ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ເອ​ລິ​ຊາ​ເບັດ ວາ​ເຣນ (Elizabeth Warren) ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ

​ມະ​ການສຳ​ຫລວດ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງໃນ​ການລົງ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ແຂ່​ງ​ຂັນເອົາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ

ໃນປີ 2020 ຂຶ້ນ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາສູງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ແມັ​ສ​ຊາ​ຈູ​ແຊັ​ສ ທ່ານນີ້ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້ໄດ້ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ບຸກ

ຄົນ​ທຳ​ອິດທີ່​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ປີ 2019 ໃນເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ຄາດ​ວ່າຈະ​ມີບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ

​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ​ລຽນ​ແຖວ​ກັນລົງ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ນັ້ນ. ​

“ບໍ່​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ​ແບບ​ໃດ ກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢາກ​ໄດ້​ອັນ

​ດຽວ​ກັນ” ນັ້ນຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາຍຸ 69 ປີ​ທ່ານນີ້ ຜ່ານ​ວີ​ດິ​ໂອ ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ສະ​

ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໄດ້ ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ,

ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ໂດຍ​ໃຊ້​ຫ​ລັກ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ການ​ອັນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ແລະ​ດູ​ແລ ເບິ່ງ​ແຍງຄົນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​

ຮັກ.” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ມາ ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ

​ຕັ້ງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການສຳ​ຫລວດ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງໃນ​ການລົງ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ແຂ່​ງ​ຂັນເອົາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຂຶ້ນ.”

ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການສຳ​ຫລວດ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງໃນ​ການລົງ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ແຂ່​ງ​ຂັນເອົາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ ສາ​ມາດ​ຫາ​ທຶນ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ ແລະ​ຈ້າງ​ພະ​ນັງານ​ມາ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຕ່າງໆ ກ່ອນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ການ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ​ໜ້າ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງວາ​ແຣນ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ວີ​ດິ​ໂອ​ວ່າ “ຄົນ​ໃນ​ຊົນ​ຊັ້ນ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕົກມາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບນີ້​ໄດ້​ແນວ​ໃດ? ພວກ​ເສດ​ຖີ​ເງິນ​ຕື້ ແລະ ​ພວກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ໃຫຍ່ໆ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຂະ​ໜົມ​ພາຍ​ຫຼາຍໄປ​ກວ່ານີ້ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເກນ​ເອົາ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ ເພື່ອ​ມາ​ຕັດ​ຂະ​ໜົມ​ດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່ກວ່ານີ້.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງວາ​ເຣນ ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຊື່​ສຽງ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ນັກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບເສດ​ຖະ

​ກິດແລະ​ເປັນ​ພວກ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ຕະ​ຫລາດ​ຮຸ້ນ. ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ທ່ານ​ນາງໄດ້​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້​

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2016 ແຕ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງວາ​ເຣນ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ຂູ່​ແຄ່ງ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ລາຍ​ຊື່​ອັນ​ຍາວ​ຢຽດນັ້ນ. ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ທີ່​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ແຂ່​ຂັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ແກ່: ທ່ານ ຄໍ​ຣີ ບຸກ​ເຄີ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ນີວ​ເຈີ​ຊີ, ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຄາມ​ມາ​ລາ ແຮ​ຣິ​ສ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ, ທ່ານ ແຊ​ຣອດ ບ​ຣາວ​ນ໌ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ໂອ​ຮາຍ​ໂອ, ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເອ​ມີ ໂຄ​ລ​ບູ​ຈາ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ເມ​ນິ​ໂຊ​ຕາ, ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເຄີ​ສ​ເທນ ກີ​ລ​ລີ​ແບ​ຣນ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ນີວຢອກ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ເບີ​ນີ ແຊນ

ເດີ​ສ໌ຈາກ​ລັດ​ເວີ​ມັນ​ທ໌.

ອະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂຈ ບາຍ​ເດິນ ກໍ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has formed as exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential run.



The Massachusetts lawmaker on Monday became the first, in what is expected to be a long line, of Senate Democrats to announce in 2019.



"No matter what our differences, most of us want the same thing,'' the 69-year-old said in a video sent to supporters. "To be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules and take care of the people we love. That's what I'm fighting for and that's why today I'm launching an exploratory committee for president.''



The exploratory committee will enable her to raise money and fill staff positions before a formally kickoff of her candidacy early next year.



"America's middle class is under attack," Warren says in the video. "How did we get here? Billionaires and big corporations decided they wanted more of the pie. And they enlisted politicians to cut them a bigger slice."



Warren has already made a name for herself as an economic reformist and an anti-Wall Street crusader. Her supporters had pushed her to run in 2016 but at the time she declined.



Warren will have to face a long list of Democratic contenders. Other senators expected to toss their hats into the ring are: Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.



Former vice president Joe Biden is also considering a challenge.