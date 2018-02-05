What's the game plan? ມີຍຸທະວິທີແນວໃດ?

EIM-20

English in a minute: Game Plan



Welcome to English in a Minute.



Have you ever heard this American English phrase?



“What’s the game plan?”



This expression is very common in American English.

But it does not have anything to do with playing a game.

It’s a way to ask for information.



#1: So what’s the game plan? What are we doing

tonight?

#2: We’re not sure yet. What do you want to do?



When you say “What’s the game plan?” it’s another

way to ask someone for the details of a plan.It’s the

strategy for accomplishing something. In sports, a

game plan is a set of instructions for the players to

follow, so they can win the game. Outside of sports,

it could be a plan for going to dinner, seeing a play

or even watching a game.



And that’s: English in a Minute!



Have you ever heard this American English phrase?

ທ່ານ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ສຳນວນ​ນີ້​ໃນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ແບບ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ມາ​

ກ່ອນ​ບໍ່?



“What’s the game plan?”



This expression is very common in American English.

But it does not have anything to do with playing a

game. It’s a way to ask for information.

ສຳນວນ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ໃຊ້​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ແຜ່​ຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ແບບ

​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ກັບເກ​ມ ຫຼືການ​ຫຼິ້ນ

​ກິລາ​ແຕ່​ຢ່າ​ງ​ໃດ​ເລີຍ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ວິທີນຶ່ງ ​ໃນ​ການ​ຊອກ​ຖາມ​ເອົາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​

ອັນ​ໃດ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ.​





#1: So what’s the game plan? What are we doing

tonight?

ເຮົາ​ມີແຜນການ​ຫຍັງ? ມື້​ແລງ​ເຮົາ​ຊິ​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ?​

#2: We’re not sure yet. What do you want to do?

ເຮົາຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ແນ່​ໃຈ​ເທື່ອ. ​ເຈົ້າ​ເດ້ ຢາກ​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ?​



When you say “What’s the game plan?” it’s another

way to ask someone for the details of a plan.

ເວລາ​ເຮົາ​ຖາມ​ ​ຄົນ​ວ່າ “What’s the game plan?” ແມ່ນມັນ​

ເປັນວິທີ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຖາມ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າເຖິງລາຍ​ລະອຽດ​ຂອງ​ແຜນ​ການ.



It’s the strategy for accomplishing something.

ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຍຸ​ທະວິ​ທີ​ ທີ່ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ອັນ​ໃດ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ສຳ​ເຣັດ.



In sports, a game plan is a set of instructions for

the players to follow, so they can win the game.

ຖ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ເລື້ອງ​ກິລາ ​ a game plan ແມ່ນຄຳ​ອະທິບາຍ​

ເຖິງ​ວິທີ​ການ​ຫຼິ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ນັກ​ກິລາ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​

ປະຕິບັດ​ຕາມ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊຊະນະ.​



Outside of sports, it could be a plan for going to

dinner, seeing a play or even watching a game.

ແຕ່ຖ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງສິ່ງ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກິລາ ມັນກໍ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ

​ແຜນການ​ໄປ​ກິນ​ເຂົ້າ​ນອກໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງ ​ໄປເບິ່ງລະຄອນຫຼື

ເບິ່ງ​ການ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ກິລາ​ແນວໃດ​ແນວ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້.



And that’s: English in a Minute!

