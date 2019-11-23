ອະ​ດີດ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອົງ​ການຊີ​ໄອ​ເອ (CIA) ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ​ໃຫ້​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ 19

ປີ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຖານ​ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ຈາ​ລະ​ກຳ​ໃນ​ອັນ ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ໄອ​ຍະ​

ການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເງິນ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 840,000 ໂດ​ລາ​ ຈາກ​ຈີນ ເພື່ອ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍລາຍ

​ຊື່ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສືບ​ລັບ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ກ່​ຽວ​ກັບ​ວິ​ທີ ການສືບ​ລັບ.

ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໂທດ ​ຕໍ່ທ້າວ​ແຈ​ຣີ ຈຸນ ຊິງ ລີ (Jerry Chun Shing Lee) ອາ​ຍຸ 55 ປີ

ແມ່ນ​ດົນ​ກວ່າ 10 ປີ ຕາມທີ່​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຄະ​ດີຂອງ​ລາວ ​ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງ​ໄປ.

ທ້າ​ວ​ລີ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ສາ​ລະ​ພາບ​ຜິດໃນ​ການ​ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ​ໃນ​ການ​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ຈາ​ລະ​ກຳ ແຕ່

​ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ ແລະ​ພວກ​ທ​ະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຄະ​ດີ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ມີ​

ຫລັກ​ຖານທີ່​ທ້າວ​ລີໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຈາ​ລະ​ກຳ​ອີ​ຫຼີ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່. ​ພວກທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວ​ລີ

ໄດ້​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງວ່າ ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງລູກ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້ານັ້ນ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ລັດ

​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍ​.

ບັນ​ດ​າ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສືບລັບ​ຈີນ ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ເງິນ​ໃຫ້​ທ້າວ​ລີ ຫຼາຍ

ກວ່າ 840,000 ໂດ​ລາ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສາມ​ປີ ເລີ້ມ​ໃນປີ 2010 ແລະອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ທີ່​

ທ້າວ​ລີ ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ທັງ​ໝົດທີ່​ລ​າວ​ມີ ໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເປັນເວ​ລາ 13

ປີ ໃຫ້​ອົງ​ການ CIA. ​ພວກ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ກ່ຽວວ​ຖືກ​ຄຸກ​ດົນກວ່າ 20 ປີ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ທີ່​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຄະ​ດີ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ພິ​ສູດ​ວ່າ​ເງິນນັ້ນ​ໄດ້

​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຈີນ ຫຼື​ວ່າ​ທ້າວ​ລີເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາຄວາມ​ລັບ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານໄປ​ມອບ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຈີນ.

A former CIA case agent was sentenced to 19 years in prison Friday for an espionage conspiracy in which prosecutors say he received more than $840,000 from China to divulge the names of human sources and his knowledge of spycraft.



The sentence imposed on Jerry Chun Shing Lee, 55, was significantly longer than the 10-years sought by defense attorneys.



Lee pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit espionage, but prosecutors and defense lawyers disagreed about whether there was proof Lee carried out any actual espionage. Lee's lawyers disputed that their client's conduct was anywhere near as severe as the government described.



Prosecutors say Chinese intelligence officers gave Lee more than $840,000 over a three-year period beginning in 2010, and that Lee likely gave them all the information he had from a 13-year career as a CIA case officer. They sought a prison term of more than 20 years.



Defense lawyers say the government never proved that the money came from China or that Lee ever carried out any plans to deliver government secrets.



"What the government is describing is their worst possible nightmare," said defense lawyer Nina Ginsberg, but she argued that the government could only speculate that its nightmare scenario actually occurred.



Prosecutors acknowledged they had no direct evidence to prove what was transmitted, nor proof that the $840,000 in cash that Lee deposited into his bank account came from Chinese intelligence.



But prosecutors said Lee was never able to come up with a good explanation for where he got the cash. He ran a tobacco business in Hong Kong, but it was essentially a failure, prosecutors said.



"The only logical conclusion," said prosecutor Neil Hammerstrom, is that that Chinese intelligence "must have been getting top-drawer, high quality (information) from this defendant."

