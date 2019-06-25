ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນຸ​ສຸກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ເກນ​ເອົາ​ນັກ​ບາ​ສ​ເກັດ​ບອ​ລ ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງທ່ານ Dikembe Mutombo ເຂົ້າ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃນການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ ​ອີ​ໂບ​ລາ ໃນ​ບ້ານ​ເກີດ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ກ່ຽວ ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຄອງ​ໂກ.

ນຶ່ງ​ໃນການ​ລະ​ບາດທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ສຸດໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານຜູ້​ຄົນປະ​ມານ 1,500 ຄົນ ແລະ​ຕິດ​ແປດ​ໃສ່ 2,200 ຄົນ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

​ທ່ານ Mutombo ກ່າວໃນ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ​ທີ່ນຳອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ ໂດຍ​ສູງ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ແລະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ

ພະ​ຍາດຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຫຼື (CDC) ໃນ​ແວັບ​ໄຊ​ທ໌​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ

ເວົ້າ​ກັບພວກ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຍ້ອນຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຢ່າງ​ເລິກ​ຊຶ້ງຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາແລະຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ອຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຈາກພວກ​ທ່ານ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ ​ການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ໂບ​ລາ ໃນ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ອີ​ໂບ​ລາ ແມ່ນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຈິງ. ໃນ​ການແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ການລະ​ບາດ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.”

ທ່ານ Mutombo ໄດ້​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ສຽງແລະ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ໃນ​ພາ​ສາ Kiswahili, Lingala ແລະ ​ຝຣັ່ງ ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່​ເພື່ອ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່ມີ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ ແລະໃຫ້​ໄປ​ຮັບການ​ຮັກ​ສາພະ​ຍາ​ບານ. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ແມ່ນ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຖາ​ນີ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ແລະ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບອອກ​ອາ​ກາດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ຊັກ​ຊວນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃນ​ຄອງ​ໂກ.

ທ່ານ ໄດ້​ບອກ​ກັບ ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ AP ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ ຈຶ່ງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຊື່ອ​ໝັ້ນ ​ໃນ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະສຸກ ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຂົງເຂດ. “​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕ​າມ​ທີ່​ບໍ່ເບິ່ງຄື​ທ່ານ ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ຄື​ທ່ານ, ແລະ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ​ມາ​ຈາກບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ເປັນ​ຄົນທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ເຂດ​ອື່ນ ທີ່​ຫາ​ກໍ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປຍັງ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ດ້ວຍ​ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກສີຂາວທີ່​ສວຍ​ງາມ ແລະ​ບອກ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ ‘ການ​ຊີດ​ຢາ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ທ່ານ​ຈາກ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ທີ່​ເປັນອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ນີ້.’ ສະ​ນັ້ນ ມັນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ມີ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້.​ ນີ້​ລະ ແມ່ນ​ບ່ອນທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນ​ຂຶ້ນ,” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າຂອງ​ທ່ານທີ່ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໄວ້.

ແຕ່​ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນີ້ ທ່ານໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ໄດ້​ຫຼາຍ. “ຂ້າ​ພ​ະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ລູກ​ຊາຍ ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຄອງ​ໂກ, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ ເພາະ​ວ່າ ທຸກໆ​ຄົນ ໃນປະ​ເທດ​ນີ້ ຮູ້​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ໝັ້ນ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ມີ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ແລະ​ດ້ານ​ສຸ​ຂະອະ​ນາ​ໄມ.”

ທ່ານ Mutombo ໄດ້​ຍ້າຍ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1980 ເພື່ອ​ຮຽນ​ການ​ແພດ ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ດົນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ດາ​ລາ​ບານ​ບ້ວງ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທ​ະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຈອ​ຣ​ຈ໌-ທາວ​ນ໌. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ​ບ້ານ​ບ້ວງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ດີ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ກຸສົນ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ບ້ານ​ເກີດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

U.S. health officials have recruited basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo to help fight an Ebola outbreak in his native Congo.



One of the deadliest outbreaks in history has already killed about 1,500 people and infected another 2,200 since August.



"I am speaking with you today because I care deeply about our country, and I need your help to stop the Ebola outbreak in the north part of the country. Ebola is real. The current outbreak is the country's largest ever," Mutombo says in a video posted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on its website.



Mutombo recorded radio and video spots in Kiswahili, Lingala and French designed to urge the residents in the outbreak areas to take precautions and get care. Officials are trying to get radio and TV stations in the Congo to air them.



He told the Associated Press that he understands why there is distrust of health officials in the area. "Someone who doesn't look like you, who doesn't think like you, who is not from your village, who is from other places, just walk to your village with a nice beautiful white truck and telling you ... 'Inject this chemical into your body to protect you from this deadly virus.' That's where there's a fight. This is where we're having a conflict,'' he said.



But since he is from the country, he said, he would be more trustworthy. "I believe, as a son of Congo, I think my voice can be heard. Because everyone in the country knows my commitment to the humanity and the health.''



Mutombo moved to the U.S. in the 1980s to study medicine but was soon a star of the Georgetown University basketball team. He went on to become one of the greatest defensive players in NBA history and is known for his philanthropic work in his homeland.



U.S. health officials decided to seek Mutombo's help after the U.S. State Department last year ordered CDC disease specialists to stay out of the outbreak areas because of safety concerns.



In the video, Mutombo recommends seeking treatment, staying away from those infected, following safe burial procedures and accepting vaccines if offered them.









