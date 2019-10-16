ວິກິດການດ້ານການເມືອງຂອງ ຮົງກົງ ດົນສີ່ເດືອນ ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍໄປຮອດຕຶກຕ່າງໆຂອງສະພານິຕິບັນຍັດ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງຮົງກົງ ທ່ານນາງ ແຄຣີ ແລມ ຖືກບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕລົບກວນ ແລະ ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຕັດການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສນະໂຍບາຍປະຈຳປີ ທີ່ອອກອາກາດສົດທາງໂທລະພາບຂອງທ່ານາງໃຫ້ສັ້ນລົງ.
ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເລີ່ມຈາກເວລາທີ່ຜູ້ນຳທີ່ຖືກໂຈມຕີນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າໃນສະພາ, ດ້ວຍບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຍົກປ້າຍທີ່ອ່ານວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ແລມ ມີມືທີ່ປຽກເລືອດ.
ການລົບກວນໄດ້ດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານນາງ ແລມ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມອ່ານຄຳປາໄສ, ຈົນບັງຄັບໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງຍ່າງອອກ ຈາກສະພາຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ. ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຍ່າງກັບເຂົ້າໄປຄືນ ແລະ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມອ່ານເປັນຄັ້ງທີສອງ, ແຕ່ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ໄປ, ປະທານສະພານິຕິບັນຍັດທ່ານ ແອນດຣູ ລຶງ ກໍໄດ້ເລື່ອນການປະຊຸມອອກໄປ.
ໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ ທ່ານນາງ ແລມ ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວຄຳປາໄສອອກໂທລະພາບ.
ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາໃນສະພາຕ່ຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານມາດຕະການຫຼາຍສະບັບ ທີ່ໃຫ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕໃນ ຮົງກົງ, ລວມທັງຂໍ້ແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ ທີ່ກ່າວປະນາມການແຊກແຊງໃນ ຮົງກົງ ຈາກ ຈີນ ແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່.
ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳທ່ານນາງ ແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າ ອາເມຣິກາ ບໍ່ອອກປາກສຽງ ເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດໃນ ຈີນ ຍ້ອນຜົນປະໂຫຍດທາງການຄ້ານັ້ນ ແລ້ວພວກເຮົາກໍຈະສູນເສຍອຳນາດທາງສິນທຳທຸກຢ່າງ ທີ່ຈະອອກມາເວົ້າເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດຢູ່ທຸກໆແຫ່ງໃນໂລກ.
Hong Kong's four-month-old political crisis reached the halls of the city's legislature Wednesday, as chief executive Carrie Lam was loudly heckled by pro-democracy lawmakers and forced to cut short a live reading of her annual policy speech.
The protests began from the moment the embattled leader walked into chamber, with pro-democracy lawmakers holding up signs that depicted Lam with blood soaked hands.
The heckling continued as Lam began her speech, forcing her to briefly leave the chamber.She walked back in and made a second attempt, but after further protests, Legislative Council president Andrew Leung adjourned the session.
Lam later delivered the address on television.
In Washington, lawmakers in the House of Representatives passed a series of measures lending support to pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, including a resolution that condemns interference in Hong Kong from mainland China.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said"If America does not speak up for human rights in China because of commercial interests then we lose all moral authority to speak out for human rights any place in the world."