It's been ages: ບົດຮຽນ English in a Minute

If you’re speaking American English and you see an old friend or a colleague you haven’t seen in a while, you can say:
ຖ້າທ່ານເວົ້າພາສາອັງກິດອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະທ່ານໄປພໍ້ໝູ່ເກົ່າຄົນນຶ່ງ ຫລືເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານທີ່ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ເຫັນມາດົນນານ ທ່ານກໍສາມາດເວົ້າໄດ້ວ່າ:
It’s been ages since we’ve talked. What does this mean?
ມັນແປວ່າຈັ່ງໃດ?
To find out, let’s listen to an actual conversation.
ໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາໂຕຈິງເບິ່ງ ເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າໃຈ
Talent 1: How are you? I haven’t seen you for a few years!
Talent 2: I’m doing great! It’s been ages since we’ve talked, hasn’t it?
Talent 1: It’s been a long time, that’s for sure.
In American English, “It’s been ages” is another way of saying it’s been a long time or a long time has passed since you’ve seen each other.
ໃນພາສາອັງກິດອາເມຣິກັນ ປະໂຫຍກ “It’s been ages”ແມ່ນວິທີນຶ່ງໃນການເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນດົນຫລາຍແລ້ວ ຫລືເວລາຜ່ານໄປດົນຫລາຍແລ້ວ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ພວກທ່ານໄດ້ເຫັນກັນ.
You may remember the word “ages” being used to talk about different periods of history like the ice age or the stone age or the bronze age.
ທ່ານອາດຈະຈື່ໄດ້ວ່າ ຄຳສັບ “ages” ແມ່ນໃຊ້ ເວົ້າເຖິງຢຸກຫລືສະໄໝຕ່າງໆຂອງປະຫວັດສາດ ເຊ່ນ ສະໄໝນ້ຳກ້ອນ ຫລື ສະໄໝຫີນ ຫລືສະໄໝທອງແດງ.
Saying it’s been ages uses exaggeration by saying it’s been many of those long stretches of time since something has happened.
ການເວົ້າວ່າ it’s been ages ເປັນການເວົ້າໂຍກໂດຍການເວົ້າວ່າ ເວລາໄດ້ຜ່ານໄປຫລາຍຊ່ວງ ກໍຄືດົນຫລາຍແລ້ວ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ.
And that's English in a Minute!
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
