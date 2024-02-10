ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Fired ແປວ່າ ໄລ່ອອກ ຫຼື ໃຜຜູ້ນຶ່ງຖືກໄລ່ອອກຈາກການ

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This word comes from surprising news out of the United States.

ຄໍາສັບນີ້ ມາຈາກຂ່າວທີ່ໜ້າປະຫຼາດໃຈຈາກສະຫະລັດ.

FIRED: FIRED

President Donald Trump fired James Comey as head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໄລ່ ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ໂຄມີ ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ຫົວໜ້າຂອງອົງການສັນ​ຕິ​ບານກາງ ຫຼື FBI.

Why did you fire Director Comey?

ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຈຶ່ງໄລ່ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການ ໂຄມີ ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ?

Because he wasn’t doing a good job.

ຍ້ອນວ່າລາວເຮັດວຽກບໍ່ດີ.

Critics say he was fired because of the FBI investigation of possible links between Trump’s election campaign and Russia.

ນັກວິຈານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຖືກໄລ່ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ຍ້ອນການສືບສວນ ຂອງອົງການ FBI ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ທີ່​ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ ລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ.

In this story, being fired means you lost your job.

ໃນຂ່າວນີ້, ການຖືກໄລ່ອອກ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າທ່ານສູນເສຍວຽກງານຂອງທ່ານ.

Trump fired Comey, so he no longer leads the FBI.

ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄລ່ທ່ານໂຄມີອອກ, ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ທ່ານໂຄມີ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນຫົວໜ້າຂອງ ອົງການ FBI ອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.

Fire has other meanings, too.

Fire ຍັງມີຄວາມໝາຍອັນອື່ນອີກເຊັ່ນກັນ.

If you fired a weapon, it means you took a shot.

ຖ້າທ່ານຍິງອາວຸດ, ມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ທ່ານຍິງປືນ.