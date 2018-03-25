ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

Breaking News
ຮຽນ-ພາສາອັງກິດ

English in a Minute: Actions speak louder than words

English in a Minute: Actions Speak Louder Than Words
English in a Minute: Actions Speak Louder Than Words

English in a Minute: Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Welcome to English in a Minute.

Now, what would you think if you heard this?

Actions speak louder than words.

If you are just beginning to learn English, this
might not make sense. Let’s listen and see if
we can find out what this phrase means.

  1. You keep saying that you’ll help me.
  2. I am going to help you. Really, I am. You just have to wait a little while.
  3. Well, we’ll just wait and see. Actions speak louder than words.

It sounds like she needs to see action instead of words. And that’s
exactly what this phrase means. Actions speak louder than words
means what you do is more important than what you say. And if
you say you are going to do something, then you need to do it.

This is a casual phrase. But it does have a strong meaning, especially in American business, where results are important.

That’s English in a Minute!

ພົບກັນອີກ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ລາຍການຮຽນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ໃນ​ນຶ່ງ​ນາທີ​ຂອງ​ເຮົາ. ​

ໃນ​ລາຍການ​ນີ້ ​ເຮົາ​ຈະສອນ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານຮູ້​ຈັກສຳນວນ​ພາສາ
​ອັງກິດ​ແບບ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ.

Now, what would you think if you heard this?
ທ່ານຊິ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ແນວໃດ ຖ້າ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ສຳ​ນວນດັ່ງກ່າວ​ນີ້?

“Actions speak louder than words.”

If you are just beginning to learn English, this
might not make sense.

ຖ້າ​ທ່ານຫາ​ກໍ​ເລີ້ມ​ຮຽນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ໃໝ່ໆ ສຳນວນ​ດັ່ງ
ກ່າວ​ນີ້ ຄື​ຊິ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ຫຽັງ​ເໜາະສຳລັບ​ທ່ານ.

Let’s listen and see if we can find out what
this phrase means.
ລອງ​ຟັງບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ເບິ່ງ ບາງທີ​ເຮົາ​ອາດ​ພໍ
​ເດົາ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ມັນ​ອອກ.​

  1. You keep saying that you’ll help me.
    ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ແລ້ວ​ເວົ້າ​ອີກ ວ່າ​ເຈົ້າ​ຊິ​ຊ່ອຍ​ຂ້ອຍ.
  2. I am going to help you. Really, I am. You just have to wait a little while.
    ຂ້ອຍຊິ​ຊ່ອຍ​ຢູ່. ອີ່ຫຼີ ຂ້ອຍ​ຊິ​ຊ່ອຍ​ແທ້ໆ ​ແຕ່​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຖ້າ​ໄປ​ຈັກ​ໜ້ອຍ​ກ່ອນ. ​
  3. Well, we’ll just wait and see. Actions speak louder than words.
  4. ເອີ ​ພວກ​ເຮົາຊິ​ລໍຖ້າ​ເບິ່ງ. “ການ​ກະທຳ ມັນ​ສຳຄັນ​ກວ່າ​ຄວາມ​ເວົ້າ​ເດີ້.”

It sounds like she needs to see action instead of words.
ຟັງແລ້ວປາກົດວ່າ ຜູ້ຍິງຜູ້ນັ້ນຢາກເຫັນບົດບາດການກະທຳ ແທນທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຍິນແຕ່ຄວາມເວົ້າຊື່ໆ.

And that’s exactly what this phrase means.
ນັ້ນແຫຼ໊ະຄືຄວາມໝາຍຂອງສຳນວນນີ້
Actions speak louder than words means what you do is more important than what you say.
ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ການເຮັດການກະທຳ ເປັນສິ່ງສຳຄັນກວ່າ ຄວາມເວົ້າ.

And if you say you are going to do something, then you need to do it.
ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ຖ້າທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານຈະເຮັດອັນໃດ ທ່ານກໍຄວນເຮັດອັນນັ້ນ
ບໍ່ແມ່ນຊິເວົ້າຊື່ໆ.

This is a casual phrase. But it does have a strong meaning, especially in American business, where results are important.

This is a casual phrase. But it does have a strong meaning, especially in American business, where results are important.

ສຳນວນ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ນີ້ ​ເປັນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ກັນ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ​ໆ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ສຳຄັນ​ຫຼາຍ ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ໃນ​ວົງການ​ທຸຣະກິດ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ອະ​ເມຣິກັນ ເພາະວ່າ​ຜົນທີ່​ປາກົດ​ອອກ​ມາ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ສຳຄັນ​ຫຼາຍ.

