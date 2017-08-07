ບົດຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ: ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ drone

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

Speaking to U.S. senators, CIA Director John Brennan had to answer many questions when he was nominated for the job.

“Democrats repeatedly questioned Brennan about the U.S. government’s use of armed, unmanned aircraft known as drones.”

Drones are planes flown by people in another location. They have been used by the United States against terrorists in places that are difficult for soldiers to reach. Americans are debating how drones should be used.

Now the next time you hear the word “drone,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງທັງຫຼາຍ ລາຍການທີ່ທ່ານກຳລັງຟັງຢູ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ເອີ້ນວ່າ "News Words"

ແປວ່າ ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ ຫຼື ຖ້າຈະແປໃຫ້ແຈ້ງໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ ເຮົາກໍຈະວ່າ "ຄຳສັບໃນວົງການຂ່າວ" ແລະຖ້າຈະໃຫ້ເວົ້າ ແຈ້ງໄປກວ່ານັ້ນອີກ ເຮົາກໍຈະວ່າ "ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນວົງການຂ່າວ." ມື້ີ້ນີ້ ເຮົາຈະເວົ້າລົມກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບຄຳວ່າ drone, d r o n e, drone.

ເວລາ ທ່ານ John Brennan ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການ ຊີ ໄອ ເອ ຖະແຫຼງຕໍ່ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ

ທັງຫຼາຍ ທ່ານຕ້ອງໄດ້ຕອບຄຳຖາມຫຼາຍຂໍ້ ໃນຕອນທີ່ຊື່ຂອງທ່ານຖືກສະເໜີ ໃຫ້ຂຶ້ນຕຳແໜ່ງ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ.

“Democrats repeatedly questioned Brennan about the U.S. government’s use of armed, unmanned aircraft known as drones.” "ພວກເດໂມກຣັດ ພາກັນຊັກຖາມ

ທ່ານ Brennan ຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ ກ່ຽວກັບການນຳໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງບິນທີ່ບໍ່ຕິດອາວຸດ ບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ອັນ

ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ກັນວ່າ drone ນັ້ນ.

Drones are planes flown by people in another location. ໂດຣນ ແມ່ນເຮືອບິນ ທີ່ບັງຄັບໂດຍຄົນຂັບຢູ່ບ່ອນອື່ນ.

They have been used by the United States against terrorists in places that are difficult for soldiers to reach. ເຮືອບິນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ໂດຍສະຫະຣັດ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານ

ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ທີ່ຢູ່ບ່ອນລຳບາກທີ່ພວກທະຫານຈະເຂົ້າໄປຮອດໄປເຖິງ.

Americans are debating how drones should be used. ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ພວມພາ

ກັນຖົກຖຽງກັນຢູ່ວ່າ ຄວນຈະໃຊ້ເຮືອບິນທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບນີ້ແບບໃດ.

Now the next time you hear the word “drone,” your English will be good

enough to know what this News Word means. ບັດນີ້ ເທື່ອໜ້າ ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນ

ຄຳວ່າ “drone,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍແມ່ນຈະດີພໍ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມໝາຍຂອງຄຳ

ສັບໃນຂ່າວຄຳນີ້ຕື່ມ.