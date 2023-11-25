NEWS WORDS: Expedite

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

This News Word has something to do with speed.

Expedite

Other groups are also working on treatments and vaccines.

Researchers at NewLink Genetics in Iowa say they have a vaccine that was 100 percent effective when given to monkeys. The company received a federal grant to step up its work and expedite human testing.

Expedite.

Expedite means to speed up, or hurry up, a process.

Our story is about the deadly Ebola virus.

The U.S. government says the company NewLink Genetics can speed up, testing their vaccine on humans.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This News Word has something to do with speed.

ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຄວາມໄວ.

Expedite

Expedite

Other groups are also working on treatments and vaccines.

Researchers at NewLink Genetics in Iowa say they have a vaccine that was 100 percent effective when given to monkeys. The company received a federal grant to step up its work and expedite human testing.

ກຸ່ມອື່ນໆແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປິ່ນປົວ ແລະ ຢາວັກຊີນເຊັ່ນກັນ. ບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຢູ່ບໍລິສັດ NewLink Genetics ໃນລັດ ໄອໂອວາ ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບ 100 ເປີເຊັນເວລາສັກໃຫ້ໂຕລີງ. ບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຮັບເງິນທຶນຈາກລັດຖະບານກາງ ເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍວຽກງານ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ເລັ່ງການທົດລອງກັບມະນຸດ.

Expedite.

Expedite

Expedite means to speed up, or hurry up, a process.

ອ່ານ: Expedite ໝາຍເຖິງການເລັ່ງ, ຫຼື ຟ້າວຝັ່ງ, ເພື່ອດຳເນີນຂະບວນ ການ.

Our story is about the deadly Ebola virus.

ຂ່າວຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໄວຣັສ ອີໂບລາ ທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍເຖິງຊີວິດ.

The U.S. government says the company NewLink Genetics can speed up, testing their vaccine on humans.

ລັດຖະບານ ສະຫະລັດ ເວົ້າວ່າບໍລິສັດ NewLink Genetics ສາມາດເລັ່ງ ແລະ ທົດລອງຢາວັກຊີນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າກັບມະນຸດ.

So the next time you hear the word “Expedite,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Expedite,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີ ພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.