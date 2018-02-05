What's the game plan? ມີຍຸທະວິທີແນວໃດ?

Copy and paste the embed code below. The code changes based on your selection.
EIM-20
English in a minute: Game Plan
Welcome to English in a Minute.
Have you ever heard this American English phrase?
“What’s the game plan?”
This expression is very common in American English.
But it does not have anything to do with playing a game.
It’s a way to ask for information.
#1: So what’s the game plan? What are we doing
tonight?
#2: We’re not sure yet. What do you want to do?
When you say “What’s the game plan?” it’s another
way to ask someone for the details of a plan.It’s the
strategy for accomplishing something. In sports, a
game plan is a set of instructions for the players to
follow, so they can win the game. Outside of sports,
it could be a plan for going to dinner, seeing a play
or even watching a game.
And that’s: English in a Minute!
Have you ever heard this American English phrase?
ທ່ານເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນສຳນວນນີ້ໃນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນມາ
ກ່ອນບໍ່?
“What’s the game plan?”
This expression is very common in American English.
But it does not have anything to do with playing a
game. It’s a way to ask for information.
ສຳນວນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນໃຊ້ກັນຢ່າງແຜ່ຫຼາຍໃນພາສາອັງກິດແບບ
ອາເມຣິກັນ. ແຕ່ວ່າຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີສ່ວນກັບເກມ ຫຼືການຫຼິ້ນ
ກິລາແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດເລີຍ. ມັນເປັນວິທີນຶ່ງ ໃນການຊອກຖາມເອົາຂໍ້ມູນ
ອັນໃດອັນນຶ່ງ.
#1: So what’s the game plan? What are we doing
tonight?
ເຮົາມີແຜນການຫຍັງ? ມື້ແລງເຮົາຊິເຮັດຫຍັງ?
#2: We’re not sure yet. What do you want to do?
ເຮົາຍັງບໍ່ທັນແນ່ໃຈເທື່ອ. ເຈົ້າເດ້ ຢາກເຮັດຫຍັງ?
When you say “What’s the game plan?” it’s another
way to ask someone for the details of a plan.
ເວລາເຮົາຖາມ ຄົນວ່າ “What’s the game plan?” ແມ່ນມັນ
ເປັນວິທີນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຖາມເຂົາເຈົ້າເຖິງລາຍລະອຽດຂອງແຜນການ.
It’s the strategy for accomplishing something.
ມັນເປັນຍຸທະວິທີ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດອັນໃດອັນນຶ່ງໃຫ້ສຳເຣັດ.
In sports, a game plan is a set of instructions for
the players to follow, so they can win the game.
ຖ້າເວົ້າເຖິງເລື້ອງກິລາ a game plan ແມ່ນຄຳອະທິບາຍ
ເຖິງວິທີການຫຼິ້ນໃຫ້ພວກນັກກິລາທັງຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ
ປະຕິບັດຕາມ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະ.
Outside of sports, it could be a plan for going to
dinner, seeing a play or even watching a game.
ແຕ່ຖ້າເວົ້າເຖິງສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ກ່ຽວກັບກິລາ ມັນກໍອາດຈະໝາຍເຖິງ
ແຜນການໄປກິນເຂົ້ານອກໃນຕອນແລງ ໄປເບິ່ງລະຄອນຫຼື
ເບິ່ງການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາແນວໃດແນວນຶ່ງກໍເປັນໄດ້.
And that’s: English in a Minute!