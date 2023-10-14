ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ALLEGATION

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.
This week’s news word is about the importance of facts.
ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວຂອງອາທິດນີ້ແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງຂໍ້ເທັດຈິງ.
ALLEGATION
ALLEGATION: ອາລເລເກເຊິນ
While government and rebel forces fight for control of the Syrian city of Aleppo, there are allegations that the Assad government is targeting some of its civilians with poisonous gas attacks.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະບານ ແລະ ກຳລັງກະບົດສູ້ລົບກັນ ເພື່ອການຄວບຄຸມນະຄອນຫຼວງ ອາແລັບໂປ ຂອງປະເທດ ຊີເຣຍ ນັ້ນ, ມັນໄດ້ມີການກ່າວຫາວ່າ ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ອາຊາດ ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໃສ່ພົນລະເຮືອນຂອງຕົນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ແກັສພິດໂຈມຕີ.
If it did take place, it is a war crime.
ຖ້າຫາກມັນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ມັນແມ່ນອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ.
Allegations are statements saying that someone has done something wrong or illegal.
ການກ່າວຫາ ແມ່ນຄຳກ່າວທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ຄົນໃດຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດບາງຢ່າງບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ຫລືຜິດກົດໝາຍ.
The word is similar to accusation.
ຄຳເວົ້ານັ້ນແມ່ນຄ້າຍຄືກັບການກ່າວຫາ.
In a court of law, evidence should prove an allegation in order for a judge or jury to declare guilt.
ຢູ່ໃນສານ, ຫລັກຖານຄວນຖືກນຳມາພິສູດການກ່າວຫາ ເພື່ອທີ່ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ຫລືຕຸລາການຈະປະກາດຄວາມຜິດ.