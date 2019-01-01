ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ເອລິຊາເບັດ ວາເຣນ (Elizabeth Warren) ໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງຄະນະກຳ
ມະການສຳຫລວດຊ່ອງທາງໃນການລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ
ໃນປີ 2020 ຂຶ້ນ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກລັດແມັສຊາຈູແຊັສ ທ່ານນີ້ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນບຸກ
ຄົນທຳອິດທີ່ປະກາດໃນປີ 2019 ໃນເລື້ອງທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະມີບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ
ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ລຽນແຖວກັນລົງສະໝັກນັ້ນ.
“ບໍ່ວ່າພວກເຮົາຈະມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງກັນແບບໃດ ກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ວ່າພວກເຮົາຢາກໄດ້ອັນ
ດຽວກັນ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 69 ປີທ່ານນີ້ ຜ່ານວີດິໂອ ທີ່ສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ພວກສະ
ໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານນາງ. ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ “ເພື່ອຈະສາມາດໄດ້ ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໜັກ,
ປະຕິບັດໂດຍໃຊ້ຫລັກລະບຽບການອັນດຽວກັນ ແລະດູແລ ເບິ່ງແຍງຄົນທີ່ພວກເຮົາ
ຮັກ.” ນັ້ນຄືສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕໍ່ສູ້ໃຫ້ໄດ້ມາ ແລະນັ້ນຄືເຫດຜົນທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມ
ຕັ້ງຄະນະກຳມະການສຳຫລວດຊ່ອງທາງໃນການລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂຶ້ນ.”
ຄະນະກຳມະການສຳຫລວດຊ່ອງທາງໃນການລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈະສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງ ສາມາດຫາທຶນສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ແລະຈ້າງພະນັງານມາປະຈຳຕຳແໜ່ງຕ່າງໆ ກ່ອນຈະມີການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນການສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງທ່ານນາງ ໃນຕົ້ນປີໜ້າ.
ທ່ານນາງວາແຣນ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນວີດິໂອວ່າ “ຄົນໃນຊົນຊັ້ນກາງຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ກຳລັງຖືກໂຈມຕີ. ພວກເຮົາຕົກມາຢູ່ໃນສະພາບນີ້ໄດ້ແນວໃດ? ພວກເສດຖີເງິນຕື້ ແລະ ພວກບໍລິສັດໃຫຍ່ໆໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການຂະໜົມພາຍຫຼາຍໄປກວ່ານີ້ ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເກນເອົານັກການເມືອງ ເພື່ອມາຕັດຂະໜົມດັ່ງ
ກ່າວໃນຕອນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່ານີ້.”
ທ່ານນາງວາເຣນ ໄດ້ສ້າງຊື່ສຽງໃຫ້ແກ່ຕົນເອງມາແລ້ວ ໃນຖານະນັກປະຕິຮູບເສດຖະ
ກິດແລະເປັນພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານຕະຫລາດຮຸ້ນ. ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້
ທ່ານນາງລົງແຂ່ງຂັນໃນປີ 2016 ແຕ່ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ.
ທ່ານນາງວາເຣນຈະໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບຂູ່ແຄ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດທີ່ຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີລາຍຊື່ອັນຍາວຢຽດນັ້ນ. ມາຊິກສະພາສູງຄົນອື່ນໆ ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການແຂ່ຂັນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ແກ່: ທ່ານ ຄໍຣີ ບຸກເຄີ ຈາກລັດນີວເຈີຊີ, ທ່ານນາງ ຄາມມາລາ ແຮຣິສ ຈາກລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ທ່ານ ແຊຣອດ ບຣາວນ໌ ຈາກລັດໂອຮາຍໂອ, ທ່ານນາງ ເອມີ ໂຄລບູຈາ ຈາກລັດເມນິໂຊຕາ, ທ່ານນາງ ເຄີສເທນ ກີລລີແບຣນ ຈາກລັດນີວຢອກ ແລະທ່ານເບີນີ ແຊນ
ເດີສ໌ຈາກລັດເວີມັນທ໌.
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ບາຍເດິນ ກໍພິຈາລະນາທີ່ຈະລົງແຂ່ງເຊັ່ນກັນ.
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has formed as exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential run.
The Massachusetts lawmaker on Monday became the first, in what is expected to be a long line, of Senate Democrats to announce in 2019.
"No matter what our differences, most of us want the same thing,'' the 69-year-old said in a video sent to supporters. "To be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules and take care of the people we love. That's what I'm fighting for and that's why today I'm launching an exploratory committee for president.''
The exploratory committee will enable her to raise money and fill staff positions before a formally kickoff of her candidacy early next year.
"America's middle class is under attack," Warren says in the video. "How did we get here? Billionaires and big corporations decided they wanted more of the pie. And they enlisted politicians to cut them a bigger slice."
Warren has already made a name for herself as an economic reformist and an anti-Wall Street crusader. Her supporters had pushed her to run in 2016 but at the time she declined.
Warren will have to face a long list of Democratic contenders. Other senators expected to toss their hats into the ring are: Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
Former vice president Joe Biden is also considering a challenge.
