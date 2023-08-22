ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

​ຜູ້​ມີ​ສິດ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ເອ​ກົວ​ດໍ ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຈາະ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ອາ​ມາ​ຊອນ ແລະ​ ຍຸ​ຕິ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ

ຜູ້​ມີ​ສິດ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ທີ່​ເມືອງກາ​ນູ​ໂຕ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 20 ສິງ​ຫາ 2023. ໃນ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຄັ້ງ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດນີ້ ຜູ້​ມີ​ສິດ​ປ​່ອນ​ບັດ​ເອ​ກົວ​ດໍ ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຈາະ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ທີ່​ສວນ​ອຸດ​ທະ​ຍານ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ຢາ​ຊູ​ນີ ເພື່ອ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ຊີ​ວະ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ​ພັນ.

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຊາວ​ເອ​ກົວ​ດໍ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຈາະ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ກາ​ນ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ອາ​ມາ​ຊອນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ລັດ​ວິ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກິດ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ຂອງ 2 ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ທີ່​ໂດດ​ດ່ຽວ ແລະມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫຼາກ​ຫຼາຍ​ທາງ​ຊີ​ວະ​ນາໆ​ພັນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ຈາກ​ບັດ​ຄະ​ແນນທີ່​ນັບ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ 90 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຊາວ​ເອ​ກົວ​ດໍ​ປະ​ມານ 6 ໃນ​ທຸກ 10 ຄົນ​ໃດ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ໃນບ​ລ​ອັກ ທີ 43 ຊຶ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ອຸດ​ທະ​ຍານ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດຢາ​ຊູ​ນີ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫຼາກ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ຊີ​ວະ​ນາໆ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Ecuadorians voted against drilling for oil in a protected area of the Amazon, an important decision that will require the state oil company to end its operations in a region that's home to two isolated tribes and is a hotspot of biodiversity. With over 90% of the ballots counted, around six in 10 Ecuadorians rejected the oil exploration in Block 43, situated within Yasuni National Park, one of the world's most biodiverse regions.

