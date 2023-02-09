ກອງ​ທັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດກຳ​ລັງ​ວາງ​ແຜນທີ່​ຈະຕັ້ງ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ເຝິກແອບຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ເພື່ອ​ສິດສອນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ​ໃນກ​ານ​ໃ​ຊ້ລະ​ບົບ​ຈະ​ຫຼວດເຄື່ອນຄວາມ​ທີ່ໄວ​ສູງ ຫລື HIMARS ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ນາຍ​ພົນອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງຕ້ອງ​ການ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຍິງ​ຈະ​ຫຼວດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຢູ່ເ​ຂດ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ວຸດນີ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ຢູ່​ຂັ້ນ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້ ແຕ່​ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັ​ນ​ເຂດທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ອາດຶງ​ເອົາ​ຫຼາຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ບ່ອນ​ດຽວ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ພົນ​ໂທຈອນ ໂກ​ລາ​ແຊ​ສ​ກີ ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການກອງ​ພົນ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່ຫ້າ ຫຼື V Corps ຊຶ່ງຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຕໍ່ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຢູ່ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ອອກ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ທີ່​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໃນ​ລາຍ​ການ​ສຳ​ພາດ​ພິ​ເສດ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​.

ຂ່າວ​ນີ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ ການຂາຍຖານ​ຍິງ HIMARS 18 ເຄື່ອງ ທີ່​ອາດ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ໂປ​ແລນຕິດ​ຕາມ​ດ້ວຍ​ຖານ​ຍິ​ງ​ລູກຈະ​ຫລວດນຳ​ວິ​ຖີ ​ຫລາ​ຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ເຄື່ອງ ແລະ​ລະ​ບົບ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ວິ​ທີກອງ​ທັບ​ບົກຫລາຍ​ສິ​ບ​ເຄື່ອງ. ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໂປ​ແລນ​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍໃຫ້​ມີ​ການຂາຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ທີ່​ມີ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ​ປະ​ມານ 10 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ.

​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ໂຄງ​ການ HIMARS ຈະ​ມີ​ໄວ້​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ NATO ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຂາຍ​ແກ່ກອງ​ທັບ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຂອງ​ລະ​ບົບປືນ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໄກ ທີ່​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ແອ​ສ​ໂ​ທ​ເນຍ ໂປ​ແລນ ແລະ​ໂຣ​ມາ​ເນຍ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ທິດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ NATO.

“ອົງ​ການ NATO ເຫັນຄວາມ​ໂຫດ​ຫ້ຽມ​ໃນອັນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກເຖິງຄວາ​ມ​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ຂອງ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ ແລະ​ທັງ 30 ປະ​ເທດ​ ແມ່ນ​ພ້ອມ​ພຽງ​ກັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ມີ​ປະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຜົນ ​ຕໍ່​ດິນ​ແດນຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ NATO.” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ນາຍ​ພົນ​ໂກ​ລາ​ແ​ຊ​ສ​ກີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ແອ​ສ​ໂທ​ເນຍ ທ່ານ​ຮັນ​ໂນ ເປ​ເກີ​ຣ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ວ່າ “ບົດ​ຮຽນ​ໃຫຍ່ທີ່​ສຸດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮຽນ” ຈາກ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ກໍ​ຄື “ການ​ຍິງ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໄກ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຸດ.” ​ລະ​ບົບ HIMARS ເປັນ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ໃນການຫັນ​ປ່ຽນແຮງ​ກະ​ຕຸ້ນຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ.

​ແອ​ສ​ໂທ​ເນຍ ໄດ້​ຊື້​ລະ​ບົບ HIMARS ຫົກເຄື່ອງ ທີ່​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ເວ​ລາ ​ປີ 2024 ຫາ 2025. ​ໜ່ວຍ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມລະ​ບົບ HIMARS ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ໜອງ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ເຂດ​ທະ​ເລ​ບາ​ລ​ຕິດແລະ​ທ່ານເປ​ເກີ​ຣ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໜ່ວຍ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ກຳ​ລັງ​ແອ​ສ​ໂທ​ເນຍ​ເລີ້​ມ​ເຝິກ​ຊ້ອມ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຈະ​ຫຼວດ “​ໃນມື້​ນີ້” ເພື່ອ​ວ່າ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ໃຊ້ອາ​ວຸດ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ “ຈາກ​ມື້​ທີ 1” ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄປ.

The U.S. military is planning to set up a training center in Europe to teach NATO allies how to field High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, a top U.S. general told VOA, amid increased demand for the systems in Eastern Europe following the weapon’s successes in Ukraine.

“We're still in the preliminary stages here, but it would be an area that we would maybe pull in several countries to one location,” V Corps commander Lieutenant General John Kolasheski, who is responsible for U.S. Army operations along NATO’s eastern flank, told VOA in an exclusive interview late Tuesday.

The news came as the State Department on Tuesday approved the potential sale of 18 HIMARS launchers to Poland, along with hundreds of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and dozens of Army Tactical Missile Systems. The Polish government requested the sale, worth an estimated $10 billion.

The proposed HIMARS program would be available to NATO countries that are approved for foreign military sales of the long-range artillery systems, which include nations such as Estonia, Poland and Romania on NATO’s eastern side.

“They [NATO] see the brutality of what has taken place in Ukraine, and there is a sense of urgency, there's a sense of purpose, and all 30 nations are united to come together to this effective defense of NATO terrain,” Kolasheski said.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told VOA earlier this week that “one of the biggest lessons learned” from the war in Ukraine is that “long fire is extremely important.” HIMARS have been credited with shifting the momentum of the war.

Estonia has purchased six HIMARS units that are expected to be delivered in the 2024-25 time frame. An American HIMARS platoon is providing extra defensive capabilities in the Baltics, and Pevkur said the platoon also is allowing Estonian forces to begin training on the rocket systems “today” so they will be ready to use them “from day one.”