ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Integration ແປວ່າ ການລວມກັນເປັນອັນນຶ່ງອັນດຽວກັນ.

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.
This news word is about a housing project in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands.
ຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການຈັດຫາທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງອາມສະເຕີດາມ ຂອງປະເທດເນເທີແລນ.
INTEGRATION: INTEGRATION
The Starblok project wants to be an example of integration.
ໂຄງການ Starblok ຢາກຈະເປັນຕົວຢ່າງຂອງການລວມຕົວກັນ.
By mixing young refugees with residents and giving them responsibility to manage the student center, hopes are that integration will be quick and natural.
ໂດຍການ ປະສົມຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບທີ່ໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍກັບຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຮັບຜິດຊອບເພື່ອບໍລິຫານສູນກາງນັກສຶກສາ, ດ້ວຍຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ການຮວມເຂົ້າກັນນັ້ນຈະໄວ ແລະເປັນທໍາມະຊາດ.
Integration is when a person or a group becomes part of a larger group or organization.
Integration ແມ່ນເວລາຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ຫຼືກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ກາຍມາເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງກຸ່ມ ຫຼື ອົງການນຶ່ງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ.
Integration is also when two or more things combine to create something different.
Integration ຍັງມີຄວາມໝາຍວ່າ ສອງສິ່ງ ຫຼື ຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນຮວມເຂົ້າກັນ ເພື່ອສ້າງບາງສິ່ງທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງອອກໄປ.
