ວັນທີ 22 ເມສາ, ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງພັນລ້ານຄົນ ໃນ 192 ປະເທດ ຄາດວ່າຈະ
ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມວັນໂລກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການດຳເນີນການທາງການເມືອງ ແລະ ພົນລະເມືອງສຳລັບ
ໂລກ.
ປະຊາຊົນຈະເດີນຂະບວນ, ປູກຕົ້ນໄມ້, ອະນາໄມເມືອງຕ່າງໆ, ສວນສາທາລະນະ,
ຫາດຊາຍ ແລະ ເສັ້ນທາງໆນ້ຳຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ບັນດານັກການເມືອງຈະປະກາດນະໂຍ
ບາຍຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ບໍລິສັດທັງຫຼາຍຈະສ້າງວຽກງານເພື່ອຄວາມຍືນຍົງ. ທັງໝົດນີ້ເພື່ອ
ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອກວັນໂລກປີ 2019.
ເຄືອຂ່າຍວັນໂລກ ຫຼື Earth Day Network, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນອົງການທີ່ນຳໜ້າໃນການສະ
ຫຼອງວັນໂລກ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ຕັ້ງປີ 2019 ເປັນປີເພື່ອ “ປົກປ້ອງມະນຸດຂອງພວກ
ເຮົາ.”
ອີງຕາມເຄືອຂ່າຍວັນໂລກນັ້ນ, ຫົວຂໍ້ດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກເພື່ອ ໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່
ເລື່ອງທີ່ວ່າ ກິດຈະກຳຕ່າງໆຂອງມະນຸດ ໄດ້ມີການເຊື່ອມໂຍງ ກັບສິ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວສິ່ງ
ແວດລ້ອມ ທ່ານນາງ ເອລິຊາເບັດ ໂຄລເບີດ ໄດ້ອ້າງເຖິງໃນປຶ້ມຂອງລາວຊື່ວ່າ “The
Sixth Extinction” ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ອະທິບາຍເຖິງການສູນພັນຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ ມີສາເຫດມາຈາກກິດ
ຈະກຳຂອງມະນຸດ ແທນທີ່ຈະແມ່ນຈາກທຳມະຊາດ.
ປະທານເຄືອຂ່າຍວັນໂລກ ທ່ານນາງ ແຄັທ໌ລີນ ໂຣເຈີສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ “ຂ່າວດີ
ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ອັດຕາການສູນພັນຍັງຈະຊ້າຢູ່ ແລະ ການຫຼຸດລົງ, ການຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່ ແລະ
ການໃກ້ສູນພັນຂອງສາຍພັນຕ່າງໆ ຍັງສາມາດເອົາກັບຄືນມາໄດ້ຢູ່ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາເຮັດ
ວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ ເພື່ອສ້າງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກທົ່ວໂລກ, ຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ,
ຜູ້ໃຫ້ການສຶກສາ, ຜູ້ນຳການເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດທີ່ພ້ອມພຽງກັນ ເພື່ອ
ຮຽກຮ້ອງການດຳເນີນການໃນທັນທີ.”
ວັນໂລກ ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວຈະສົ່ງເສີມການລະມັດລະວັງ ຕໍ່ບັນຫາສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ.
On April 22, more than 1 billion people in 192 countries are expected to take part in a global day of political and civic action for the Earth.
People will march, plant trees, clean up their cities, parks, beaches and waterways, politicians will announce policies, and corporations will pledge to work toward sustainability — all to mark Earth Day 2019.
Earth Day Network, the organization that leads Earth Day observances worldwide, has designated 2019 to be the year to "Protect Our Species."
According to EDN, the theme was picked to highlight the fact that human activities are directly linked to what environmental journalist Elizabeth Kolbert refers to in her book, "The Sixth Extinction," which describes a mass extinction caused by human activity rather than natural causes.
"The good news is that the rate of extinctions can still be slowed, and many of our declining, threatened and endangered species can still recover if we work together now to build a united global movement of consumers, voters, educators, faith leaders and scientists to demand immediate action," EDN President Kathleen Rogers told VOA.
Earth Day brings, in general, a greater awareness to environmental concerns.
The Pew Research Center released a report last week that found climate change was the top concern in half the countries it surveyed last year.
