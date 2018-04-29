A heart of gold ເປັນສຳນວນນຶ່ງໃນ ພາສາອັງກິດ ແບບ ອາເມລິກັນ

A heart of gold
Welcome to English in a Minute.
What would you think if you were talking with an American, and she said:
- a heart of gold
- Is she rich? Is she famous? Is her heart made of gold? Let’s listen and see whether we can find out.
Who helped you clean up after the big party the other night?
ທ່ານນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ມື້ນີ້ເຮົາພົບກັນໃນບົດຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ ໃນນ່ຶງນາທີຂອງສຽງອາເມລິກາ.
ທ່ານຈະຄິດວ່າ ລາວໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຈັ່ງໃດ ຖ້າທ່ານລົມກັບຄົນອາເມລິກັນ ແລະທ່ານ
ໄດ້ຍິນ ລາວໃຊ້ຄຳວ່າ a heart of gold
Is she rich? Is she famous? Is her heart made of gold? Let’s listen and see whether we can find out. ທ່ານຊິຄິດວ່າ ລາວເປັນຄົນຮັ່ງມີບໍ, ລາວເປັນຄົນມີຊື່ສຽງບໍ, ຫຼືວ່າ ຫົວໃຈຂອງລາວ ເຮັດດ້ວຍຄຳເບາະ? ລອງມາຟັງການສົນທະນາຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ເບິ່ງ ບາງທີເຮົາອາດຄິດອອກ ກໍເປັນໄດ້.
Who helped you clean up after the big party the other night?
ແມ່ນຜູ້ໃດ ເປັນຜູ້ມ້ຽນມັດ ຫຼັງຈາກກິນລ້ຽງແລ້ວມື້ຄືນນີ້?
Bob did. And he drove two other guests home. Bob ເປັນຄົນມ້ຽນ ແລ້ວຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ລາວກໍຂັບລົດໄປສົ່ງສອງຄົນຢູ່ບ້ານເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
Wow! That was very nice. Bob definitely has a heart of gold. ໂທ້ ຈັ່ງແມ່ນດີເໜາະ. ແນ່ນອນ Bob ຈັ່ງແມ່ນມີນ້ຳໃຈອັນປະເສີດເໜາະ
