach.

Members of the rival Blue and White Party said it’s time for Netanyahu to go.

“We have said all along that we want a unity government, headed by Blue and White, with the Likud and [Avigdor] Lieberman, but without Netanyahu,” a spokesman for Yair Lapid, Gant’s partner, told the Times of Israel. “That’s also what the majority of the Israeli public wants.”

This kind of deadlock is unprecedented in Israeli politics. Once the final results are in, President Reuven Rivlin will hold consultations with each of the party heads, and ask either Netanyahu or Gantz to form a government.

The kingmaker this time, as last time, is former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, head of the mostly Russian-supported Yisrael Beitenu party. He favors a unity government with Netanyahu’s Likud, Gantz’s Blue and White, and his party, without the ultra-Orthodox or other smaller parties.

After the last election, Gantz said he would consider this type of government only if Netanyahu stepped down as Likud leader. Netanyahu is facing a series of corruption allegations, including fraud and breach of trust.