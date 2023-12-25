ຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວ Practical ແປວ່າ ໃຊ້ງານໄດ້ແທ້ຈິງ, ມີປະໂຫຍດໄດ້ແທ້ຈິງ

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This week’s news word is about housing built in a shipping port.

ຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວຂອງອາທິດນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບ ທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນໃນທ່າ ເຮືອຂົນສົ່ງ.

PRACTICAL: PRACTICAL

Urban Rigger is the name of a new low price type of housing for students at the University of Copenhagen.

ເອີບານ ຣິກເກີ້ ແມ່ນຊື່ຂອງທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສລາຄາຖືກ​ຊະ​ນິດໃໝ່ ສໍາລັບນັກສຶກສາ ໃນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ໂຄເພັນຮາເກັນ.

It is built using recycled shipping containers.

ມັນຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາ ໂດຍການນໍາໃຊ້ຕູ້ຄອນເທັນເນີ້ທີ່ນໍາມາໝູນໃຊ້ໃໝ່.

It sits on top of solid materials that float.

ມັນຕັ້ງຢູ່ຊັ້ນເທິງສຸດຂອງວັດສະດຸແຂງທີ່ລອຍນໍ້າໄດ້.

You can make your food, you can take a shower, you have a toilet, you have a bed, you have pretty much everything you need. So, it’s very practical for the student.

ເຈົ້າສາມາດປຸງແຕ່ງອາຫານຂອງທ່ານໄດ້, ເຈົ້າສາມາດອາບນໍ້າໄດ້, ເຈົ້າສາມາດໃຊ້ຫ້ອງນໍ້າໄດ້, ເຈົ້າມີໝົດທຸກໆຢ່າງທີ່ຈໍາເປັນ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ມັນໃຊ້​ການ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ດວກຫຼາຍສໍາລັບພວກນັກສຶກສາ.

Practical means fit for actual use.

Practical ໝາຍເຖິງ ພໍດີໃນການນໍາໃຊ້ໂຕຈິງ.

It refers to the doing or using of something instead of theories and ideas.

ມັນໝາຍເຖິງການປະຕິບັດ ຫຼື ການນໍາໃຊ້ບາງຢ່າງແທນທີ່ຊິເປັນທິດສະດີ ແລະຄວາມຄິດ.