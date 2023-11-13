ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Authentic ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ແທ້, ແທ້ຈິງ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

Earlier this year, American songwriter Bob Dylan became the first musician to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

ໃນຕົ້ນປີ (2017) ນີ້, ນັກຂຽນເພງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ທ່ານ ບັອບ ດີແລນ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນນັກດົນຕີຄົນທໍາອິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນ ໂນເບລ ຂະ​ແໜງວັນນະຄະ​ດີ.

Dylan’s career has stretched over half a century. His fans say he has earned this award.

ອາຊີບຂອງ ທ່ານ ດີແລນ ໄດ້ແກ່ຍາວມາດົນກວ່າເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດ. ແຟນໆຂອງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານສົມຄວນໄດ້ຮັບວາງວັນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.

He shaped our generation. And he shaped the responsibility of artists simply by being so authentic to his desire to tell the truth in song.

ທ່ານໄດ້ປ່ຽນ​ແປງຍຸກສະໄໝຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ແລະທ່ານ ກໍໄດ້ປ່ຽນ​ແປງຄວາມ ຮັບຜິດຊອບຂອງບັນດານັກສິລະປິນແບບງ່າຍໆ ໂດຍການເປັນຄົນທີ່ຈິງໃຈ ແທ້ໆຕໍ່ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອບອກຄວາມຈິງຢູ່ໃນບົດເພງ.

If something is authentic, it is real and not a copy.

ຖ້າບາງສິ່ງເປັນ authentic, ມັນແມ່ນຂອງແທ້ ແລະບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ຮຽນແບບ.

When people are described as authentic it means they are true to their individual identity: the ideas and beliefs that make them who they are.

ເມື່ອຜູ້ຄົນຫາກຖືກອະທິບາຍວ່າເປັນຄົນແທ້ຈິງ ມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເປັນຄົນແທ້ຈິງຕໍ່ບຸກ​ຄະ​ລິກສ່ວນໂຕຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊັ່ນ ຄວາມຄິດ ແລະ ຄວາມເຊື່ອ, ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນ ດັ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນ.