ຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ ໃນນຶ່ງນາທີ: “bite the hand that feeds you” ແປວ່າ “ເນລະຄຸນ (ຄົນທີ່ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ/ລ້ຽງດູເບິ່ງແຍງ/ຄໍ້າຊູຕົນເອງ)”

Welcome to English in a minute. ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້​ອນ​ຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.

We sometimes eat with our hands. But why would you bite the hand that feeds you?

ບາງຄັ້ງ, ພວກເຮົາກິນອາຫານດ້ວຍມື. ແຕ່ ເປັນຫຍັງເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງກັດມື ທີ່ປ້ອນອາຫານ ຫຼືລ້ຽງດູເບິ່ງແຍງເຈົ້າມາ?

bite the hand that feeds you ມີຄວາມໝາຍວ່າແນວໃດກັນແທ້? ພວກເຮົາລອງໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາ ລະຫວ່າງອານນາກັບແດນລອງເບິ່ງເນາະ, ບາງທີ່ມັນອາດຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາ ຮູ້ໃຊ້ສຳນວນນີ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.



Anna: Boy, Olivia is about to do something really stupid at the community meeting tonight.

ອານນາ: ໂອ້ຍຕາຍລະ, ໂອລີເວຍ ກຳລັງຈະເຮັດສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ສະຫຼາດ ແທ້ໆ ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຊຸມຊົນ ຄືນນີ້.

Dan: Uh-oh. Olivia... what is she going to do now?

ແດນ: ໂອະ-ໂອ, ໂອລີເວຍ... ນາງກຳລັງຈະເຮັດຫຍັງນິ ຕອນນີ້?

Anna: She plans to speak out against that new housing development.

ອານນາ: ນາງວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະເວົ້າ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການພັດທະນາ ທີ່ຢູ່ອາໃສໃໝ່ ໂຕນັ້ນ.

Dan: But Olivia works for the company that’s building it.

ແດນ: ແຕ່ ໂອລີເວຍ ເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ກັບບໍລິສັດ ທີ່ກຳລັງຈະກໍ່ສ້າງມັນ.

Anna: Exactly. She’s biting the hand that feeds her.

ອານນາ: ນັ້ນແຫຼະ. ນາງກຳລັງຈະເນລະຄຸນຄົນ ທີ່ຄໍ້າຊູນາງມາ.

If you bite the hand that feeds you, you criticize or hurt someone you depend on. We often use this expression to describe a situation where someone is doing something that works against their own interests.

ຖ້າເຈົ້າ bite the hand that feeds you, ເຈົ້າວິພາກວິຈານ ຫຼື ທຳຮ້າຍຄົນທີ່ເຈົ້າອາໄສພາຍເພິ່ງ. ປົກະຕິ,​ ພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ສຳນວນນີ້ ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍເຖິງເຫດການ ທີ່ໃຜຄົນນຶ່ງກຳລັງເຮັດບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງ ທີ່ຂັດກັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງພວກເຂົາເອງ.

And that's English in a minute.

ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.