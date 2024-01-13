ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Confront ແປວ່າ ການປະເຊີນໜ້າ

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

CSIS is an American policy research group.

CSIS ແມ່ນກຸ່ມຄົ້ນຄວ້ານະໂຍບາຍອາເມຣິກັນ.

It studies photographs of structures on islands China built in the South China Sea.

ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ສຶກສາຮູບພາບ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໂຄງສ້າງຕ່າງໆເທິງໝູ່ເກາະທີ່ຈີນ ໄດ້ສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໃນຂົງເຂດທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.

CONFRONT: CONFRONT

CSIS says it appears China built military structures on the islands. The Chinese Defense Ministry says it is legal. The U.S. opposes the projects.

ກຸ່ມ CSIS ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈີນໄດ້ສ້າງໂຄງສ້າງທາງການທະຫານ ຢູ່ເທິງເກາະແຫ່ງນັ້ນ. ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຖືກ ກົດໝາຍ, ເຊິ່ງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ.

We will cooperate where we can, but we will be ready to confront where we must.

ພວກເຮົາຈະຮ່ວມມື ໃນບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດປະຕິບັດໄດ້, ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາຈະກຽມພ້ອມ ເພື່ອປະເຊີນໜ້າເມື່ອພວກເຮົາຈໍາເປັນ.

To confront is to question or object to something in a direct and forceful way.

To confront ແມ່ນການຕັ້ງຄໍາຖາມ ຫຼື ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ບາງສິ່ງໂດຍກົງ ແລະໃນທາງບັງຄັບ.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄໍາວ່າ confront ທ່ານກໍຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ຄໍາສັບນີ້ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.