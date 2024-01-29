ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Renovation ແປວ່າ ການປັບປຸງໃໝ່

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This news word come from a story about Buckingham Palace in London.

ຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ ມາຈາກຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ພະລາດຊະວັງບັກກິງແຮມ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ.

The building is 300 years old and home to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

ຕຶກອາຄານດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ມີອາຍຸ 300 ປີ ແລະເປັນບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສຂອງ ພະລາຊີນີ ເອລີຊາເບັດ ແລະເຈົ້າຊາຍຟີລິບ.

RENOVATION: RENOVATION

The work will be done in stages so the queen will not have to move out. And with 775 rooms, there should be somewhere for her to escape the noise of renovation.

ການດໍາເນີນງານຈະດໍາເນີນແລ້ວໄປເປັນຂັ້ນເປັນຕອນ,​ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ພະລາຊີນີ ເອລີຊາເບັດ ຈຶ່ງຈະບໍ່ໄດຍ້າຍອອກໄປ. ແລະດ້ວຍພະລາດຊະວັງມີ 775 ຫ້ອງ, ມັນຕ້ອງມີບາງບ່ອນສໍາລັບພະອົງ ທີ່ຈະຫຼີກລ່ຽງຈາກສຽງນອງນັນ ໃນການປັບປຸງໃໝ່.

Officials say if the planned work goes ahead, the palace will not need another renovation until 2067.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ຖ້າວຽກດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຫາກດໍາເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ, ພະລາດຊະວັງຈະບໍ່ ຕ້ອງການປັບປຸງໃໝ່ອີກຈົນເຖິງປີ 2067.

Renovation means changes and repairs to a building to improve it.

Renovation ໝາຍເຖິງ ການປ່ຽນແປງ ແລະ ສ້ອມແປງຕຶກອາຄານ ເພື່ອຍົກລະດັບໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນ.

Experts say the structure and pipes of Buckingham Palace are in need of renovation.

ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ໂຄງສ້າງ ແລະທໍ່ນໍ້າຂອງພະລາດຊະວັງບັກກິງແຮມ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການປັບປຸງໃໝ່.