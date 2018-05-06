ຮຽນສຳນວນ wake-up call

English in a Minute #115 Wake-up Call
Welcome to English in a Minute!
We all have our own ways of waking up in the morning.
Wake-up Call
But is this expression about waking up in the morning? Let’s hear how Jonathan and Anna use it.
Person #1: I can’t believe my roommate.
Person #2: Why? What’s up?
Person #1: She buys everything with her credit card. She’s already $20,000 in debt!
Person #2: Ouch. Living off credit is a bad idea. She needs a wake-up call.
Person #1: “One day she will have to choose between paying her bills and paying her rent. That will be a wake-up call.”
In spoken English, a wake-up call is something that makes you wake up to a bad reality – like a huge credit card bill! But this expression can also mean an actual wake-up call at a hotel. Next time you travel, you can ask for a wake-up call. Or, if a friend is not facing reality, you can give them a wake-up call.
And that’s English in a Minute!
ເປັນຈັ່ງໃດທ່ານ ສຳນວນໃໝ່ຂອງເຮົາມື້ນີ້ພໍເຂົ້າໃຈຢູ່ເບາະ ?
ສຳນວນ Wake-up Call ມີຄວາມໝາຍແນວໃດກັນແທ້. ສະເພາະຄຳວ່າ Wake-up
ມັນແປວ່າ ຮູ້ເມື່ອ ຫຼືຕື່ນຂຶ້ນ ເຊັ່ນ ຮູ້ເມື່ອ ຫຼືຕື່ນຂຶ້ນຍາມມື້ເຊົ້າ ເປັນຕົ້ນ. ສ່ວນຄຳວ່າ Call ມັນໝາຍເຖິງການເອີ້ນ ຫຼືການຮຽກຮ້ອງ.
We all have our own ways of waking up in the morning.
ພວກເຮົາແຕ່ລະຄົນຈະຕື່ນຂຶ້ນຈາກບ່ອນນອນຍາມມື້ເຊົ້າແບບຕ່າງໆກັນ.
Wake-up Call
But is this expression about waking up in the morning? Let’s hear how Jonathan and Anna use it.
ແຕ່ຄຳວ່າ waking up ໃນທີ່ນີ້ມັນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການຕື່ນນອນໃນມື້ເຊົ້າເບາະລະ.
ລອງມາຟັງ Jonathan ກັບ Anna ລົມກັນຈັກບາດເບິ່ງ ແລ້ວເຮົາອາດຈະເດົາອອກ ວ່າສຳນວນ Wake-up ໃນທີ່ນີ້ຊິໝາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດ.
Person #1: I can’t believe my roommate. ບໍ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອເລີຍ ວ່າເພື່ອນຮ່ວມຫ້ອງນອນຂອງຂ້ອຍຈະເປັນແນວນັ້ນ.
Person #2: Why? What’s up? ເປັນຫຽັງຈັ່ງວ່າຊັ້ນ?
Person #1: She buys everything with her credit card. She’s already $20,000 in debt!
ລາວຊື້ທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງກັບບັດສິນເຊື່ອຂອງລາວ. ລາວນີ້ລາວຕິດໜີ້ຕັ້ງ 20 ພັນ $ ແລ້ວ.
Person #2: Ouch. Living off credit is a bad idea. She needs a wake-up call. ຕ້າຍ ຕ່າຍ ມີຊິວິດຢູ່ດ້ວຍການຕິດໜີ້ ບໍ່ດີໄດ໊ຫັ້ນນ່າ.
Person #1: “One day she will have to choose between paying her bills and paying her rent. That will be a wake-up call.” ມື້ໃດມື້ນຶ່ງ ລາວຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາລະ ລະຫວ່າງການໃຊ໊ໜີ້ຄືນ ກັບການຈ່າຍຄ່າເຊົ່າເຮືອນ. ເວລານັ້ນ ລາວຊິຮູ້ເມື່ອ.
In spoken English, a wake-up call is something that makes you wake up to a bad reality – like a huge credit card bill! ໃນພາສາອັງກິດທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນການປາກເວົ້າ ຄຳວ່າ a wake-up call ມັນຈະໝາຍເຖິງສິ່ງທີ່ມາເຕືອນເຈົ້າ ໃຫ້ຮູ້ສຶກເຖິງຄວາມຈິງທີ່ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ດີກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ ດັ່ງເຊັ່ນ ໃບບິນ ຫຼືໃບເກັບເງິນຄ່າຕິດໜີ້ເປັນຈຳນວນຢ່າງມະຫາສານ ນັ້ນເປັນຕົ້ນ.
But this expression can also mean an actual wake-up call at a hotel. ແຕ່ຄຳນີ້ອາດຈະໝາຍເຖິງການປຸກໃຫ້ຕື່ນນອນແທ້ທກໍເປັນໄດ້ ເຊັ່ນຢູ່ໃນໂຮງແຮມເປັນຕົ້ນ.
Next time you travel, you can ask for a wake-up call. Or, if a friend is not facing reality, you can give them a wake-up call. ເທ່ືອໜ້າເວລາທ່ານໄປພັກໂຮງແຮມ ທ່ານຈະຂໍໃຫ້ທາງໂຮງແຮມປຸກທ່ານກໍໄດ້ ໂດຍບອກເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ Please give me a wake-up call. ຫຼືຖ້າໝູ່ເພື່ອນຂອງທ່ານບໍ່ຮູ້ສຶກເຖິງຄວາມເປັນຈິງ ຫຼືບໍ່ຕືາໂຕ ທ່ານ ທ່ານຈະເຕືອນເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້ Give them a wake-up call.
And that’s English in a Minute!