ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Speculation ໝາຍເຖິງ ມີຄວາມຄິດ ຫຼື ການຄາດເດົາຂຶ້ນມາ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກຫຼັກຖານມາຢືນຢັນ

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This news word comes from the result of the investigation of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.

ຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ ມາຈາກຜົນຂອງການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບ ສາຍ​ການບິນ ມາເລເຊຍ ຖ້ຽວບິນທີ 17.

SPECULATION: SPECULATION

Flight MH17 was shot down by an SA-11 Buk surface-to-air missile, transported from Russia to Ukrainian territory then controlled by Moscow-backed rebels.

ຖ້ຽວບິນ MH17 ຖືກຍິງຕົກໂດຍລູກສອນໄຟ SA-11 Buk ທີ່ຍິງຈາກໜ້າດິນ ຂຶ້ນສູ່ອາກາດ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ເດີນ​ທາງຈາກ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄປຫາເຂດ​ແດນ​ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ເຊິ່ງເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພວກກະບົດທີ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ໜູນຫຼັງ​ໂດຍ ມົ​ສ​ກູ.

Han De Bort’s 17 years old daughter was among the 298 victims.

ລູກສາວອາຍຸ 17 ປີ ຂອງ ທ່ານ ຮານ ເດ ບອດທ໌ (Han De Bort) ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຈໍານວນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ 298 ຄົນ.

Up until now there was a lot of speculation but I see this as new, a big relief for me.

ຈົນເຖິງຂະນະນີ້ ມີການຄາດເດົາຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງ ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍເຫັນວ່ານີ້ເປັນເລື້ອງ ໃໝ່, ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍໂລ່ງໃຈຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ.

Speculation means ideas or guesses formed without firm evidence.

Speculation ໝາຍເຖິງ ມີຄວາມຄິດ ຫຼື ການຄາດເດົາຂຶ້ນມາ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກຫຼັກຖານມາຢືນຢັນ.

Speculation goes away when firm evidence produced.

Speculation ຖືກປັດອອກໄປ ເມື່ອມີຫຼັກຖານທີ່ແນ່ນອນມາຢືນຢັນ.

