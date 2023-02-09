ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດກຳລັງວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະຕັ້ງສູນກາງເຝິກແອບຢູ່ໃນຢູໂຣບ ເພື່ອສິດສອນບັນດາພັນທະມິດອົງການ NATO ໃນການໃຊ້ລະບົບຈະຫຼວດເຄື່ອນຄວາມທີ່ໄວສູງ ຫລື HIMARS ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງນາຍພົນອະວຸໂສສະຫະລັດຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ທ່າມກາງທີ່ມີຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການລະບົບຍິງຈະຫຼວດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຢູ່ເຂດຢູໂຣບຕາເວັນອອກ ຫລັງຈາກຜົນສຳເລັດຂອງອາວຸດນີ້ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ.
“ພວກເຮົາຍັງຢູ່ຂັ້ນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແຕ່ມັນຈະເປັນເຂດທີ່ພວກເຮົາອາດຶງເອົາຫຼາຍປະເທດເຂົ້າມາບ່ອນດຽວ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງພົນໂທຈອນ ໂກລາແຊສກີ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງພົນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ຫ້າ ຫຼື V Corps ຊຶ່ງຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງສະຫະລັດຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກອອກຢູໂຣບທີ່ຂຶ້ນກັບອົງການ NATO ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ໃນລາຍການສຳພາດພິເສດ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ຂ່າວນີ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ອະນຸມັດ ການຂາຍຖານຍິງ HIMARS 18 ເຄື່ອງ ທີ່ອາດມີຂຶ້ນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ໂປແລນຕິດຕາມດ້ວຍຖານຍິງລູກຈະຫລວດນຳວິຖີ ຫລາຍຮ້ອຍເຄື່ອງ ແລະລະບົບລູກສອນໄຟຍຸດທະວິທີກອງທັບບົກຫລາຍສິບເຄື່ອງ. ລັດຖະບານໂປແລນໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍໃຫ້ມີການຂາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າປະມານ 10 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ.
ຂໍ້ສະເໜີສຳລັບໂຄງການ HIMARS ຈະມີໄວ້ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາປະເທດ NATO ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸມັດເພື່ອໃຫ້ຂາຍແກ່ກອງທັບຕ່າງປະເທດ ຂອງລະບົບປືນໃຫຍ່ໄລຍະໄກ ທີ່ຮວມທັງບັນດາປະເທດ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ແອສໂທເນຍ ໂປແລນ ແລະໂຣມາເນຍ ທີ່ຢູ່ທາງທິດຕາເວັນອອກຂອງອົງການ NATO.
“ອົງການ NATO ເຫັນຄວາມໂຫດຫ້ຽມໃນອັນທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ແລະມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກເຖິງຄວາມຮີບດ່ວນ ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຈຸດປະສົງ ແລະທັງ 30 ປະເທດ ແມ່ນພ້ອມພຽງກັນສຳລັບການປ້ອງກັນຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິຜົນ ຕໍ່ດິນແດນຂອງອົງການ NATO.” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ນາຍພົນໂກລາແຊສກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດແອສໂທເນຍ ທ່ານຮັນໂນ ເປເກີຣ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ວ່າ “ບົດຮຽນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດທີ່ໄດ້ຮຽນ” ຈາກສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນກໍຄື “ການຍິງໄລຍະໄກເປັນທີ່ສຳຄັນສຸດ.” ລະບົບ HIMARS ເປັນທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໃນການຫັນປ່ຽນແຮງກະຕຸ້ນຂອງສົງຄາມ.
ແອສໂທເນຍ ໄດ້ຊື້ລະບົບ HIMARS ຫົກເຄື່ອງ ທີ່ຄາດວ່າ ຈະຖືກສົ່ງໃຫ້ໃນໄລຍະເວລາ ປີ 2024 ຫາ 2025. ໜ່ວຍຄວບຄຸມລະບົບ HIMARS ອາເມຣິກັນແມ່ນໄດ້ສະໜອງການປ້ອງກັນພິເສດຕໍ່ເຂດທະເລບາລຕິດແລະທ່ານເປເກີຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໜ່ວຍຄວບຄຸມດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ກຳລັງແອສໂທເນຍເລີ້ມເຝິກຊ້ອມລະບົບຈະຫຼວດ “ໃນມື້ນີ້” ເພື່ອວ່າໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າພ້ອມທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມໃຊ້ອາວຸດເຫລົ່ານີ້ “ຈາກມື້ທີ 1” ເປັນຕົ້ນໄປ.
The U.S. military is planning to set up a training center in Europe to teach NATO allies how to field High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, a top U.S. general told VOA, amid increased demand for the systems in Eastern Europe following the weapon’s successes in Ukraine.
“We're still in the preliminary stages here, but it would be an area that we would maybe pull in several countries to one location,” V Corps commander Lieutenant General John Kolasheski, who is responsible for U.S. Army operations along NATO’s eastern flank, told VOA in an exclusive interview late Tuesday.
The news came as the State Department on Tuesday approved the potential sale of 18 HIMARS launchers to Poland, along with hundreds of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and dozens of Army Tactical Missile Systems. The Polish government requested the sale, worth an estimated $10 billion.
The proposed HIMARS program would be available to NATO countries that are approved for foreign military sales of the long-range artillery systems, which include nations such as Estonia, Poland and Romania on NATO’s eastern side.
“They [NATO] see the brutality of what has taken place in Ukraine, and there is a sense of urgency, there's a sense of purpose, and all 30 nations are united to come together to this effective defense of NATO terrain,” Kolasheski said.
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told VOA earlier this week that “one of the biggest lessons learned” from the war in Ukraine is that “long fire is extremely important.” HIMARS have been credited with shifting the momentum of the war.
Estonia has purchased six HIMARS units that are expected to be delivered in the 2024-25 time frame. An American HIMARS platoon is providing extra defensive capabilities in the Baltics, and Pevkur said the platoon also is allowing Estonian forces to begin training on the rocket systems “today” so they will be ready to use them “from day one.”