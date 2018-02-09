ອີຈິບເລີ້ມປະຕິບັດງານ ຕ້ານພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່

ອີຈິບ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ເລີ້ມການປະຕິບັດງານຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ໃນເຂດ

ສາມຫຼ່ຽມປາກແມ່ນ້ຳໄນລ໌ ແລະຢູ່ໃນພາກເໜືອ ຂອງແຫຼມໄຊນາຍ.

ໂຄສົກຂອງກອງທັບອີຈິບ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການ ທີ່ອອກທາງໂທລະພາບໃນວັນສຸກ

ມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ມີພວກທະຫານແລະຕຳຫຼວດ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການປະຕິບັດງານ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກກໍ່ການ

ຮ້າຍ ຕະຫລອດທັງກຸ່ມແລະອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງອາຊະຍາກຳຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ.

ໂຄສົກກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ກຳລັງຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມທຳການປາບປາມໃນຂອບເຂດ

ທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້.

Egypt says it has launched a major counterterrorism operation in the Nile Delta and the northern Sinai Peninsula.



An army spokesman said Friday in a televised statement the army and police were involved in the security operation against "terrorist and criminal elements and organizations" across the country.



The spokesman said law enforcement forces began the "comprehensive confrontation" Friday morning.