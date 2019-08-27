ຝົນຕົກໜັກ ແລະລົມພັດແຮງໃນລະດັບ 85 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ຢູ່ຕະຫລອດເວລາ ໄດ້ປະທະໃສ່ເກາະວິນວາດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພາຍຸລະດູຮ້ອນ ໂດຣຽນ ກຳລັງເຄື່ອນເຂົ້າໄປໃນທະເລຄາຣິບຽນ ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.
ສູນກາງພາຍຸເຮີິ້ເຄນແຫ່ງຊາດສະຫະລັດເວົ້າວ່າ ພາຍຸດັ່ງກ່າວອາດຈະປ່ອນຄວາມແຮງລົງໂດຍເຮັດໃຫ້ຝົນຕົກໃນລະດັບປະມານ 7 ຫາ 20 ຊັງຕີແມັດ ຢູ່ເກາະ ເຊັທ໌ ລູເຊຍ, ເກາະ ມາຕີນິກ, ແລະເກາະແວງຊັງ.
ພາຍຸໂດຣຽນ ຍັງໄດ້ນຳເອົາໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈາກກະແສຟອງແຮງມາອີກດ້ວຍ.
ລັດຖະບານຂອງເກາະເຊັນທ໌ ລູເຊຍ ໄດ້ເຕືອນປະຊາຊົນວ່າ ອາດຈະມີນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ແລະດິນເຈື່ອນ ແລະເວົ້າວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຄວນຫລີກລ້ຽງການໄປຢູ່ໃກ້ແຄມທະເລ ແລະ ເຮືອນ້ອຍທັງຫລາຍບໍ່ຄວນອອກຈາກທ່າເຮືອໄປ.
ພວກນັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດຄວາດວ່າ ພາຍຸໂດຣຽນ ຈະມີຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງກັບມາອີກ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ແລະຈະມີຄວາມແຮງເຖິງຂັ້ນກາຍເປັນເຮີຣິເຄນໄດ້ ເມື່ອມັນພັດໄປເຖິງເກາະ ເພີດໂຕຣິໂກ, ເຮຕິ ແລະເກາະສະທາລະນະລັດ ໂດມິນີແກນ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ອື່ນນີ້.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້
Heavy rains and top sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour are hitting the Windward Islands on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Dorian moves into the Caribbean Sea.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm could drop between seven and 20 centimeters of rain on St. Lucia, Martinique and St. Vincent.
Dorian is also bringing with it the threat of dangerous surf.
The government of St. Lucia warned people that flooding and landslides were likely. It said people should avoid coastal areas and small boats should stay in port.
Forecasters expect Dorian to gain some strength on Tuesday and to reach hurricane status by the time it moves near Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.
The storm could threaten the U.S. mainland by Saturday.