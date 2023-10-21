ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Famine

NEWS WORD FAMINE

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This week’s news word come from the city of Maiduguri in Borno State, Nigeria.

ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວຂອງອາທິດນີ້ ມາຈາກເມືອງແມດູກູຣີ ຢູ່ລັດບອກໂນ ປະເທດ ໄນເຈີ.

FAMINE

FAMINE: ແຟມິນ

Aid agencies are warning of a possible famine in parts of Borno State, still cut of by insecurity. Here in the state capital, shortages have driven up the prices of staples like tomatoes, bread, and rice.

ອົງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ໄດ້ເຕືອນການເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງຄວາມອຶດຢາກ ຢູ່ໃນພາກສ່ວນຂອງລັດໂບໂນ ທີ່ຍັງຕັດຂາດໂດຍຄວາມບໍ່ປອດໄພ. ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງ ການຂາດແຄນເຮັດໃຫ້ອາຫານການກິນຂຶ້ນລາຄາ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ໝາກເລັນ ເຂົ້າຈີ່ ແລະເຂົ້າ.

A famine is an extreme shortage of food that often leads to widespread starvation.

ຄວາມອຶດຢາກ ແມ່ນການຂາດເຂີນອາຫານທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ທີ່ມັກນຳໄປສູ່ການແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມໂຫຍຫີວ.

In this story, the activities of a terror group are blocking food transports. And prices increased on the food that is available.

ຢູ່ໃນເລື້ອງນີ້ ບັນດາກິດຈະການຂອງກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ພາກັນກີດກັ້ນການຂົນສົ່ງອາຫານ. ແລະລາຄາເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນແກ່ອາຫານທີ່ມີຢູ່ນັ້ນ.