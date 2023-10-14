ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ALLEGATION

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This week’s news word is about the importance of facts.

ຄຳສັບ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງອາທິດນີ້ແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງຂໍ້​ເທັດຈິງ.

ALLEGATION

ALLEGATION: ອາລເລເກເຊິນ

While government and rebel forces fight for control of the Syrian city of Aleppo, there are allegations that the Assad government is targeting some of its civilians with poisonous gas attacks.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະບານ ແລະ ກຳລັງກະບົດສູ້ລົບກັນ ເພື່ອການຄວບຄຸມນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ອາແລັບໂປ ຂອງປະເທດ ຊີເຣຍ ນັ້ນ, ມັນ​ໄດ້ມີການກ່າວຫາວ່າ ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ອາຊາດ ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໃສ່ພົນລະເຮືອນຂອງຕົນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ແກັສພິດໂຈມຕີ.

If it did take place, it is a war crime.

ຖ້າຫາກມັນ​ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ມັນແມ່ນອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ.

Allegations are statements saying that someone has done something wrong or illegal.

ການກ່າວຫາ ແມ່ນຄຳ​ກ່າວ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຄົນໃດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ເຮັດບາງ​ຢ່າງບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ຫລືຜິດກົດໝາຍ.

The word is similar to accusation.

ຄຳເວົ້ານັ້ນ​ແມ່ນຄ້າຍຄືກັບການກ່າວຫາ.

In a court of law, evidence should prove an allegation in order for a judge or jury to declare guilt.

ຢູ່ໃນ​ສານ, ຫລັກຖານຄວນຖືກ​ນຳ​ມາພິ​ສູດການກ່າວຫາ ເພື່ອ​ທີ່ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ຫລືຕຸລາການຈະປະກາດຄວາມຜິດ.