ເຮືອຂ້າມຟາກຫລົ້ມ ຢູ່ບຣາຊີລ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 18 ຄົນ

ເຮືອ​ຂ້າມ​ຟາກ​ທີ່ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ຫລົ້ມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເບຣຊີ​ລ ​ໃນ​ວັນ

ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສ​ຍຊິວິດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 18 ຄົນ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທີ​ສອງແລ້ວທີ່ມີ​

ອຸປະຕິ​ເຫດ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທາງ​ນໍ້າເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນ​ອາທິດ​ນີ້.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກອງທັບ​ເຮືອບຣາຊີ​ລ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຮື​ອ Capital Ribeiro ​ໄດ້​ປີ້ນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ

ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດວານນີ້ ​ຢູ່​ອ່າວ​ All Saints ນອກ​ຝັ່ງທະ​ເລ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ Salvador ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເມືອງຫລວງ​ຂອງ​ລັດ Bahia.

ກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ​ໄດ້​ກູ້​ເອົາຊີວິດຂອງ 21 ຄົນໄວ້ໄດ້ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ເຮືອ​ສ່ວນ​ໂຕຫລາຍລໍາກໍ

ໄດ້​ຮັບການຍ້ອງຍໍວ່າໄດ້ໃຫ້ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ກູ້​ໄພແກ່​ຜູ້​ລອດ​ຊີວິດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຮູ້ວ່າມີ​ຈຳນວນ

ຫລາຍປານໃດ.

​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາທິດ​ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ປະຈໍາເຂດ ຢູ່​ລັດ Para ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນທາງເໜືອພາກກາງ

ຂອງ ປະເທດກ່າວ​ວ່າ 21 ຄົນ​ຖືກຢືນຢັນ​ວ່າໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່​ເຮືອ​ໄດ້​ຫລົ້ມ

ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ອັງຄານຜ່ານມາ​ຢູ່​ແມ່​ນໍ້າ Xingu.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ເບຣ​ຊີ​ລ, ທ່ານ Michel Temer ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມຂຽນ​ລົງ​ທາງ Twitter

ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ສຶກເສົ້າສະຫລົດໃຈທີ່ສຸດຕໍ່ການເສຍ ຊີວິດຫລາຍ

ສິບຄົນ ໃນອຸປະຕິເຫດເຮືອຫລົ້ມດ່ັງກ່າວ” ໃນລັດ Para ແລະ Bahia ພາກເໜືອຂອງ

ປະເທດ.

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ອຸປະຕິເຫດເກີດຂຶຶ້ນລະຫວ່າງພະຍຸໃນ

ຂະນະທີ່ເຮືອຂ້າມຟາກໄດ້ສັງເກດຈາກເກາະ Itaparica ໄປຫາ Salvador.

ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ຢູ່ຝຣັ່ງລາຍງານວ່າ ຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດ ທ້າວ Edvaldo Santos de Almeida ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ G1 ວ່າ “ຄື້ນຟອງນໍ້າໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາໃນເຮືອ ແລະເຮືອໄດ້ປິ້ນຂວ້າມລົງ”



A ferry carrying more than 100 people capsized in Brazil Thursday, killing at least 18 people. It was the second deadly maritime accident this week.



Brazilian naval authorities said the vessel, the Capitan Ribeiro, flipped Thursday morning in the Bay of All Saints off the coast of the city of Salvador, which is the capital of Bahia state.



The navy rescued 21 people, while private boats were also credited with helping rescue an unknown number of survivors.



Earlier this week, regional authorities in north-central Para state said 21 people had been confirmed dead after a boat sank late Tuesday on the Xingu River.



Brazilian President Michel Temer tweeted Thursday, "We deeply regret the loss of tens of lives in the boat accidents" in the northern states of Para and Bahia.



Officials said Thursday's accident happened during a storm, as the ferry was motoring from the island of Itaparica to Salvador.



Survivor Edvaldo Santos de Almeida told the news website G1 that "a wave came and the boat turned over," the French news agency AFP reported.

ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອກ່ຽວກັບຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ