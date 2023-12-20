ຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ ໃນນຶ່ງນາທີ: “All thumbs” ແປວ່າ “ບໍ່ຄ່ຽມບໍ່ຄົມ”

Welcome to English in a minute. ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້​ອນ​ຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.

Each hand has one thumb. But what does it mean to be all thumbs?

ມືແຕ່ລະຂ້າງ ມີນິ້ວໂປ້ມື ນຶ່ງນິ້ວ. ແຕ່ all thumbs ມີຄວາມໝາຍວ່າແນວໃດກັນແທ້? ພວກເຮົາລອງໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາ ລະຫວ່າງອານນາກັບແດນລອງເບິ່ງເນາະ, ບາງທີ່ມັນອາດຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາ ຮູ້ໃຊ້ສຳນວນນີ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.



Anna: Dan, can you help bring in the cake for the work party? It’s big.

ອານນາ: ແດນ, ເຈົ້າຊ່ວຍເອົາເຄັກສຳລັບງານລ້ຽງ ເຂົ້າມາໄດ້ບໍ່? ເຄັກມັນໃຫຍ່.

Dan: um, I’m not the best person to ask. I’m all thumbs.

ແດນ: ຄືວ່າ, ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ແມ່ນຄົນທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດທີ່ເຈົ້າຈະຂໍຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເຮັດ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຄ່ຽມບໍ່ຄົມ.

Anna: Oh, then forget it. I don’t want anything to happen to this cake!

ອານນາ: ໂອ້, ຊັ້ນກະຢ່າແຫລະ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນກັບເຄັກນີ້!

Dan: is there anything else I can help with?

ແດນ: ມີອັນອື່ນທີ່ຂ້ອຍສາມາດຊ່ວຍໄດ້ບໍ່?

Anna: sure! You can throw the bags of ice on the ground to break up the ice.

ອານນາ: ແນ່ນອນ! ເຈົ້າສາມາດໂຍນຖົງນໍ້າກ້ອນລົງພື້ນ ເພື່ອທຸບນໍ້າກ້ອນໃຫ້ແຕກ.

Dan: Yes! Like I said, I’m great at dropping things.

ແດນ: ໄດ້ຕົວະ! ຄືຂ້ອຍເວົ້າຫັ້ນແຫລະ, ຂ້ອຍເກັ່ງເລື້ອງການເຮັດເຄື່ອງຕົກ.

If you had no fingers and only thumbs, it would be really hard to do some things. You would likely drop things all the time. So, if someone is all thumbs, they are just a bit clumsy.

ຖ້າເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ມີນິ້ວມື ແລະ ມີພຽງແຕ່ຫົວໂປ້ມື, ມັນຈະເປັນການຍາກຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງ. ເຈົ້າອາດຈະເຮັດສິ່ງຕ່າງໆຕົກ ຢູ່ຕະຫຼອດເວລາ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຖ້າຫາກວ່າໃຜຄົນນຶ່ງ all thumbs,​ ພວກເຂົາຄ້ອນຂ້າງວ່າ ບໍ່ຄ່ຽມບໍ່ຄົມ ປານໃດ.

And that's English in a minute.

ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.