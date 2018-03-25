English in a Minute: Actions speak louder than words

Welcome to English in a Minute.
Now, what would you think if you heard this?
Actions speak louder than words.
If you are just beginning to learn English, this
might not make sense. Let’s listen and see if
we can find out what this phrase means.
- You keep saying that you’ll help me.
- I am going to help you. Really, I am. You just have to wait a little while.
- Well, we’ll just wait and see. Actions speak louder than words.
It sounds like she needs to see action instead of words. And that’s
exactly what this phrase means. Actions speak louder than words
means what you do is more important than what you say. And if
you say you are going to do something, then you need to do it.
|This is a casual phrase. But it does have a strong meaning, especially in American business, where results are important.
That’s English in a Minute!
ພົບກັນອີກທ່ານ ໃນລາຍການຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດໃນນຶ່ງນາທີຂອງເຮົາ.
ໃນລາຍການນີ້ ເຮົາຈະສອນໃຫ້ທ່ານຮູ້ຈັກສຳນວນພາສາ
ອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນ.
Now, what would you think if you heard this?
ທ່ານຊິເຂົ້າໃຈແນວໃດ ຖ້າທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນສຳນວນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້?
“Actions speak louder than words.”
If you are just beginning to learn English, this
might not make sense.
ຖ້າທ່ານຫາກໍເລີ້ມຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດໃໝ່ໆ ສຳນວນດັ່ງ
ກ່າວນີ້ ຄືຊິບໍ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍຫຽັງເໜາະສຳລັບທ່ານ.
Let’s listen and see if we can find out what
this phrase means.
ລອງຟັງບົດສົນທະນາຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ເບິ່ງ ບາງທີເຮົາອາດພໍ
ເດົາຄວາມໝາຍຂອງມັນອອກ.
- You keep saying that you’ll help me.
ເຈົ້າເວົ້າແລ້ວເວົ້າອີກ ວ່າເຈົ້າຊິຊ່ອຍຂ້ອຍ.
- I am going to help you. Really, I am. You just have to wait a little while.
ຂ້ອຍຊິຊ່ອຍຢູ່. ອີ່ຫຼີ ຂ້ອຍຊິຊ່ອຍແທ້ໆ ແຕ່ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖ້າໄປຈັກໜ້ອຍກ່ອນ.
- Well, we’ll just wait and see. Actions speak louder than words.
- ເອີ ພວກເຮົາຊິລໍຖ້າເບິ່ງ. “ການກະທຳ ມັນສຳຄັນກວ່າຄວາມເວົ້າເດີ້.”
It sounds like she needs to see action instead of words.
ຟັງແລ້ວປາກົດວ່າ ຜູ້ຍິງຜູ້ນັ້ນຢາກເຫັນບົດບາດການກະທຳ ແທນທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຍິນແຕ່ຄວາມເວົ້າຊື່ໆ.
And that’s exactly what this phrase means.
ນັ້ນແຫຼ໊ະຄືຄວາມໝາຍຂອງສຳນວນນີ້
Actions speak louder than words means what you do is more important than what you say.
ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ການເຮັດການກະທຳ ເປັນສິ່ງສຳຄັນກວ່າ ຄວາມເວົ້າ.
And if you say you are going to do something, then you need to do it.
ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ຖ້າທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານຈະເຮັດອັນໃດ ທ່ານກໍຄວນເຮັດອັນນັ້ນ
ບໍ່ແມ່ນຊິເວົ້າຊື່ໆ.
This is a casual phrase. But it does have a strong meaning, especially in American business, where results are important.
ສຳນວນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ເປັນຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ເວົ້າກັນທຳມະດາໆ ແຕ່ວ່າມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນວົງການທຸຣະກິດຂອງຊາວອະເມຣິກັນ ເພາະວ່າຜົນທີ່ປາກົດອອກມາມັນເປັນເລື້ອງສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ.