ຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ ໃນນຶ່ງນາທີ: “two peas in a pod” ໝາຍເຖິງ “ຄືກັນຈົນແຍກບໍ່ອອກ/ເຂົ້າກັນໄດ້ດີຫຼາຍແທ້ໆ”

Welcome to English in a minute. ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້​ອນ​ຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.

These are peas. They grow together inside pods. But what does two peas in a pod mean?

ນີ້ແມ່ນໃນໝາກຖົ່ວ. ພວກມັນໃຫຍ່ພ້ອມໆກັນຢູ່ທາງໃນຝັກ. ແຕ່ ຄຳວ່າ two peas in a pod ມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍວ່າແນວໃດກັນແທ້. ພວກເຮົາລອງໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາ ລະຫວ່າງອານນາ ກັບ ແດນ ລອງເບິ່ງເນາະ. ບາງທີ່ ມັນອາດຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ໃຊ້ສຳນວນນີ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.



Anna: Dan, why didn’t Ashley invite Caty to our breakfast meeting tomorrow?

ອານນາ: ແດນ, ເປັນຫຍັງ ແອັຊລີ ບໍ່ເຊີນ ເຄທີ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການປະຊຸມອາຫານເຊົ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາ ມື້ອື່ນນີ້?

Dan: I don’t know. I wonder if something’s going on between those two.

ແດນ: ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຮູ້. ຂ້ອຍສົງໄສວ່າ ມີບາງຢ່າງເກີດຂຶ້ນລະຫວ່າງສອງຄົນນີ້.

Anna: that would be weird. Caty and Ashley have always been two peas in a pod.

ອານນາ: ມັນຄືສິເປັນແປກໆ. ເຄທີ ແລະ ແອັຊລີ ເຂົ້າກັນໄດ້ດີຫຼາຍແທ້ໆ.

Dan: well, they have had disagreements in the past.

ແດນ: ແຕ່ວ່າ, ພວກເຂົາເຄີຍມີຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ໃນອະດີດ.

Anna: About gramma!

ອານນາ: ກ່ຽວກັບ ໄວຍະກອນ ຫັ້ນໄດ໋!

Two peas in a pod is used to describe two people who are very similar to each other and who get along really well. Don’t worry, guys. Caty and I are fine. I just knew our breakfast meeting might be a bit too early for her.

Two peas in a pod ຖືກໃຊ້ເພື່ອພັນລະນາເຖິງສອງຄົນ ທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນຫຼາຍ ແລະ ເຂົ້າ ກັນໄດ້ດີແທ້ໆ. ພວກທ່ານບໍ່ຕ້ອງເປັນຫວ່ງເດີ. ເຄທີ ກັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຍັງເປັນປົກະຕິດີ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ພຽງແຕ່ໄດ້ຮູ້ວ່າການປະຊຸມອາຫານເຊົ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາ ອາດຈະຂ້ອນຂ້າງວ່າເຊົ້າເກີນໄປສຳລັບລາວ.

And that's English in a minute.

ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.