ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Deliberately ໝາຍເຖິງບາງສິ່ງ ທີ່ກະທໍາໂດຍເຈດຕະນາ ແລະ ດ້ວຍຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈ

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This news word involves the story of refugees coming to the Australian island of Nauru.

ຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບເລື້ອງລາວຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບ ທີ່ເດີນທາງມາສູ່ເກາະ ນາອູຣູ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ໂດຍ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ.

DELIBERATELY: DELIBERATELY

In a joint investigation, Amnesty and Human Rights Watch describe the conditions on Nauru as inhuman.

ໃນການດໍາເນີນການສືບສວນຮ່ວມກັນ, ອົງການ ນິລະໂທດກໍາ ແລະ ອົງການເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍສະພາບການຕ່າງໆໃນເກາະ ນາ​ອູຣູ ວ່າ ບໍ່ມີມະນຸດສະທໍາ.

They accuse the Australian government of deliberately inflicting suffering on people seeking safety and freedom.

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວຫາລັດຖະບານ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ວ່າມີເຈດຕະນາສ້າງຄວາມ ເຈັບປວດທໍລະມານ ຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ກໍາລັງພະຍາຍາມຊອກຫາເສລີພາບ ແລະຄວາມປອດໄພ.

Deliberately means something done on purpose.

Deliberately ໝາຍເຖິງບາງສິ່ງ ທີ່ຖືກກະທໍາດ້ວຍຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈ.

In Australia, the investigators’ report says the government was treating refugees badly for the purpose of stopping others from arriving.

ໃນອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ບົດລາຍງານຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ດໍາເນີນການສືບສວນກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ປະຕິບັດກັບພ​ວກຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຢ່າງ​ຊົ່ວ​ຮ້າຍ ເພື່ອຈຸດປະສົງທີ່ຈະ​ຢຸດຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບອື່ນໆທີ່ກໍາລັງເດີນທາງມາ.

Deliberately also means something that is done slowly and carefully.

Deliberately ຍັງໝາຍເຖິງບາງສິ່ງ ທີ່ກະທໍາແບບຊ້າໆ ແລະ ລະມັດລະວັງ.