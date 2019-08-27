ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ໜັກ​ ແລະ​ລົມ​ພັດ​ແຮງ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ 85 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ຕໍ່​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ຢູ່​ຕະ​ຫລອດ​ເວ​ລາ ໄດ້​ປະ​ທະ​ໃສ່ເ​ກາະວິ​ນວາດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານມື້ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພາ​ຍຸ​ລະ​ດູ​ຮ້ອນ ໂດ​ຣຽນ ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຄື່ອນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຄ​າ​ຣິ​ບຽນ ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ສູນ​ກາງ​ພາ​ຍຸ​ເຮີິ້​ເຄນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພາ​ຍຸ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ປ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ລົງ​ໂດຍເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ປະ​ມານ 7 ຫາ 20 ຊັງ​ຕີ​ແມັດ ຢູ່​ເກາະ ເຊັ​ທ໌ ລູ​ເຊຍ, ເກາະ ມາ​ຕີ​ນິກ, ແລະ​ເກາະ​ແວງ​ຊັງ.

ພາ​ຍຸ​ໂດ​ຣຽນ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ໄພຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຈາກ​ກະ​ແສ​ຟອງ​ແຮງ​ມາອີກ​ດ້ວຍ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ເກາະ​ເຊັນ​ທ໌ ລູ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ວ່າ ອາດ​ຈະ​ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ ແລະ​ດິນ​ເຈື່ອນ ແລະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຄວນ​ຫລີກ​ລ້ຽງການ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ແຄມ​ທະ​ເລ ແລະ ເຮືອ​ນ້ອຍ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ​ບໍ່​ຄວນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ໄປ.

ພວກ​ນັກ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຄວາດ​ວ່າ ພາ​ຍຸ​ໂດ​ຣຽນ ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ກັບ​ມາ​ອີກ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານມື້ນີ້ ແລະ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ເຖິງ​ຂັ້ນ​ກາຍເປັນ​ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນ​ໄດ້ ເມື​່ອ​ມັນ​ພັດ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ເກາະ ເພີດ​ໂຕ​ຣິ​ໂກ, ເຮ​ຕິ ແລະ​ເກາະສະ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ ໂດ​ມິ​ນີ​ແກນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດມື້​ອື່ນນີ້.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

Heavy rains and top sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour are hitting the Windward Islands on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Dorian moves into the Caribbean Sea.



The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm could drop between seven and 20 centimeters of rain on St. Lucia, Martinique and St. Vincent.



Dorian is also bringing with it the threat of dangerous surf.



The government of St. Lucia warned people that flooding and landslides were likely. It said people should avoid coastal areas and small boats should stay in port.



Forecasters expect Dorian to gain some strength on Tuesday and to reach hurricane status by the time it moves near Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.



The storm could threaten the U.S. mainland by Saturday.​