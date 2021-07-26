ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ ພາສາອັງກິດ catrastrophic ແປວ່າ ຫາຍະນະ.

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

This news word is used during terrible situations.

CATASTROPHIC

The UN Children’s Agency, UNICEF, says the situation is catastrophic. We estimate nearly 1.4 million children in Nigeria, Somalia, Yemen and South Sudan, where famine was just declared, to be severely malnourished and at imminent risk of death.

Catastrophic describes something involving great damage or suffering. It also means something that is extremely tragic or unsuccessful. Catastrophic is the adjective form of the noun “catastrophe.”

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ສຳລັບໃນວົງການຂ່າວຂອງເຮົາມື້ນີ້ ເຮົາຈະຮຽນຄຳວ່າ CATASTROPHIC.

ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວຄຳນີ້ ຈະໃຊ້ໃນສະພາບການທີ່ມີຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດ CATASTROPHIC ແປວ່າ ຫາຍະນະ.

The UN Children’s Agency, UNICEF, says the situation is catastrophic.

ອົງການເດັກນ້ອຍຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຫຼືອົງການ ຢູນີເຊຟ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະພາບການ ແມ່ນເປັນຄວາມຫາຍະນະ.

We estimate nearly 1.4 million children in Nigeria, Somalia, Yemen and South Sudan, where famine was just declared, to be severely malnourished and at imminent risk of death.

ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຄຳນວນວ່າ ມີເດັກນ້ອຍເກືອບເຖິງ 1 ລ້ານ 4 ແສນຄົນ ໃນປະເທດ ໄນຈິເຣຍ ປະເທດ ໂຊມາເລຍ ປະເທດ ເຢເມັນ ແລະເທດ ຊູດານໃຕ້ ບ່ອນທີ່ຫາກໍປະກາດວ່າ ເກີດຄວາມອຶດຢາກ ບ່ອນທີ່ໄດ້ມີການຂາດແຄນອາຫານຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ທັງການສ່ຽງຕໍ່ຄວາມຕາຍກໍຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນໄວໆນີ້.

Catastrophic describes something involving great damage or suffering.

ຄຳວ່າ Catastrophic ຫຼື ຫາຍະນະ ຈະບັນລະຍາຍເຖິງສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ພົວພັນກັບການເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ຫຼືຄວາມທຸກທໍລະມານຢ່າງໃຫຽ່.

It also means something that is extremely tragic or unsuccessful. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ມັນຍັງໝາຍເຖິງສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງ ເປັນໂສກນາດຕະກັມທີ່ສຸດ ຫຼືບໍ່ໄດ້ຜົນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ.

Catastrophic is the adjective form of the noun “catastrophe.”

ຄຳວ່າ Catastrophic ເປັນຄຸນນະສັບ ທີ່ມາຈາກຄຳນາມ “catastrophe.”

C a t a s t r o p h e.

ທ່ານນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ນອກຈາກ ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວສະເພາະທີ່ເຮົາຮຽນກັນໃນມື້ນີ້ແລ້ວ ກໍອາດຍັງມີອີກຫຼາຍຄຳ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານຍັງຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຂົ້າໃຈໃຫ້ຄັກແນ່ຕື່ມ ເຊັ່ນຄຳວ່າ famine, malnourished, imminent ດັ່ງນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນ.