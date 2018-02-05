ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

What's the game plan? ມີຍຸທະວິທີແນວໃດ?

English in a Minute: Game Plan
English in a Minute: Game Plan

English in a minute: Game Plan

Welcome to English in a Minute.

Have you ever heard this American English phrase?

“What’s the game plan?”

This expression is very common in American English.
But it does not have anything to do with playing a game.
It’s a way to ask for information.

#1: So what’s the game plan? What are we doing
tonight?
#2: We’re not sure yet. What do you want to do?

When you say “What’s the game plan?” it’s another
way to ask someone for the details of a plan.It’s the
strategy for accomplishing something. In sports, a
game plan is a set of instructions for the players to
follow, so they can win the game. Outside of sports,
it could be a plan for going to dinner, seeing a play
or even watching a game.

And that’s: English in a Minute!

Have you ever heard this American English phrase?
ທ່ານ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ສຳນວນ​ນີ້​ໃນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ແບບ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ມາ​
ກ່ອນ​ບໍ່?

“What’s the game plan?”

This expression is very common in American English.
But it does not have anything to do with playing a
game. It’s a way to ask for information.
ສຳນວນ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ໃຊ້​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ແຜ່​ຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ແບບ
​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ກັບເກ​ມ ຫຼືການ​ຫຼິ້ນ
​ກິລາ​ແຕ່​ຢ່າ​ງ​ໃດ​ເລີຍ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ວິທີນຶ່ງ ​ໃນ​ການ​ຊອກ​ຖາມ​ເອົາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​
ອັນ​ໃດ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ.​


#1: So what’s the game plan? What are we doing
tonight?
ເຮົາ​ມີແຜນການ​ຫຍັງ? ມື້​ແລງ​ເຮົາ​ຊິ​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ?​
#2: We’re not sure yet. What do you want to do?
ເຮົາຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ແນ່​ໃຈ​ເທື່ອ. ​ເຈົ້າ​ເດ້ ຢາກ​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ?​

When you say “What’s the game plan?” it’s another
way to ask someone for the details of a plan.
ເວລາ​ເຮົາ​ຖາມ​ ​ຄົນ​ວ່າ “What’s the game plan?” ແມ່ນມັນ​
ເປັນວິທີ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຖາມ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າເຖິງລາຍ​ລະອຽດ​ຂອງ​ແຜນ​ການ.

It’s the strategy for accomplishing something.
ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຍຸ​ທະວິ​ທີ​ ທີ່ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ອັນ​ໃດ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ສຳ​ເຣັດ.

In sports, a game plan is a set of instructions for
the players to follow, so they can win the game.
ຖ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ເລື້ອງ​ກິລາ ​ a game plan ແມ່ນຄຳ​ອະທິບາຍ​
ເຖິງ​ວິທີ​ການ​ຫຼິ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ນັກ​ກິລາ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​
ປະຕິບັດ​ຕາມ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊຊະນະ.​

Outside of sports, it could be a plan for going to
dinner, seeing a play or even watching a game.
ແຕ່ຖ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງສິ່ງ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກິລາ ມັນກໍ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ
​ແຜນການ​ໄປ​ກິນ​ເຂົ້າ​ນອກໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງ ​ໄປເບິ່ງລະຄອນຫຼື
ເບິ່ງ​ການ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ກິລາ​ແນວໃດ​ແນວ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້.

And that’s: English in a Minute!

