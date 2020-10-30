ຍຸກຂອງໂຣກລະບາດ ຈະເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ ຖ້າປາສະຈາກການປ່ຽນແປງ

ການທຳລາຍລະບົບນິເວດ ແລະການບໍລິໂພກ ແບບບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະສະໜອງຕອບໄດ້

ຢ່າງຍືນຍົງນັ້ນ ໄດ້ນຳເອົາມະນຸດຊາດກ້າວເຂົ້າໄປສູ່ “ຍຸກຂອງໂຣກ ລະບາດ” ອີງຕາມ

ລາຍງານສະບັບໃໝ່.

ລາຍງານຈາກອົງການລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານ ກ່ຽວກັບນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດ ຮັບ

ຜິດຊອບເລື້ອງຊີວະນາໆພັນ ແລະລະບົບນີ້ເວດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົງການຂອງ ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ

ທີ່ໃຫ້ຄຳແນະນຳແກ່ລັດຖະບານປະເທດຕ່າງໆກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້ບໍ່ ມີຍຸດທະສາດໃນການປ້ອງ

ກັນແລ້ວ ໂຣກລະບາດຕ່າງໆຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນມາເລື້ອຍໆ ແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ

ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ເປັນຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ

ຊຶ່ງຈະສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຮ້າຍແຮງ ແບບທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ”

ບັນດາຜູ້ຂຽນລາຍງານກ່າວວ່າ ໂດຍໃຊ້ເງິນປະມານ 50 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາຕໍ່ປີໃນການປ້ອງ

ກັນໂຣກລະບາດ ຈະຊ່ວຍໂລກຂອງເຮົາປະຢັດເງິນປະມານ 1 ພັນຕື້ ໂດລາຕໍ່ປີ ໂດຍສະເລ່ຍ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຊຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ ກ່າວເຖິງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ

ທີ່ມະນຸດໄດ້ຮັບ.

ລາຍງານນີ້ສະເໜີທິດທາງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ປ່ຽນການເພັ່ງເລັງໃນການປ້ອງກັນ ແທນທີ່ຈະພະຍາຍາມ

ຫາທາງຄວບຄຸມໂຣກລະບາດ ຫຼັັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ.

ມາຈົນຮອດເດືອນກໍລະກົດແລ້ວນີ້ ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຈາກໂຄ ວິດ-19

ມີຢູ່ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 8 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາ ແລະຍັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ ອີງຕາມບັນດາຜູ້ຂຽນລາຍງານ

ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້.

ມັນເປັນພະຍາດຕິດແປດຫລ້າສຸດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ຫຼັງຈາກ HIV/AIDS. SARS. Ebola, Zika, ໄຂ້ຫວັດສັດປີກ H1N1 ແລະອື່ນໆ.

ລາຍງານໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ພະຍາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທັງໝົດນີ້ເກີດມາຈາກບັນດາສັດ ກ່ອນທີ່

“ແຜ່ລະບາດອອກໄປ” ສູ່ມະນຸດ. ເກືອບສາມສ່ວນສີ່ ຂອງພະ ຍາດທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນທັງໝົດມາ

ຈາກພວກສັດ. ແລະມີໄວຣັສຂອງໂຣກຕິດຕໍ່ອີກຫຼາຍ ຮ້ອຍພັນຊະນິດ ທີ່ອາດຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້

ຄົ້ນພົບເທື່ອ.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ຢ່າຖີ້ມໂທດໃສ່ພວກສັດ. ອັດຕາການແຜ່ລະບາດອອກມາໄດ້ມີເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນກິດ

ຈະການຂອງມະນຸດ.

Ecological destruction and unsustainable consumption have entered humanity into an "era of pandemics," according to a new report.

"Without preventative strategies, pandemics will emerge more often, spread more rapidly, kill more people, and affect the global economy with more devastating impact than ever before," says the report from the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, [[https://ipbes.net/pandemics ]] a global expert body advising governments.

The authors say roughly $50 billion per year in pandemic prevention would spare the world about $1 trillion per year on average in economic damage, not to mention the toll in human suffering.

The report suggests ways to shift the focus to prevention, rather than trying to contain pandemics after they happen.

As of July, COVID-19's economic toll was at least $8 trillion and counting, the authors say.

It's just the latest costly emerging infectious disease, following HIV/AIDS, SARS, Ebola, Zika, H1N1 swine flu and others.

All of these deadly diseases originated in animals before "spilling over" into humans. Nearly three-quarters of all emerging diseases have animal origins. And there are hundreds of thousands more possibly infectious viruses that have not been discovered yet, the report notes.

But don't blame the animals. The rate of spillover has increased because of human activities.