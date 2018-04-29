ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ຮຽນ-ພາສາອັງກິດ

A heart of gold ເປັນສຳນວນນຶ່ງໃນ ພາສາອັງກິດ ແບບ ອາເມລິກັນ

ຟັງສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດ

A heart of gold

Welcome to English in a Minute.

What would you think if you were talking with an American, and she said:

  1. a heart of gold
  2. Is she rich? Is she famous? Is her heart made of gold? Let’s listen and see whether we can find out.

Who helped you clean up after the big party the other night?

  1. Bob did. And he drove two other guests home.
  2. Wow! That was very nice. Bob definitely has a heart of gold.

It sounds like Bob did something very nice. People who have a “heart of gold” are kind and caring.

Gold is very valuable. And if you have a heart of gold, your actions have great value, too.

This is a nice way to praise someone.

ທ່ານນັກ​ສຶກສາ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ມື້​ນີ້​ເຮົາ​ພົບ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ບົດຮຽນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ ​ໃນ​ນ່ຶງ​ນາທີຂອງ​ສຽງ​ອາ​ເມ​ລິ​ກາ.​

  1. What would you think if you were talking with an American, and she said:
  2. a heart of gold

ທ່ານຈະ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ຈັ່ງ​ໃດ ຖ້າ​ທ່ານ​ລົມ​ກັບ​ຄົນ​ອາ​ເມ​ລິ​ກັນ ​ແລະ​ທ່ານ​

ໄດ້​ຍິນ ລາວ​ໃຊ້​ຄຳ​ວ່າ a heart of gold

Is she rich? Is she famous? Is her heart made of gold? Let’s listen and see whether we can find out. ທ່ານຊິ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ຮັ່ງມີ​ບໍ, ລາວ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ​ບໍ, ຫຼື​ວ່າ ຫົວ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ ເຮັດ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄຳ​ເບາະ? ລອງ​ມາ​ຟັງ​ການ​ສົນທະນາ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ເບິ່ງ ບາງ​ທີ​ເຮົາ​ອາດ​ຄິດ​ອອກ ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້. ​

Who helped you clean up after the big party the other night?

ແມ່ນຜູ້​ໃດ ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ມ້ຽນ​ມັດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ກິນ​ລ້ຽງ​ແລ້ວ​ມື້​ຄືນ​ນີ້?​

Bob did. And he drove two other guests home. Bob ​ ເປັນຄົນ​ມ້ຽນ ​ແລ້ວ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ ລາວ​ກໍ​ຂັບ​ລົດ​ໄປ​ສົ່ງ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ບ້ານ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​.​ ​ ​

Wow! That was very nice. Bob definitely has a heart of gold. ​ ໂທ້ ຈັ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ດີ​ເໜາະ.​ ​ແນ່ນອນ Bob ຈັ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ໃຈ​ອັນ​ປະ​ເສີດເໜາະ

It sounds like Bob did something very nice. ຟັງ​ແລ້ວປາກົດ​ວ່າ Bob ໄດ້​ເຮັດສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ດີ ເຮັດ

​ແນວ​ຈົບໆ​ງາມໆ.

​People who have a “heart of gold” are kind and caring. ພວກຜູ້​ຄົນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ມີ a “heart of gold” ​ ແມ່ນ

ຜູ້ທີ່​ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ໃຈ​ອັນ​ປະ​ເສີດ ​ແລະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ໃຈ​ມັກ​ດູ​ແລ​ເບ່ິງ​ແຍງ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ ປຽບ​ເໝືອນ ຄຳ ທີ່​

ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ມີ​ຄຸນຄ່າ Gold is very valuable. And if you have a heart of gold, your actions have great

value, too. ແລະຖ້າ​ທ່ານມີ a heart of gold ກໍໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ໃຈ​ອັນ​ປະ​ເສີດ

ຊຶ່ງ​ການ​ກະທຳ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄຸນຄ່າ​ຢ່າງ​ມະຫາສານ. ນີ້​ເປັນ​ສຳນວນ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ຍ້ອງຍໍ​ຄົນ

ຜູ້​ທີ່​ກະ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ດີ.

This is a nice way to praise someone.

And that’s English in a Minute!

