ວັນເສົາ, ໒໐ ມັງກອນ ໒໐໒໔
ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Integration ແປວ່າ ການລວມກັນເປັນອັນນຶ່ງອັນດຽວກັນ.

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ວີໂອເອລາວ

This news word is about a housing project in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands.

ຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການຈັດ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງອາມສະເຕີດາມ ຂອງປະເທດເນເທີແລນ.

INTEGRATION: INTEGRATION

The Starblok project wants to be an example of integration.

ໂຄງການ Starblok ຢາກ​ຈະເປັນຕົວຢ່າງຂອງການລວມ​ຕົວ​ກັນ.

By mixing young refugees with residents and giving them responsibility to manage the student center, hopes are that integration will be quick and natural.

ໂດຍການ ປະສົມຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບທີ່ໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍກັບຜູ້ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ແລະໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຮັບຜິດຊອບເພື່ອບໍ​ລິ​ຫານສູນກາງນັກສຶກສາ, ດ້ວຍຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ການຮວມເຂົ້າກັນນັ້ນຈະໄວ ແລະເປັນທໍາມະຊາດ.

Integration is when a person or a group becomes part of a larger group or organization.

Integration ແມ່ນເວ​ລ​າຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ຫຼືກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ກາຍມາເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງກຸ່ມ ຫຼື ອົງການນຶ່ງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ.

Integration is also when two or more things combine to create something different.

Integration ຍັງມີຄວາມໝາຍວ່າ ສອງສິ່ງ ຫຼື ຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນຮວມເຂົ້າກັນ ເພື່ອສ້າງບາງສິ່ງທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງອອກໄປ.

