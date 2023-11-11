ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ວັນເສົາ, ໑໑ ພະຈິກ ໒໐໒໓
ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Avatar ໝາຍເຖິງ ໂຕແທນຂອງບຸກຄົນ ຫຼື ສັນຍາລັກໃດນຶ່ງ

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ວີໂອເອລາວ

This week’s news word is linked to computer technology.

ຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວຂອງມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບເທັກໂນໂລຈີຄອມພິວເຕີ້.

AVATAR: AVATAR

This is AV1, an avatar that represents a child who is recovering from a long-term illness and cannot go to school.

ນີ້ແມ່ນ AV1, ສັນຍາລັກອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ສະແດງເຖິງເດັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່ກໍາລັງໄດ້ຮັບການ ຟື້ນຟູຈາກຄວາມເຈັບປ່ວຍເປັນເວລາຍາວນານ ແລະບໍ່ສາມາດໄປໂຮງຮຽນໄດ້.

The robot is carried between classes by the child’s friends and is placed on the desk where the child usually sits.

ຫຸ່ນຍົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຖືກອູ້ມໄປມາລະຫວ່າງຫ້ອງຮຽນແຕ່ລະຫ້ອງໂດຍໝູ່ຂອງ ເດັກນ້ອຍນັກຮຽນ ແລະເອົາຕັ້ງໃສ່ເທິງໂຕະ ບ່ອນທີ່ເດັກນ້ອຍຄົນນັ້ນເຄີຍນັ່ງ ເປັນປະຈໍາ.

From home or a hospital bed, the recovering child can also participate in class.

ຈາກເຮືອນ ຫຼື ຢູ່ເທິງຕຽງນອນຂອງໂຮງໝໍ, ເດັກທີ່ກໍາລັງຟື້ນໂຕຈາກອາການ ປ່ວຍ ຍັງສາມາດຮຽນຮູ້ຮ່ວມຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງຮຽນໄດ້.

On the internet, or in computer games, an avatar represents the computer user.

ໃນລະບົບອິນເຕີເນັດ,​ ຫຼືໃນເກມຄອມພິວເຕີ້, Avatar ຍັງໝາຍເຖິງຜູ້ໃຊ້ຄອມ ພິວເຕີ້.

In Hinduism, an avatar is a human or animal form of a Hindu god on earth.

ໃນສາສະໜາຮິນດູ, Avatar ແມ່ນຮູບຮ່າງຄົນ ຫຼື ສັດ ຂອງເທບພະເຈົ້າ ຮິນດູ ຢູ່ໃນໂລກ.

