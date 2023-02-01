ປະຊາຊົນເສຍຊີວິດ 100 ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນເຫດການລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບ ທີ່ວັດມຸສລິມ ໃນປາກິສຖານ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທາງການຂອງປາກິສຖານກ່າວວ່າ ການວາງລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບຢູ່ວັດມຸສລິມ ເຊິ່ງເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງເປຊາວາ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 100 ຄົນ ແລະມີຜູ້ບາດເຈັບອີກຫຼາຍກວ່າ 150 ຄົນ. ອິຟຕິຄາ ຮຸສເຊນ (Iftikhar Ussain) ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດຄືເປົ້າໝາຍ ສໍາລັບການໂຈມຕີວັດ ມຸສລິມ ໃນຕອນບ່າຍຂອງມື້ຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເຊິ່ງຢູ່​ໃນບໍລິເວນຄ້າຍ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດທີ່ມີການປ້ອງກັນສູງທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ມູຮໍາມາດ ອິສຮັກ, ປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດກ່າວເປັນພາສາເອີດູວ່າ:

“ຄືດັ່ງປົກກະຕິທົ່ວໄປ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະພາກັນກະກຽມເພື່ອສູດມົນ ຢູ່ໃນວັດມຸສລິມຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຮົາມີການລ້າງຊຳ​ລະ. ໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຢືນຕໍ່ແຖວກັນສໍາລັບການສູດມົນພາວະນາ ເຊິ່ງຜູ້ນໍາໃນການສູດມົນໄດ້ພາວະນາວ່າ ພະອາລ່າຜູ້ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ກ່າວຕາມເພິ່ນ, ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍກໍບໍ່ຮູ້ຫຍັງເລີຍ, ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຮູ້ສຶກໂຕເລີຍ.”

ຜູ້ບັນຊາການທະຫານ ແລະນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງປາກິສຖານໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມບັນດາຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງໝໍ lady Reading. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງເທື່ອວ່າ ແມ່ນໃຜເປັນຜູ້ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫຼັງ ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.

ແຂວງໄຄ​ເບີ ປາກ​ຕຸງ​ຄວາ (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) ຂອງປາກິສຖານ ເປັນແຂວງທີ່ມີຊາຍແດນຕິດກັບອັຟການິສຖານ. ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງລວມທັງກຸ່ມເຕ​ຣິກ- ອີ-ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ​ຫຼື ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນໃນອີກ​ຊື່ນຶ່ງວ່າ ​ກຸ່ມຕາ​ລິ​ບານປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມທະວີການໂຈມຕີຂຶ້ນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການ​ຢຸດຍິງກັນກັບລັດຖະບານຂອງປາກິສຖານ​ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງໃນເດືອນພະຈິກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ເຈົ້າແຂວງ ແຂວງໄຄ​ເບີ ປາກ​ຕຸງ​ຄວາ ທ່ານກູລາມ ອາລີ (Ghulam Ali) ເຊິ່ງມີເມືອງເປຊາວາເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ເອກ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນ​ຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບສະຖາ ນະການ​ດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ເຈົ້າແຂວງ ກູລາມ ອາລີ, ຜູ້ປົກຄອງແຂວງໄຄເບີ ປາກຕຸງຄວາ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາພາສໂຕວ່າ:

“ທັງລັດຖະບານແຂວງ ແລະລັດຖະບານກາງ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງຄິດກ່ຽວກັບການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ, ຖ້າມີການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນມາອີກຄັ້ງ ທັງສອງລັດຖະບານ ຈະຕ້ອງຊອກຫາທາງອອກ, ບາງທີອາດຈະເປັນການເຈລະຈາກັນຫຼືບໍ່ ເມື່ອປະເທດ ຫາກຕັດສິນໃຈປະຕິບັດການ ລັດຖະບານກໍຈະດໍາເນີນການກ່ຽວກັບວຽກງານດັ່ງ ກ່າວນີ້ໃນທັນທີ.”

ການກັບຄືນມາຂອງກຸ່ມນອກກົດໝາຍ ຕາ​ລິ​ບານປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ຢູ່ຖານທີ່ໝັ້ນເກົ່າບາງແຫ່ງຂອງພວກເຂົາ ໄດ້ເປັນແຮງຜັກດັນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການປະທ້ວງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນສັງຄົມ. ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ມີການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຈົ່ງຟື້ນຟູສັນຕິພາບໃຫ້ກັບຄືນມາອີກຄັ້ງ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທ່ານມຸສທັກ ອາມາດ ຄານ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງສະ ພາປາກິສຖານກ່າວເປັນພາສາພາສໂຕວ່າ:

“ມື້ນີ້, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງສອງສິ່ງຈາກລັດຖະບານ, ຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຮົາບໍ່ປອດໄພ, ຈົ່ງປົກປ້ອງຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ອິດສະຫຼະພາບຂອງພວກເຮົາບໍ່ປອດໄພ, ຂໍຈົ່ງປົກປ້ອງອິດສະຫຼະພາບຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ໃນປີ 2014, ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໂຈມຕີໂຮງຮຽນກອງທັບ ໂດຍໄດ້ສັງຫານທັງໝົດ 150 ຄົນ, ເຊິ່ງສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນບັນດາເດັກນ້ອຍ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເປັນແຮງຜັກດັນໃຫ້ມີການຕໍ່ຕ້ານການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ໃນ ສິ່ງທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ແຜນປະຕິບັດງານລະດັບຊາດ.

ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານທາງດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານຕໍ່ກອງກໍາລັງຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເປັນແຮງເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການຜັກດັນຍຸດທະສາດຕໍ່ຕ້ານການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຂອງປາກິສຖານນັ້ນ ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການພິຈາລະນາທີ່ລະອຽດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານອັກຕາ ອາລີ ຊາຮະ (Akhtar Ali Shah), ອະດີດຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາການຕໍາຫຼວດ KP ກ່າວເປັນພາສາພາສໂຕວ່າ:

“ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາມີ IS-K, ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ພວກເຮົາມີ ອາລ-ກາອີດາ, ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ແມ່ນປາກົດການຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ແລະພວກເຮົາມີກຸ່ມ ຕາລິບານ ປາກິສຖານ ຫຼື TTP, ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານມີທັງຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແລະຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານອີກດ້ວຍ. ນີ້ແມ່ນບັນຫາລະດັບຊາດ ແລະມັນກໍຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງແກ້ໄຂລະດັບຊາດ. ທັງລັດຖະບານແຂວງ ແລະລັດຖະບານກາງ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງຫາທາງອອກນໍາກັນ.”

ອີງຕາມຜັງຂໍ້ມູນ ການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດເອເຊຍໃຕ້ແລ້ວ, ມີລາຍງານເຫດ ການການກ່ຽວກັບກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຢູ່ໃນປາກິສຖານ ປີ 2022 ເຖິງ 360 ກໍລະນີ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນທັງໝົດ 973 ຄົນ, ລວມທັງການໂຈມຕີ 180 ຄັ້ງຢູ່ໃນແຂວງໄຄ​ເບີ ປາກ​ຕຸງ​ຄວາ. ທັງໝົດຂອງເຫດການໂຈມຕີເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາໂດຍກຸ່ມຕາລິບານປາກິສຖານ.

Pakistani authorities say a suicide bomb attack on a mosque filled with police officers in the country’s northwestern city Peshawar has killed 61 people and wounded more than 150 others. Iftikhar Hussain has this report from Washington.

Authorities say the police were the target in Monday’s afternoon attack on a mosque inside a police compound located in a high security zone in the city.

Muhammad Ishaq, Survivor, in URDU

“As usual we prepared for the prayer in the mosque, we did ablution, the moment we stood up in line for the prayer, the prayer leader performed Allah-Akbar (God is great) and we all followed him, I heard the sound of the blast, after that I had no clue, I fell unconscious.”

Pakistan’s army chief and the prime minister visited the wounded at the Lady Reading Hospital. It was unclear late Monday who was behind the attack.

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province borders Afghanistan. Militant groups including the Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan, also known as the Pakistan Taliban, have intensified attacks since ending its cease fire with the Pakistani government in November.

Provincial Governor Ghulam Ali in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Peshawar is the capital, expressed concerns over the security situation Monday.

Gov. Ghulam Ali, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, PASHTO

“Both the provincial and federal government needs to think over a solution if terrorism is increasing again, both have to find a solution whether to negotiate, once the state decides on the course of action, the government will implement it.”

The resurgence of the outlawed Pakistan Taliban in some of its former strongholds has sparked public protests. Thousands of residents have demanded that the authorities restore peace.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the government must do more.

Sen. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Pakistan Lawmaker ACT, in PASHTO

“Today, we make two demands from the state, our life is not safe, protect our lives, our freedom is not safe, protect our freedom.”

A 2014 Pakistan Taliban attack on an army school killed 150 people, mostly children and led to a massive counterterrorism push called the National Action Plan.

Security experts say the surge in attacks against security forces has put Pakistan’s counterterrorism strategy under scrutiny.

Akhtar Ali Shah, Former KP Police Chief, in PASHTO

“Here we have Dae’sh (IS-K), here we have Al-Qaida, they are not local phenomena, and we have the (Pakistan Taliban TTP), the Taliban are here and also in Afghanistan. This is a national issue and it needs a national solution, both the provincial and federal government have to find a solution.”

According to the South Asian Terrorism Portal, 360 terrorism incidents were reported in 2022 in Pakistan, killing 973 people, including 180 attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Most of the attacks were claimed by the TTP.