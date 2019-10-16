ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ ຮົງ​ກົງ ດົນສີ່​ເດືອນ ໄດ້​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ໄປ​ຮອດ​ຕຶກ​ຕ່າງໆຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ນິ​ຕິ​ບັນ​ຍັດ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດມື້ນີ້, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄ​ຣີ ແລມ ຖືກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ລົບ​ກວນ ແລະ ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ຕັດ​ການ​ກ່າວຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ ທີ່​ອອກ​ອາ​ກາດ​ສົດ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ທ່າ​ນາງໃຫ້​ສັ້ນ​ລົງ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ຈ​າກ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ນັ້ນ​ ໄດ້​ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ, ດ້ວຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ ທີ່ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ຍົກ​ປ້າຍ​ທີ່​ອ່ານ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແລມ ມີ​ມື​ທີ່​ປຽກ​ເລືອດ.

ການ​ລົບ​ກວນ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່າ​ນ​ນາງ ແລມ ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມອ່ານ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ, ຈົນບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຍ່າງ​ອອກ ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຍ່າງ​ກັບ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຄືນ ແລະ ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມອ່ານເປັ​ນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງ, ແຕ່ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ, ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ນິ​ຕິ​ບັນ​ຍັດ​ທ່ານ ແອນ​ດ​ຣູ ລຶງ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເລື່ອນ​ການ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ອອກ​ໄປ.

ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແລມ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປ​າ​ໄສ​ອອກ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ.

ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ, ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜ່ານ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການຫຼາຍ​ສະ​ບັບ ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ໃນ ຮົງ​ກົງ, ລວມ​ທັງ​ຂໍ້​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ປະ​ນາມ​ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ໃນ ຮົງ​ກົງ ຈາກ ຈີນ ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່.

ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແນນ​ຊີ ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ບໍ່​ອອກ​ປາກ​ສຽງ ​ເພື່ອ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ໃນ ຈີນ ຍ້ອນ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ນັ້ນ ແລ້ວ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທາງ​ສິນ​ທຳ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ ​ທີ່ຈະ​ອອກ​ມາ​ເວົ້າ​ເພື່ອ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຢູ່​ທຸກໆ​ແຫ່ງ​ໃນ​ໂລກ.

Hong Kong's four-month-old political crisis reached the halls of the city's legislature Wednesday, as chief executive Carrie Lam was loudly heckled by pro-democracy lawmakers and forced to cut short a live reading of her annual policy speech.



The protests began from the moment the embattled leader walked into chamber, with pro-democracy lawmakers holding up signs that depicted Lam with blood soaked hands.



The heckling continued as Lam began her speech, forcing her to briefly leave the chamber.She walked back in and made a second attempt, but after further protests, Legislative Council president Andrew Leung adjourned the session.



Lam later delivered the address on television.



In Washington, lawmakers in the House of Representatives passed a series of measures lending support to pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, including a resolution that condemns interference in Hong Kong from mainland China.



U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said"If America does not speak up for human rights in China because of commercial interests then we lose all moral authority to speak out for human rights any place in the world."