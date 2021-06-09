800 ຄົນຖືກຈັບກຸມ ໃຈການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ການກໍ່ອາຊະຍະກຳໂລກ

ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຫຼາຍກວ່າ 800 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມ, ຢາເສບຕິດ 32 ໂຕນໄດ້ຖືກຍຶດ ແລະ ເງິນ 148 ລ້ານໂດລາໄດ້ຖືກຍຶດໃນການສືບສວນສອບສວນການກໍ່ອາຊະຍະກຳໂລກ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.

ປະຕິບັດການປ້ອງກັນ ໂທຣຈານ ໄດ້ປະກອບມີການບຸກກວດຄົ້ນໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດໃນ 16 ປະເທດ ເຊິ່ງອາວຸດປືນ 250 ກະບອກ ແລະ ລົດຫຼູ 55 ຄັນກໍໄດ້ຖືກຍຶດເຊັ່ນກັນ, ອີງຕາມການປະກາດຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວໂດຍບັນດາເຈົ້າ ໜ້າທີ່ໃນນະຄອນ ເຮັກ.

ຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດແຫ່ງຊາດ ໂຮນລັງ ທ່ານນາງ ຈານນີນ ແວນ ເດັນ ເບີກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການປະຕິບັດການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຈັດການກັບ “ການໂຈມຕີແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນຕໍ່ເຄືອຂ່າຍອາຊະຍະກອນ, ແລະ ນີ້ແມ່ນທົ່ວໂລກ.”

ທ່ານ ຄາລວິນ ຊີເວີສ໌, ຮອງຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຂອງໜ່ວຍສືບສວນສອບສວນອາຊະຍະກອນຂອງອົງ ການສັນຕິບານກາງ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື FBI ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າປະຕິບັດການປ້ອງກັນ ໂທຣຈານ “ແມ່ນໄດ້ສະ ແດງຕົວຢ່າງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ສາມາດປະສົບບັນລຸຜົນສຳເລັດ ເມື່ອບັນດາຄູ່ຮ່ວມບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍສາກົນຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ ແລະ ພັດທະນາເຄື່ອງມືການສືບສວນສອບສວນທີ່ທັນສະ ໄໝເພື່ອສືບຫາ, ທຳລາຍ ແລະ ຮື້ຖອນພວກອົງການອາຊະຍະກອນຂ້າມຊາດ.”

ກະແຈສຳຄັນຕໍ່ການສືບສວນສອບສວນນັ້ນແມ່ນຄວາມສາມາດຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍທີ່ຈະຟັງແຜນການຂອງຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ, ອີງຕາມກ່າວຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່.

ບັນດາອົງການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍໄດ້ທັບມ້າງເວັບໄຊ້ຖອດລະຫັດສອງແຫ່ງຄື EncroChat ແລະ Sky ECC, ທີ່ອົງການອາຊະຍະກຳໄດ້ໃຊ້ມັນ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າມັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ແກັ່ງອາຊະຍະກຳລັກລອບຄ້າຂາຍຢາເສບຕິດມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການໂທລະສັບທີ່ປອດໄພໜ່ວຍໃໝ່, ເຊິ່ງອົງ ການ FBI ໄດ້ສະໜອງແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ANOM ທີ່ຖືກຕິດຕັ້ງໃສ່ໃນໂທລະສັບມືຖື ທີ່ຖືກປ່ຽນແປງນັ້ນ.

ອົງການ FBI ໃນ 18 ເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ແຈກຢາຍໂທລະສັບຖອດລະຫັດ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນ ANOM, ທີ່ພວກຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສເຊື່ອວ່າປອດໄພທີ່ ຈະໃຊ້ຕໍ່ແກັ່ງອາຊະຍະກຳຫຼາຍກວ່າ 300 ແກັ່ງ ທີ່ປະຕິບັດການໃນ 100 ປະເທດ, ໂດຍເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາມາດຕິດຕາມການຂົນສົ່ງຢາເສບຕິດຂອງພວກເຂົາ ແລະ ແຜນການອື່ນໆ.

ທ່ານ ຊີເວີສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີຊ່ອງຫວ່າງທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນໂດຍການຂາດເວັບໄຊ້ຖອດລະຫັດພວກນີ້. ສະນັ້ນມັນໄດ້ສ້າງໂອກາດສຳລັບການປະສານງານກັນກັບບັນດາຄູ່ຮ່ວມສາກົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ທີ່ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ພັດທະນາເຄື່ອງມືທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງພັດທະນາຂັ້ນຕອນຂອງການເຕົ້າໂຮມຂໍ້ມູນລັບ ແລະ ແຈກຢາຍຂໍ້ມູນລັບອີກດ້ວຍ.”

ປະຕິບັດການປ້ອງກັນ ໂທຣຈານ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກນຳພາໂດຍອົງການ FBI, ແຕ່ໄດ້ລວມມີອົງການປາບ ປາມຢາເສບຕິດ ສະຫະລັດ, ອົງການຕຳຫຼວດສາກົນສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ແລະ ບັນດາອົງການບັງ ຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍຕ່າງໆໃນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ປະເທດ.

More than 800 suspects have been arrested, 32 tons of drugs seized and $148 million confiscated in a massive global organized crime investigation, law enforcement authorities said Tuesday.

Operation Trojan Shield involved police raids in 16 countries in which 250 firearms and 55 luxury cars were also seized, officials announced at a news conference in The Hague.

Dutch National Police Chief Constable Jannine van den Berg said the operation dealt "an unprecedented blow to criminal networks, and this is worldwide."

Calvin Shivers, assistant director of the criminal investigative arm of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, said Operation Trojan Shield “is a shining example of what can be accomplished when international law enforcement partners from around the world work together and develop state-of-the-art investigative tools to detect, disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations."

The key to the investigation was the ability of law enforcement authorities to listen in on the suspects’ plans, the officials said.

Law enforcement agencies took down two encrypted platforms, EncroChat and Sky ECC, that crime syndicates had been using. Authorities said that left crime gangs trafficking in drugs in need of new secure phones, which the FBI supplied with an app called ANOM that was installed on modified mobile phones.

The FBI over the last 18 months handed out the encrypted phones with the ANOM app, believed by the suspects to be safe to use, to more than 300 crime gangs operating in 100 countries, allowing authorities to monitor their drug shipments and other plans.

"There was a void that was created by a lack of these encrypted platforms," Shivers said. "So that created an opportunity for collaboration with our international partners, to not only develop the specific tool but also to develop the process of gathering the intelligence and disseminating the intelligence."

Operation Trojan Shield was led by the FBI, but included the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the European Union police agency Europol and law enforcement agencies in more than a dozen countries.