ກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ​ແລະ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມນຳກັນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ວາງ

​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກວດ​ສອບ ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ​ ທີ່​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ການ​ລີ້​ໄພ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ມາ

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ແທນ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ເຈົ້າ ​ເດີນທາງ​ເທຶ່ອທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອັນ

​ຕະລາຍ​ຂ້າມ​ທະ​ເລ Mediterranean.

ປ​ະທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ຝຣັ່ງທ່ານ Emmanuel Macron ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າພາບ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ

ຍອດ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໃນ​ນະຄອນຫລວງ​ປາຣີ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ແນ​ໃສ່​ການ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ສ່ອງ​ທາງ​

ໃຫ້​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ສຳລັບ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຢ່າງ​ຜິດ​ກົດໝາຍ ​ແລະປະກາດຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ ຮ່ວມຖະ​ແຫລ​ງ

ການ​ວ່າ “​ເປັນ​ເລື່ອງ​ກະທັນຫັນ ​ເປັນ​ຄຳ​ຕອບ​ທີ່​ພຽບພ້ອມ” ຕໍ່​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ.

ທ່ານ Macron ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ກໍ​ຄື ​ກຸ່ມ​ຄ້າ​ມະນຸດ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ ຜຸູ້ທີ່​ລັກ​ລອບ​ອາວຸ

ດ ລັກ​ລອບຄ້າ​ມະນຸດ ລັກ​ລອບ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ ​ແລະ​ກຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບ ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ

​ແລະ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຫັນປ່ຽນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຊາຍອາ​ຟຣິກາ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ສຸສານ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຫັນປ່ຽນ​ທະ​ເລ Mediter-

ranean ​ໃຫ້​ສຸສານ ​ເປັນ​ພວກ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງກັບ​ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າ​ຍ.”

ອົງການ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ສາກົນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະມານ 121,000 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ໂດຍ​ທາງ

​ທະ​ເລ​ປີ​ນີ້ ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ. ຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ 25,000 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ

ວິດ ຫລື​ຫາຍ​ສາຍ​ສູນ​ໄປ​ເວລາ​ຂ້າມນໍ້າຂ້າມທະເລ.

ການ​ຮ່ວມທະ​ແຫລ​ງການ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ໄດ້ພາດ​ຫົວ​ເລື້​ອງ ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​

ການ​ຕັ້ງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ຂອງ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບຢູ່​ໃນ ປະ​ເທດ Chad ​ແລະ Niger ຊອກ​ຕັດ​ບົດບາດ​

ຂອງ​ພວກ​ລັກລອບ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ນຳພາ​ຄົນ​ຜ່ານ​ຂ້າມ​ທະ​ເລ​ຊາຍ ​ແລະ​ຍັດ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຂົ້າໃນ​ເຮືອ

ໄປ​ສູ່​ຢູ​ໂຣບ. ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ນີ້ຈະ​ອະນຸຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ອົບ​ພະຍົບໄປ​ຢູ​ໂຣບຢ່າງ​ຖືກຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ

ໝາຍ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນຊີເໝາະ​ສົມ ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ອົງການ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບສະຫະ​ປະຊາ

​ຊາດ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ທະບຽນ​ກັບ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຢູ່ Niger ​ແລະ Chad.

ຫົວໜ້າ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ Filippo Grandi ຍິນ​ດີ​ກັບ​ແຜນ ການ ກ່າວ

​ວ່າ ວິທີດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນເພັ່ງເລງໃສ່ການຕັດ​ຈຳນວນ​ໂຕ​ເລກ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ໄປ​ເຖິງ ຊຶ່ງຈະບໍ່ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ການແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນຫາ.

A group of European and African leaders agreed Monday to an outline of a plan that would screen Africans seeking asylum in Europe in their countries of origin, rather than requiring they first make the often dangerous trip across the Mediterranean Sea.



French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a summit Monday in Paris aimed at finding ways to better deal with illegal migration, and called the agreement announced in a joint statement "the most immediate, the most efficient answer" to the crisis.



"The fact is that certain groups of traffickers, who are arms smugglers, human smugglers, drug smugglers and groups linked to terrorism and who turned the desert in Africa into a cemetery, and have turned the Mediterranean Sea into a cemetery, are the same ones who are profoundly linked to terrorism," Macron said.



The International Organization for Migration says about 121,000 people have arrived in Europe by sea this year, the vast majority of them in Italy. More than 2,400 people have either died or gone missing making the crossing.



The joint statement Monday highlighted the need to start the resettlement of refugees in Chad and Niger, seeking to cut out the role of smugglers who take people through the desert and pack them onto boats bound for Europe. The process would allow the refugees to legally go to Europe if they are on an eligibility list provided by the U.N.'s refugee agency and are registered with authorities in Niger and Chad.



U.N. refugee chief Filippo Grandi welcomed the plan, saying that approaches focusing only on cutting the number of arrivals do not end up solving the problem.



"Any meaningful approach must include a set of strong and determined actions to ensure a lasting peace in conflict-ridden countries as well as social and economic development in places of origin," Grandi said.



Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou said the plan includes working on development in order to give smugglers an alternative to criminal activities.



"As an African leader, I find it unbearable that thousands of Africans are dying in the desert. I find it unbearable that thousands of Africans are dying in the Mediterranean. So for this reason, I am strongly committed to ending this migrant flux, this illegal migration," Issoufou said.



Chad's President Idriss Deby also cited the challenges that poverty, unemployment and poor education pose for those who decide to try to reach Europe, saying those elements must be taken into account.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel said providing a future for refugees in Europe is only possible if distinctions are made between what she called "real refugees" and those who are choosing to leave home for other reasons. She said those who want to go to Europe for "economic reasons" must return to their country.



"At the core of it, it's all about fighting illegal migration and the structures of people smugglers. At the same time, it's about finding humanitarian answers and answer on the development partnership between Europe and the African countries."



IOM data shows the top countries of origin for those reaching Italy by sea are Nigeria, Bangladesh, Guinea, Ivory Coast and Mali.



Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Monday that recently some progress has been made, but that sustaining results requires a commitment from all of Europe.



"We in Italy won't give up our tradition of offering welcome and solidarity, we won't give up saving human lives," Gentiloni said. "But what we can and should do is work together for a more controlled inflow, and free it from the intermediaries and traffickers of human beings and reduce the cultural and social impact that this migration has in our countries, and at the same time contribute to the stability of African transit countries."