It's been ages: ບົດຮຽນ English in a Minute

If you’re speaking American English and you see an old friend or a colleague you haven’t seen in a while, you can say:

ຖ້າ​ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ​ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ໄປ​ພໍ້​ໝູ່​ເກົ່າ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ຫລື​ເພື່ອນ​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ທີ່ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ມາ​ດົນ​ນານ ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ສາມາດ​ເວົ້າ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ:



It’s been ages since we’ve talked. What does this mean?

ມັນ​ແປ​ວ່າ​ຈັ່ງ​ໃດ?

To find out, let’s listen to an actual conversation. ​

ໄປ​ຟັງ​ບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ໂຕ​ຈິງ​ເບິ່ງ​ ເພື່ອ​ຈະເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ



Talent 1: How are you? I haven’t seen you for a few years!

Talent 2: I’m doing great! It’s been ages since we’ve talked, hasn’t it?

Talent 1: It’s been a long time, that’s for sure.



In American English, “It’s been ages” is another way of saying it’s been a long time or a long time has passed since you’ve seen each other.

ໃນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ປະ​ໂຫຍ​ກ “It’s been ages”ແມ່ນ​ວິທີ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ການ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ດົນຫລາຍ​ແລ້ວ ຫລືເວລາ​ຜ່ານ​ໄປ​ດົນຫລາຍ​ແລ້ວ ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ກັນ.



You may remember the word “ages” being used to talk about different periods of history like the ice age or the stone age or the bronze age.

ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຈື່​ໄດ້​ວ່າ ຄຳສັບ “ages” ​ແມ່ນ​ໃຊ້ ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ຢຸກຫລື​ສະ​ໄໝຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ປະຫວັດສາດ ເຊ່ນ ສະ​ໄໝນ້ຳກ້ອນ ຫລື ສະ​ໄໝຫີນ ຫລື​ສະ​ໄໝທອງ​ແດງ.



Saying it’s been ages uses exaggeration by saying it’s been many of those long stretches of time since something has happened.

ການ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ it’s been ages ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເວົ້າ​ໂຍກໂດຍ​ການ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ເວລາ​ໄດ້​ຜ່ານໄປຫລາຍ​ຊ່ວງ ກໍ​ຄື​ດົນ​ຫລາຍ​ແລ້ວ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ ​ສິ່ງ​ໃດ​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.



And that's English in a Minute!