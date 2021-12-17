ໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ປະເທດເອທີໂອເປຍ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງຈາກທ່າຈອດເຮືອທີ່ໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະຮຸ່ງເຮືອງໃນ ຮອນ ຂອງອາຟຣິກາ, ໄປເປັນປະເທດທີ່ສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງ ແລະ ຕອນນີ້ຄວາມອຶດຢາກອັນແສນສາຫັດປາກົດວ່າມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ. ມາກາເຣັທ໌ ເບເຊຍ (Margaret Besheer), ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ແຫ່ງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທາງການເມືອງຢູ່ໃນເອທີໂອເປຍ ໄດ້ຟົດເດືອດຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ປີ 2020, ລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອາບີ ອາເມດ (Abiy Ahmed) ແລະກຸ່ມແນວໂຮມປົດປ່ອຍປະຊາຊົນທິເກຣ ຫຼື TPLF.

ກອງກໍາລັງທິເກຣ ໄດ້ທໍາການໂຈມຕີຖານທັບທະຫານຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ໃນຖານທີ່ໝັ້ນທາງພາກເໜືອ ແລະພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະລັກເອົາອາວຸດຕ່າງໆຂອງກອງທັບ, ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາກັງວົນວ່າຈະເກີດມີການໂຈມຕີ.

ນາຍຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອາບີ ໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ກັບໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ການເລີ້ມປະຕິບັດການ ຈະເປັນການໂຈມຕີທາງທະຫານຕໍ່ກຸ່ມກະບົດຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ພາຍໃນ 13 ເດືອນຕໍ່ມາ, ການຕໍ່ສູ້ຍັງຄົງດໍາເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ. ກຸ່ມກະບົດມີການໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ວ່າ ຈະທໍາການເດີນສວນສະໜາມຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແອດດິສ ອາບາບາ (Addis Ababa), ແລະການປິດລ້ອມຂອງທະຫານລັດຖະບານທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 5 ລ້ານຄົນຢູ່ໃນ ທິເກຣ ຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາເປັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງ.

ຄວາມຄັດແຍ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ແຜ່ລາມໄປຮອດຂົງເຂດທີ່ໃກ້ຄຽງເຊັ່ນ ອໍາຮາຣາ (Amhara) ແລະ ອາຟາ (Afar), ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ຄົນອີກ 4.2 ລ້ານຄົນຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ.

ທ່ານນາງ ມິເຊລ ກາວິນ (Michelle Gavin), ນັກວິເຄາະແຫ່ງສະພານະໂຍບາຍການພົວພັນຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງອາຟຣິກາ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງທີ່ປະກົດອອກມາໃຫ້ເຫັນຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງໄວວາ ໃນລະຫວ່າງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງແມ່ນ ມັນບໍ່ໜ້າຈະມີວິທີແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຕ່າງໆທາງທະຫານໃນຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ, ແລະນີ້ເປັນກໍລະນີທີ່ມີມາຕະຫຼອດໃນຊ່ວງປີ 2021, ແລະຂ້າພະເຂົ້າກໍບໍ່ເຫັນວ່າຈະມີການປ່ຽນແປງໃນອະນາຄົດ.”

ທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ໄດ້ເມີນເສີຍຕໍ່ການຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງນານາຊາດ ເພື່ອຍຸຕິການຕໍ່ສູ້ ແລະເຈລະຈາກັນ.

ທ່ານ ມູຊາ ຟາຄີ ມາຮາມັດທ໌ (Musa Faki Mahamat), ປະທານສະຫະພາບອາຟຣິກາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຄວາມກັງວົນຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນການຢຸດຍິງ. ສິ່ງນັ້ນຕ້ອງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ. ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຂົ້າເຖິງທຸກໆຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເດືອດຮ້ອນຈາກຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງນັ້ນ, ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງ ທີ່ຈະແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາເຫຼົ່ານີ້ໂດຍຜ່ານການປຶກສາຫາລື ແລະຜ່ານການສົນທະນາ.”

ສະຫະພາບອາຟຣິກາ ໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄນຈີເຣຍ ທ່ານ ໂອລູເຊກຸນ ໂອບາຊານໂຈ (Olusegun Obasanjo) ເປັນຜູ້ເຈລະຈາໃຫ້ທັງສອງຝ່າຍ.

ສະຫະລັດ ຍັງໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມອໍານວຍຄວາມສະດວກໃນການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ, ໂດຍສົ່ງທູດພິເສດ ທ່ານ ເຈັບຟຣີ ເຟລ໌ທແມນ (Jeffrey Feltman) ໄປຍັງປະເທດແຫ່ງນັ້ນເຖິງສາມຄັ້ງ.

ເງື່ອນໄຂເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຂອງທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງການເຈລະຈາ.

ທ່ານ ວິລລ້ຽມ ເດວິຊັນ, ນັກວິເຄາະຂອງກຸ່ມວິກິດການນານາຊາດແຫ່ງເອທີໂອເປຍ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ສະຖານະການນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຮຸນແຮງຫຼາຍໆ. ການດີ້ນຮົນແມ່ນມີຢູ່ຕະຫຼອດ. ເວັ້ນເສຍແຕ່ວ່າຈະມີການປ່ຽນແປງໃນການໃຊ້ວິທີການຜ່ອນຜັນ, ການປອງດອງຕ່າງໆ, ບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນມັນອາດຈະນຳໄປສູ່ຜົນອອກມາທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ.”

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວວ່າ ປະເທດທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 110 ລ້ານຄົນນີ້ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນວິຖີທາງທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍ.

ທ່ານໂຣສແມຣີ ດິຄາໂລ, ຫົວໜ້າຝ່າຍການເມືອງແຫ່ງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງທີ່ແນ່ນອນຄື ຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງເອທີໂອເປຍຄ່ອຍໆກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງທີ່ຂະຫຍາຍວົງກວ້າງອອກນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເປັນຄວາມຈິງຫຼາຍເກີນໄປ. ນັ້ນຈະນໍາມາເຊິ່ງໄພພິບັດທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ ແລະທໍາລາຍອະນາຄົດຂອງປະເທດທີ່ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນແຫ່ງນີ້.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດປະສົບກັບຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ, ແຕ່ພື້ນທີ່ຂອງປະເທດສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ແລະພູມິພາກ ຮອນ (Horn) ຂອງ ອາຟຣິກາໂດຍທົ່ວໄປນັ້ນ ແມ່ນກໍາລັງຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໄພແລ້ງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍປີ.

ປະຊາກອນເກືອບ 26 ລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວ ເອທີໂອເປຍ ຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ.

ທ່ານ ມາຣ໌ຕິນ ກຣີຟຟິທ໌ (Martin Griffiths), ຫົວໜ້າຝ່າຍມະນຸດສະທໍາຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ ທີມວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ໃນປີໜ້ານີ້ແມ່ນຈະເປັນປີແຫ່ງຄວາມແຫ້ງແລ້ງ, ເປັນປີແຫ່ງຄວາມອຶດຫິວ, ການປະທະກັນຂອງສະພາບອາກາດ ແລະວິກິດການ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຫັນແບບນີ້ມານານຫຼາຍປີ.”

ການລວມກັນເຂົ້າຂອງວິກິດການຕ່າງໆ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃນການຊອກຫາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງແບບສັນຕິ ສໍາລັບຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງຢູ່ໃນ ທິເກຣ.

ທ່ານນາງ ມິເຊລ ກາວິນ, ນັກວິເຄາະແຫ່ງສະພານະໂຍບາຍການພົວພັນຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງອາຟຣິກາ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າໂລກແມ່ນມີທາງເລືອກອື່ນ, ແຕ່ຕ້ອງດໍາເນີນງານຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ ແລະຢ່າງຈິງຈັງຕໍ່ໄປ ເພື່ອດໍາເນີນຕາມນະໂຍບາຍທາງການທູດ ໂດຍມີເປົ້າໝາຍໃຫ້ຝ່າຍຕ່າງໆຍຸຕິການຕໍ່ສູ້, ແລະ ຍ້າຍການຕົກລົງຍຸຕິໃນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງຂອງພວກເຂົາ ໄປສູ່ແນວທາງທາງການເມືອງ.”

ແຕ່, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ເອທີໂອເປຍ ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ປີໃໝ່, ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ ແລະນັກການທູດ ຕ່າງກໍໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ແນວໂນ້ມຂອງເສັ້ນທາງຕ່າງໆນັ້ນແມ່ນກຳລັງໄປ ໄປໃນທິດທາງທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.

In the past year, Ethiopia has gone from a stable and prosperous anchor in the Horn of Africa, to a country where a fractious civil war and famine now loom as a real possibility. VOA’s United Nations correspondent Margaret Besheer looks at developments this past year.

Political tensions in Ethiopia boiled over in November 2020 between the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF.

Tigray forces attacked a federal military base in their northern stronghold and tried to steal the army’s weapons, saying they feared an offensive.

Prime Minister Abiy struck back, launching what he said would be a quick military offensive against the rebels.

But 13 months later, the fighting continues. The rebels have threatened to march on the capital, Addis Ababa, and a de facto government blockade has left more than 5 million people in Tigray in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

The conflict has spread to the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, leaving an additional 4.2 million people in need of aid.

Michelle Gavin, Council on Foreign Relations Africa Policy Analyst (SKYPE COURTESY)

“What became clear quickly in the course of the conflict is that there's unlikely to be any definitive military solution, and this has been the case throughout the course of 2021, and I don't see that changing in the future.”

The parties have ignored international calls to stop fighting and talk.

African Union Chairperson Musa Faki Mahamat spoke to U.N. reporters this month.

Musa Faki Mahamat, African Union Chairperson.

“Our concern is for a cease-fire. That absolutely must happen.Humanitarian aid needs to reach all those who have suffered from this conflict, and we absolutely need to resolve these problems through political discussions and through dialogue.”

The African Union has appointed former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo as a mediator.

The United States has also tried to facilitate a settlement, sending special envoy Jeffrey Feltman to the country three times.

Preconditions from both sides have prevented the start of talks.

William Davison is the senior analyst on Ethiopia at the International Crisis Group in Nairobi.

William Davison, International Crisis Group Ethiopia Analyst (SKYPE COURTESY)

“The positions are very, very entrenched. The struggle is an existential one. But unless those types of shifts are made and those sorts of concessionary, conciliatory approaches are taken, then it could lead to some absolutely terrible outcomes.”

The U.N. fears this country of more than 110 million people is on a disastrous trajectory.

Rosemary DiCarlo is the U.N. chief of political affairs (Rosemary DiCarlo, U.N. Political Chief)

“What is certain is that the risk of Ethiopia descending into widening civil war is only too real. That would bring about a humanitarian catastrophe and consume the future of such an important country.”

While the north suffers from conflict, much of the country, and the Horn of Africa region in general, is struggling from years of recurring drought.

Nearly 26 million people across Ethiopia need humanitarian assistance.

Martin Griffiths is the U.N. humanitarian chief (Via Teams, no courtesy necessary)

“I think next year is going to be a year of drought, of famine, of the collision of climate and crisis that we have not seen these many years.”

The convergence of crises makes it all the more imperative to find a peaceful settlement to the Tigray conflict.

Michelle Gavin, Council on Foreign Relations Africa Policy Analyst (SKYPE COURTESY)

“I don't think that the world has a choice but to continue urgently and fervently to pursue diplomacy aimed at getting the parties to stop fighting and move a settlement of their outstanding disputes to a political track.”

But as Ethiopia enters the new year, analysts and diplomats alike warn that the trend lines are going in the wrong direction.