ຝຣັ່ງ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ແລະ ອີຕາລີ ຈະປະຊຸມກັນ ເລື່ອງອົບພະຍົບ

ລັດຖະມົນ​ຕີ​ກະຊວງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ​ເຢຍຣະມັນ ​ແລະ​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະກັນທີ່​ນະ

ຄອນ​ປາຣີ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ມື້ອື່ນ​ນີ້ເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງຊ່ອຍ​ເຫຼືອອີ​ຕາ​ລີ​ຮັບມື​ກັບ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບຈຳນວນ​ຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ທີ່​ເດີນທາງ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ​ກຳລັງ​ດີ້ນຮົນ​ຕໍ່ສູ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ການຫຼັ່ງ​ໄຫຼ​ຂອງ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບຈຳນວນ​ຫຼາຍສິບ​

ພັນ​ຄົນແລະ​ໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດ​ໄດ້​ຂູ່​ວ່າ ຈະ​ປິດ​ທ່າ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນຕໍ່​ເຮືອ​ກູ້​ໄພອົບ​ພະຍົບ ​

ເພື່ອ​ບັງຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ເຮືອ​ເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ​ໄປ​ຈອດ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ​ແຄມ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ເມ​ດີ​ແຕ​ເຣນຽນ.

​ເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ກະຊວງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງຝຣັ່ງທ່ານ Gerard Collom

ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ກະຊວງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງ​ເຢຍຣະມັນ ທ່ານ Thomas de Mai-

ziere ​ແລະ​ຄູ່​ຕຳ​ແ​ໜ່ງ ຈາກ​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ ທ່ານ Marco Minniti ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະກັບ​ກຳມາ​ທິ

ການ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບ ຂອງ​ສະຫະພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ທ່ານ Dimitris Avramopoulos ທີ່​ນະ

ຄອນ​ປາຣີ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ມື້ອື່ນ​ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ປຶກສາ​ຫາລື​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະຖານະ​ການ.

ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ ​ໃນ​ປີນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບ​ແລ້ວ 82,000 ຄົນ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ສຳຄັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ເດີນທາງ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ຢູໂຣບຂອງ​ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບ

ຊຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ. ​ໃນ​ໄລຍະ​ດຽວ​ກັນນີ້ ມີ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບ ຫລາຍ​ເຖິງ 2

ພັນຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ພວມ​ເດີນທາງ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ.

ອາກາດ​ດີ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ຫຼາຍມື້ ແລະ​ທະ​ເລ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຟອງ ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ອົບ

​ພະຍົບຢູ່​ນອກ​ຝັ່ງ​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10,000 ຄົນ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້​ ເປັນ

ຕົ້ນມາ. ​ໃນ​ອັດຕາ​ປັດຈຸບັນ ​ແລະ​ການ​ມີ​ອາກາດ​ດີ​ ສຳລັບ​ເດີນ​ເຮືອ​ ອີກ​ຫລາຍໆ

​ເດືອນ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ ຈຳນວນພວກ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບ ທີ່​ມຸ່ງ​ໜ້າ​ໄປຢູ​ໂຣບຈຶ່ງ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະກາຍ

200,000 ຄົນ ທີ່​ເດີນທາງ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ ​ໃນ​ປີ 2016.

​ໃນ​ຈົດໝາຍ​ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ເຖິງກຳມາ​ທິການ​ຢູ​ໂຣບນັ້ນ ​ເອກ​ອັກຄະ​ລັດຖະທູດ​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ

ປະຈຳ​ສະຫະພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ທ່ານ Maurizio Massari ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະຖານະ​ການ

ແມ່ນ “ບໍ່​ສາມາດ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ໄດ້.”

ກຳມາ​ທິການ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການ​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຮ້ອງ​ຮຽນ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ​ເພື່ອ

​ໃຫ້​ມີຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ເອກ​ກະພາບ​ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຂອງ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ​ແລະ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດສະ

ຫະພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບອື່ນໆ ອະນຸຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ເຮືອ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຈອດ​ໃນ​ທ່າ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ໄດ້.

The interior ministers of France, Germany and Italy will meet in Paris on Sunday to help Italy deal with masses of migrants arriving on its shores.



Italy is struggling to respond to the influx of tens of thousands of migrants and threatened earlier this week to close its ports to migrant rescue boats in order to force the vessels to go to other Mediterranean countries.



Officials say French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, German counterpartThomas de Maiziere and Italy's Marco Minniti will meet European Union Commissioner for Refugees Dimitris Avramopoulos in Paris on Sunday to discuss the situation.



Italy has so far taken in 82,000 migrants this year as the country has become this year's main point of arrival to Europe for the mostly African migrants. In that same period, more than 2,000 migrants have died making the trip from North Africa.



A stretch of good weather and calm seas has led to more than 10,000 migrants being rescued off Italy's coast since Sunday. At the current rate, and with months of good sailing weather ahead, the number of migrants heading toward Europe is on track to exceed the 200,000 who landed in Italy in 2016.



In a letter to the European Commission, Italy's ambassador to the EU, Maurizio Massari, said the situation has become "unsustainable."



The EU Commission has backed Italy's pleas for greater European solidarity and has urged other EU states to allow rescue boats to dock in their ports.



European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday the group will discuss further measures with Italy and Greece in the next week to help them tackle the influx.



EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos also offered Italy his support this week. "Italy is under huge pressure and we are not going to leave this country alone," he said.



Legal experts say Italy is likely obligated to take the migrants under international refugee laws. However, they say Italy may be trying to force the European Union to implement a 2015 agreement for countries to share refugees across the bloc, a deal that has so far made little progress in being implemented.



Other EU nations have closed their borders to migrants, hoping to block them from moving north. Poland and Hungary have refused to host some asylum-seekers to help ease the burden on Italy and Greece, another front-line country.



Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has accused fellow EU nations of "looking the other way," and not doing enough to assist Italy with the surge in migrants.



The influx in migrants this week prompted Italy Interior Minister Minniti to cancel a trip to Washington in order to address the growing crisis, which is turning into a political issue for the country's left-leaning coalition government. In municipal elections earlier this month, the coalition lost ground to center-right parties such as Matteo Salvini's Northern League, which has called for a "stop to the invasion."



An intense debate is also centered around the role of international NGOs who fund boats to pick up the refugees. Some argue the groups are effectively aiding the human smugglers and allowing the trade to continue.



The migrants are coming from the shores of Libya, which has become the main gateway to Europe for people from across sub-Saharan Africa, and also from the Arabian Peninsula, Egypt, Syria and Bangladesh.



Around 15 percent of the migrants arriving this year in Europe are Nigerian. Twelve percent are Bangladeshi; Guineans account for 10 percent and 9 percent are Ivorians.