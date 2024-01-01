ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Diverse ແປວ່າ ຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງຈາກອັນອື່ນ

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This news word is about the nominations for the American film awards known as the Oscars.

ຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບການສະເໜີຊື່ເຂົ້າຮັບລາງວັນຮູບເງົາອາເມຣິກັນ ຫຼື ຮູ້ໃນຊື່ ອອສກ້າ.

DIVERSE: DIVERSE

This year’s nominees are more diverse than in recent years. In both 2015 and 2016, all 20 of the nominees for acting awards were white.

ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະເໜີຊື່ໃນປີນີ້ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍກວ່າໃນຊ່ວງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດ ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ທັງປີ 2015 ແລະ ປີ 2016, ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຍາດຊິງລາງວັນການສະ ແດງທັງໝົດ 20 ຄົນ ເປັນຄົນຜິວຂາວ.

This year, seven people of color were nominated for acting awards.

ໃນປີນີ້, ມີ 7 ຄົນທີ່ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ​ຜິວ​ຂາວ ໄດ້ຮັບການສະເໜີຊື່ເຂົ້າຍາດເອົາ ລາງວັນສໍາລັບການສະແດງ.

Diverse means differing from one another.

Diverse ແປ​ວ່າ ຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງຈາກອັນອື່ນ.

In this example, diverse refers to a better representation of minority groups among the nominations for the 89th Academy Awards.

ໃນຕົວຢ່າງນີ້, diverse ໝາຍ​ເຖິງການເປັນໂຕແທນທີ່ດີກວ່າຂອງຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ໃນການສະເໜີຊື່ເຂົ້າຍາດລາງວັນອອສກ້າຄັ້ງທີ 89.

