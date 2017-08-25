ເຮືອຂ້າມຟາກຫລົ້ມ ຢູ່ບຣາຊີລ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 18 ຄົນ

ເຮືອຂ້າມຟາກທີ່ນຳເອົາຫລາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຫລົ້ມຢູ່ໃນປະເທດເບຣຊີລ ໃນວັນ
ພະຫັດວານນີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊິວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 18 ຄົນ. ມັນເປັນເທື່ອທີສອງແລ້ວທີ່ມີ
ອຸປະຕິເຫດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທາງນໍ້າເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນອາທິດນີ້.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກອງທັບເຮືອບຣາຊີລ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອ Capital Ribeiro ໄດ້ປີ້ນໃນຕອນ
ເຊົ້າວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຢູ່ອ່າວ All Saints ນອກຝັ່ງທະເລຂອງເມືອງ Salvador ທີ່ເປັນເມືອງຫລວງຂອງລັດ Bahia.
ກອງທັບເຮືອໄດ້ກູ້ເອົາຊີວິດຂອງ 21 ຄົນໄວ້ໄດ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຮືອສ່ວນໂຕຫລາຍລໍາກໍ
ໄດ້ຮັບການຍ້ອງຍໍວ່າໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອກູ້ໄພແກ່ຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດທີ່ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າມີຈຳນວນ
ຫລາຍປານໃດ.
ໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປະຈໍາເຂດ ຢູ່ລັດ Para ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນທາງເໜືອພາກກາງ
ຂອງ ປະເທດກ່າວວ່າ 21 ຄົນຖືກຢືນຢັນວ່າໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ເຮືອໄດ້ຫລົ້ມ
ໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາຢູ່ແມ່ນໍ້າ Xingu.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີເບຣຊີລ, ທ່ານ Michel Temer ໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມຂຽນລົງທາງ Twitter
ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ສຶກເສົ້າສະຫລົດໃຈທີ່ສຸດຕໍ່ການເສຍ ຊີວິດຫລາຍ
ສິບຄົນ ໃນອຸປະຕິເຫດເຮືອຫລົ້ມດ່ັງກ່າວ” ໃນລັດ Para ແລະ Bahia ພາກເໜືອຂອງ
ປະເທດ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ອຸປະຕິເຫດເກີດຂຶຶ້ນລະຫວ່າງພະຍຸໃນ
ຂະນະທີ່ເຮືອຂ້າມຟາກໄດ້ສັງເກດຈາກເກາະ Itaparica ໄປຫາ Salvador.
ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ຢູ່ຝຣັ່ງລາຍງານວ່າ ຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດ ທ້າວ Edvaldo Santos de Almeida ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ G1 ວ່າ “ຄື້ນຟອງນໍ້າໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາໃນເຮືອ ແລະເຮືອໄດ້ປິ້ນຂວ້າມລົງ”
A ferry carrying more than 100 people capsized in Brazil Thursday, killing at least 18 people. It was the second deadly maritime accident this week.
Brazilian naval authorities said the vessel, the Capitan Ribeiro, flipped Thursday morning in the Bay of All Saints off the coast of the city of Salvador, which is the capital of Bahia state.
The navy rescued 21 people, while private boats were also credited with helping rescue an unknown number of survivors.
Earlier this week, regional authorities in north-central Para state said 21 people had been confirmed dead after a boat sank late Tuesday on the Xingu River.
Brazilian President Michel Temer tweeted Thursday, "We deeply regret the loss of tens of lives in the boat accidents" in the northern states of Para and Bahia.
Officials said Thursday's accident happened during a storm, as the ferry was motoring from the island of Itaparica to Salvador.
Survivor Edvaldo Santos de Almeida told the news website G1 that "a wave came and the boat turned over," the French news agency AFP reported.
ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອກ່ຽວກັບຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ