ອະດີດ ຫົວໜ້າ ອົງການ FBI ກ່າວໂຈມຕີີ ປ. ທຣຳ ແລະ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກ ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ

ອະດີດຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ ຫຼື FBI ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌

ໂຄມີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໂຈມຕີ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ທີ່ “ເວົ້າຄວາມ

ເທັດ” ແລະ ບ່ອນທຳລາຍ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ດ້ວຍຕົວບົດກົດໝາຍ.

ທ່ານ ໂຄມີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ໄປໃຫ້ການຕໍ່ ຄະນະກຳມະການ

ຕຸລາການ ແລະ ຄະນະກຳມະການກວດກາ ຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳ ວ່າ “ຊື່ສຽງ ກຽດຕິຍົດ

ຂອງອົງການ FBI ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ຍ້ອນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ພ້ອມ​

ດ້ວຍພວກສະໝຸນຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ຂີ້ຕົວະ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນັ້ນ ຢູ່ຕະຫລອດມາ. ພາຍ

ໃຕ້ຄວາມຂີ້ຕົວະເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ພວກຄົນດີໆຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ.... ກໍເຊື່ອເລື່ອງທີ່ບໍ່ມີສາລະນີ້.”

ທ່ານໂຄມີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ກໍໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ ວິທີການ

ຈັດການ ນຳການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ເຂົ້າໃນການໃຊ້ອີເມລສ່ວນຕົວ ຂອງທ່ານນາງ

ຮີລລາຣີ ຄລິນຕັນ ໃນຖານະເປັນລັດຖະມົນຕີ ວ່າການຕ່າງປະເທດຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານໂຄມີ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກໍເວົ້າ

ເລື່ອງທີ່ບໍ່ມີມູນຄວາມຈິງ ກ່ຽວກັບອົງການ FBI ໂດຍກ່າວໂຈມຕີອົງການ FBI ແລະ

ກ່າວໂຈມຕີ ການ​ປົ​ກ​ຄອງ​ດ້ວຍຕົວບົດກົດໝາຍ ໃນປະເທດນີ້. ອັນ ນັ້ນ ມັນສົມເຫດ

ສົມຜົນ ຢູ່ບໍ່?”

ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວໂຕ້ຕອບ ຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າ ຢ້ານຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຈະປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານໂຄມີ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ເຄີຍເຂົ້າໃຈກັນວ່າ ການກະທຳ

ໃດໆຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແມ່ນສຳຄັນ ແລະຄຳເວົ້າໃດໆຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກໍມີ

ຄວາມສຳຄັນ ຫາກແຕ່ ຕົວບົດກົດໝາຍ ກໍມີຄວາມສຳຄັນ ແລະຄວາມຈິງ ກໍມີຄວາມ

ສຳຄັນ. ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃສ່ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້.”

ທ່ານໂຄມີ ເວົ້າຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ “ໃນຊ່ວງໃດຊ່ວງນຶ່ງ ຄົນຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງຈະຢືນຂຶ້ນ ແລະປະ

ເຊີນໜ້າກັບຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ Fox News ແລະຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ

ຂອງກຸ່ມພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ແລະ ຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ຕໍ່ການ​ຂຽນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ລົງທວີດເຕີ

ທີ່ດູຖືກດູໝິ່ນ ກໍຈະຢືນຂຶ້ນເພື່ອຄຸນນະທຳຂອງປະເທດນີ້ ແລະຈະຍິນ ຍອມອອກກິນ

ເບ້ຍບຳນານ.”

ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານນາງແຊຣາ ຮັກກາບີ ແຊນເດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕອບໂຕ້ຜ່ານທາງ

ທວີເຕີ ເມື່ອຕອນແລງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ

ຄວນຢືນຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານທ່ານໂຄມີ ແລະ ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຂອງລາວ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ແຊນເດີ ໄດ້ຂຽນອີກວ່າ “ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ປະເທດຊາດ ດ້ວຍການປົດລາວອອກ ແລະ ໄດ້ເຜີຍແບ ການສໍ້ໂກງທີ່ບໍ່ມີຢ່າງອາຍ ຂອງລາວ.”

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປົດ ທ່ານ ໂຄມີ ອອກໃນເດືອນ ພຶດສະພາ ປີ 2017 ຫຼັງຈາກ ທີ່ ທ່ານ

ໂຄມີ ປະຕິເສດການສາບານໃຫ້ຄວາມຈົງຮັກພັກດີ ແກ່ທ່ານປະທານາ ທິບໍດີ ແລະຍຸ​ຕິ

ການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ຂອງການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ລະຫວ່າງ

ຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ ໂດຍສຳນັກງານໄອຍະການ

ພິເສດ.

ການປົດທ່ານໂຄມີ ອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນອີກເລື່ອງນຶ່ງ ໃນຫຼາຍໆເລື່ອງ ທີ່ ໄດ້ມີ

ການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ໂດຍ ໄອຍະການພິເສດ ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ມັລເລີ.



Former FBI Director James Comey lashed out at U.S. President Donald Trump Monday for telling "lies" and undermining the rule of law.



"The FBI's reputation has taken a big hit because the president of the United States, with his acolytes, has lied about it constantly. In the face of those lies, a whole lot of good people... believe that nonsense," Comey told reporters after he testified before the House Judiciary and House Oversight committees.



Comey said the lawmakers had once again focused on how the FBI handled its investigations into Hillary Clinton's use of personal email as secretary of state.



"This while the president of the United States is lying about the FBI, attacking the FBI and attacking the rule of law in this country. How does that make any sense at all?" Comey said.



He also hit out at Republicans, saying they are too afraid to stand up to Trump and his supporters. "Republicans used to understand that the actions of a president matter, the words of a president matter, the rule of law matters, and the truth matters. Where are those Republicans today," Comey said.



"At some point, someone has to stand up and in the face of fear of Fox News and fear of their base, and fear of mean tweets, stand up for the values of this country and not slink away into retirement."



White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded on Twitter late Monday, saying, "Republicans should stand up to Comey and his tremendous corruption."



"The President did the country a service by firing him and exposing him for the shameless fraud he is," she wrote.



Trump fired Comey in May 2017 after he refused to swear his allegiance to the president and end the investigation by the special counsel's office into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.



Comey's dismissal is one of the things being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller.