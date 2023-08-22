ປະຊາຊົນຊາວເອກົວດໍໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ການເຈາະນ້ຳມັນຢູ່ໃນເຂດທີ່ມີການຄຸ້ມຄອງອາມາຊອນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ສຳຄັນ ທີ່ຈະບັງຄັບໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດລັດວິສາຫະກິດຢຸດເຊົາການປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດຊຶ່ງເປັນບ່ອນຢູ່ຂອງ 2 ຊົນເຜົ່າທີ່ໂດດດ່ຽວ ແລະມີຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍທາງຊີວະນາໆພັນ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ຈາກບັດຄະແນນທີ່ນັບໄປແລ້ວ 90 ເປີເຊັນ ປະຊາຊົນຊາວເອກົວດໍປະມານ 6 ໃນທຸກ 10 ຄົນໃດ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການສຳຫຼວດນ້ຳມັນ ໃນບລອັກ ທີ 43 ຊຶ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດຢາຊູນີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງໃນເຂດທີ່ມີຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ທາງດ້ານຊີວະນາໆພັນຂອງໂລກ.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Ecuadorians voted against drilling for oil in a protected area of the Amazon, an important decision that will require the state oil company to end its operations in a region that's home to two isolated tribes and is a hotspot of biodiversity. With over 90% of the ballots counted, around six in 10 Ecuadorians rejected the oil exploration in Block 43, situated within Yasuni National Park, one of the world's most biodiverse regions.