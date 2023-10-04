ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຢູ່​ຕາມຊາຍ​ແດນ​ໄດ້​ຫຼຸດລົງ, ​ແຕ່​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ກໍ​ມີ​ການ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນຂອງພວກ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນຢູ່​ໃນບໍລິເວນເມືອງຣີໂອ ແກຣນເດ (Rio Grande) ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼມາຢ່າງໄວວາ ຂອງພວກ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານຫລາຍພັນຄົນ ຜ່ານ​ເຂດ​ຊ​າຍແດນເມືອງອີໂກ ພາສ (Eagle Pass) ຂອງລັດເທັກຊັສ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ເຈົ້າຫນ້າທີ່ຂອງເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ອອກມາປະກາດ​ພາ​ວະສຸກເສີນ. ດີວາລີເຊັດ ແຄັສ (Divalizeth Cash) ມີລາຍງານ.

ນາງມາເຣຍ ອາເຈັນຕິນາ (María Argentina), ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າບໍ່ມີຂາ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໂດຍລູກສາວນ້ອຍຂອງນາງກໍຕາມ, ກໍໄດ້ພາກັນຂ້າມບໍລິເວນ ຣິໂອ ແກຣນເດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າມາຍອມຈໍານົນຕໍ່ເຈົ້າຫນ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໃນເມືອງອີໂກພາສ. ເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງເທັກຊັສ, ກົງກັນຂ້າມ ກັບເມືອງປີເອດຣາສ ເນກຣາສ (Piedras Negras), ຂອງເມັກຊິໂກ.

ກຸ່ມພວກ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມຊ່ວຍນາງຂ້າມສິ່ງກີດຂວາງ ທີ່ເປັນເຫຼັກໜາມໝາກຈັບ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຈົ້າຫນ້າທີ່ລາດຕະເວນຊາຍແດນເຝົ້າຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງຢູ່. ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ, ໂດຍຕັດ​ສິ່ງ​ກີດ​ຂວາງ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ພິ​ການ​ຊາວ​ຮອນ​ດູ​ຣາສ, ທີ່ອິດເມື່ອຍ​, ແຕ່​ສະ​ບາຍ​ໃຈ​ ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ຮອດ​ຝັ່ງ ແລະປອດ​ໄພ.

ມີການສົນທະນາກັນ ລະຫວ່າງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ແລະນາງມາເຣຍເປັນພາສາສະເປນວ່າ:

ເຈົ້າຫນ້າທີ່: Y esta es tu hija? ແລະນີ້ແມ່ນລູກສາວຂອງເຈົ້າບໍ?

Maria: Sí, y él es mi hermano. ແມ່ນແລ້ວ, ແລະລາວແມ່ນນ້ອງຊາຍຂອງຂ້ອຍ.

ເຈົ້າຫນ້າທີ່: Cuántos años tiene la nena? ເດັກຍິງອາຍຸຈັກປີແລ້ວ?

María: Dos años ອາຍຸສອງປີ.

ນາງມາເຣຍ ບອກເຈົ້າຫນ້າທີ່ວ່າ ນາງໄດ້ຂ້າມຊາຍແດນພ້ອມກັບລູກສາວອາຍຸ 2 ປີ ແລະນ້ອງຊາຍຂອງນາງ. ນາງ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໂດຍ​ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່​ພາ​ສີ ແລະການປ້ອງກັນຊາຍແດນ ຫຼື CBP.

ກີລເບີໂຕ ໂລເປສ (Gilberto López) ແລະ ອາເລັກຊານເດີ້ ນາວາ (Alexander Nava) ແມ່ນສອງໃນບັນດາຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງອອກຈາກເວເນຊູເອລາ.

ກີລເບີໂຕ ໂລເປສ, ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານຊາວເວເນຊູເອລາ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາສະເປນວ່າ:

"ການເດີນທາງຜ່ານປ່າ, ຜ່ານປະເທດນຶ່ງ ແລະໄປອີກປະເທດນຶ່ງ, ມັນຍາກແທ້ໆ. ເມັກຊິໂກແມ່ນຫຍຸ້ງຍາກທີ່ສຸດ ພວກເຮົາເດີນທາງມາຮອດທີ່ນີ້ ດ້ວຍຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປ."

ອາເລັກຊານເດີ້ ນາວາ, ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານຊາວເວເນຊູເອລາເຊັ່ນກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາຜ່ານເວລານຶ່ງເດືອນຂອງການຖືກປຸ້ນຈີ້, ໂຈມຕີ ແລະລັກພາໂຕ."

​ພວກ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ໃຊ້​ເຄື່ອງ​ນຸ່ງ​ ແລະ​ຜ້າ​ຫົ່ມ​ປົກ​ຄຸມຕົນເອງ​ໃນເວລາຂ້າມ

ໜາມໝາກຈັບ, ເຊິ່ງຖືກ​ຕິດ​ຕັ້ງ​ໂດຍ​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ດິນ​ແດນຂອງລັດເທັກ​ຊັສ ເພື່ອ​ກີດ​ກັນພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າມາໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ຄົນອື່ນໆລໍຖ້າຢູ່ຟາກຮົ້ວໜາມໝາກຈັບ.

ອີງຕາມຫົວຫນ້າໜ່ວຍລາດຕະເວນຊາຍແດນ ທ່ານເຈສັນ ໂອເວັນສ໌ (Jason Owens), ເຊິ່ງເປັນໜ່ວຍງານທີ່ກໍາລັງເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງແຂງຂັນໃນການຄຸ້ມຄອງຈັດການກັບການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າມາ, ດ້ວຍກຸ່ມ​ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານຈໍານວນຫຼາຍເຖິງ 1,000 ຫຼື 2,000 ຄົນ ທີ່ກໍາລັງພະຍາຍາມຂ້າມເຂົ້າມາໃນສະຫະລັດ, ຜູ້ຄົນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນແມ່ຍິງແລະເດັກນ້ອຍ.

ບາງຄັ້ງໃນຊ່ວງເວລານັ້ນ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ທໍາການຕັດລວດໜາມໝາກຈັບ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຖືກວິຈານໂດຍຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ທ່ານເກຣກ ແອັບບັອດ (Greg Abbott), ຜູ້ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນ "ການເປີດປະຕູນ້ໍາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ຜິດກົດຫມາຍ."

ແຕ່ ທ່ານໂອເວັນ ໄດ້ປົກປ້ອງການກະທຳດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້ວ່າ:

“ໃນຊ່ວງ​ເວລາ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ອົບ​ພະຍົບ​ໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບ​ໜ່ວຍງານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ, ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າກໍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ແລ້ວ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ປີນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຝັ່ງໄດ້, ຊຶ່ງກໍບໍ່ເປັນຫຍັງ ​ຈົນ​ກວ່າພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເລີ້ມພົບກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ. ຖ້າພວກເຂົາເລີ່ມຖືກພັດໄປໂດຍກະແສນໍ້າ, ຖ້າພວກເຂົາເລີ່ມຍອມຈໍານົນຕໍ່ສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ, ເຊິ່ງມີອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ຮ້ອນແຮງ, ແລະບັນດາພະນັກງານຜູ້ຊາຍ ແລະແມ່ຍິງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຫັນແນວນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາຈະບໍ່ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງເສຍຊີວິດຫຼືຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍໄດ້.”

ດ້ວຍຄວາມໜັກໃຈ, ແລະບໍ່ມີຊັບພະຍາກອນທີ່ຈໍາເປັນ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງພວກຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານທີ່ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການອາຫານ ແລະບ່ອນພັກ​ພາອາໄສ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເມືອງ ອີໂກ ພາສ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ປະກາດສະຖານະການສຸກເສີນຂອງລັດ.

ເຈົ້າຄອງນະຄອນ ທ່ານໂຣແລນໂດ ຊາລີນາສ (Rolando Salinas) ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານກາງ ດໍາເນີນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນການຮັບມືກັບສະຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວ, ໂດຍອ້າງວ່າຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານປະມານ 12,000 ຄົນໄດ້ມາຮອດເມືອງ ທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນ 28,000 ຄົນ ພາຍໃນອາທິດດຽວ.

ໃນຊ່ວງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປະກາດການຈັດສັນງົບປະມານຫຼາຍກວ່າ 12 ລ້ານໂດລາ ສໍາລັບຊຸມຊົນຕ່າງໆທີ່ກໍາລັງຮັບເອົາບັນດາຜູ້ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ.

ທ່ານໂຣແລນໂດ ຊາລີນາສ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ ຜູ້ຄົນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ກໍາລັງຫລົບຫນີສະຖານະການທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກທີ່ສຸດໃນປະເທດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ບໍ່ມີການປະຕິເສດໃດໆ, ແຕ່ຕ້ອງມີຄໍາສັ່ງ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດເວົ້າໄດ້ແຕ່ພຽງວ່າ, 'ໂອ້, ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ສຶກເສຍໃຈນໍາພວກເຂົາ, ປະໃຫ້ທຸກໆຄົນເຂົ້າມາ,' ເພາະວ່າລະບົບກໍາລັງຈະພັງລົງມາ."

ມັນ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ​ໃນຂ້າງ​ຫນ້າ​. ກົດລະບຽບຂອງລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາແລ້ວນີ້ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຜູ້ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານທີ່ກໍາລັງຮ້ອງຂໍບ່ອນລີ້ໄພ ເພື່ອຈັດການນັດໝາຍກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກວດຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທາງອອນລາຍ ຫຼື ພິສູດວ່າພວກເຂົາຊອກຫາການປົກປ້ອງໃນປະເທດອື່ນ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງມາຮອດສະຫະລັດ.

After a decline in illegal immigration at the border, there was a sudden surge in migrants crossing the Rio Grande in September. The rapid influx of thousands into the Texas border city of Eagle Pass prompted city officials to declare and extend a state of emergency. Verónica Villafañe narrates this report by Divalizeth Cash.

María Argentina, despite having no legs and being accompanied by her young daughter, crossed the Rio Grande to surrender to US authorities in the city of Eagle Pass. It’s located in southwest Texas, across from the city of Piedras Negras, Mexico.

A group of migrants nearby tried to help her cross a razor wire barrier as border patrol officers watched. One of them intervened, cutting the barrier to help the disabled Honduran woman, exhausted but relieved to make it to shore… and safety.

exchange in Spanish

Officer: Y esta es tu hija? (And is this your daughter?)

Maria: Sí, y él es mi hermano. (Yes, and he's my brother.)

Officer: Cuántos años tiene la nena? (How old is the girl?)

María: Dos años (Two years old)

María tells an officer she crossed with her 2-year-old daughter and a brother.

She and many other migrants were apprehended by Customs and Border Protection – CBP.

Gilberto López and Alexander Nava are among the many who made their way from Venezuela.

Gilberto López, Venezuelan Migrant, Male in Spanish

"The journey through the jungle, passing through country after country, was really hard. Mexico was tough…We arrived here with the hope we’ll be granted entry."

Alexander Nava, Venezuelan Migrant, Male in Spanish

“We have been through a month of being robbed, mugged, kidnapped...”

Migrants are using clothes and blankets to make their way over razor coils, installed by the Texas National Guard to block them from entering the country.

Others wait behind the barbed wire.

According to Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens, agents are actively working to manage the influx, with groups of migrants as large as 1,000 or 2,000 attempting to cross into the U.S., many of them, women and children.

Agents have at times cut openings in the razor wire to help them, a move criticized by Texas governor Greg Abbott, who said it’s “opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants.”

But Owens defends the action.

Jason Owens, US Border Patrol Chief, REUTERS

“By the time the migrants encounter our agents, they are already in the U.S. They can't climb up the riverbank, which is fine until they start getting themselves into trouble. If they start getting swept away by the currents, if they start succumbing to the environment, the extreme temperatures, // and my men and women see that, they are not going to let somebody die or get into harm's way.”

Overwhelmed, and without the resources needed to handle the surge of migrants who need food and shelter, Eagle Pass city officials declared a state of emergency.

Mayor Rolando Salinas has called on the federal government for assistance in dealing with the situation, claiming about 12,000 migrants arrived in the city of 28,000 residents in a single week.

The Biden Administration stepped in last week, announcing the allotment of more than $12 million for communities receiving migrants.

Rolando Salinas, Mayor of Eagle Pass, Male in Spanish

“I understand that these people are fleeing very difficult situations in their home countries. There’s no denying it, but there needs to be order. We can’t just say, 'Oh, we feel sorry for them, let everyone come,' because the system will collapse.”

It’s a dire situation with more challenges ahead. A Biden administration regulation announced in May requires migrants requesting asylum to arrange an appointment with immigration officials online or prove they sought protection in another country before arriving in the U.S.