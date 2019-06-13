ຕຳຫຼວດ ສາທາລະນະລັດ ໂດເມນິກັນ ຈັບກຸມມືປືນ ຍິງດາລາ ນັກຕີເບສບອລ ທ. ເດວິດ ອໍຣທີຊ

ຕຳຫຼວດໃນສາທາລະນະລັດໂດມີນີກັນ ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສເປັນມືປືນ ແລະອີກສີ່

ຄົນ ໃນອັນທີ່ເລີ້ມຈະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ເປັນແຜນການລອບສັງຫານຕໍ່ ທ້າວ ເດວິດ ອໍຣທີຊ

ອະດີດນັກກິລາເບສບອລຊື່ດັງຂອງທິມ Red Sox.

ທ້າວອໍຣທີຊ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບສາຫັດ ໃນເວລາທີ່ຜູ້ກ່ຽວ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງໃສ່ດ້ານຫລັງໄລຍະ

ເຜົາ​ຂົນໃນຄືນວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມານີ້ ຢູ່ໃນບາບັນເທີງແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງແຊນໂຕ

ໂດມິງໂກ ຂອງປະເທດເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ບັນດາໝໍຜ່າຕັດ ໄດ້ຕັດຖົງນ້ຳບີ ແລະໃສ້ບາງສ່ວນຂອງທ້າວອໍຣທີຊ ອອກ ໃນການ

ຜ່າຕັດທີ່ໃຊ້ເວລາຫົກຊົ່ວໂມງ ກ່ອນທີ່ທີມ Red Sox ຈະສົ່ງທ້າວອໍຣທີຊ ໂດຍ​ທາງ

​ເຮືອ​ບິນ ໄປຍັງນະຄອນບອສຕັນໃນຄືນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອຮັບການ ຮັກສາຕື່ມອີກ.

ສ່ວນຕຳຫຼວດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງແຊນໂຕໂດມິງໂກກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ມີອາວຸດທີ່ ໃຊ້ຍິງທ້າວອໍຣທີຊ ຈົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບນັ້ນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍມືປືນ ຜູ້ທີ່ປາກົດວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້ຍິງ.

ອີກສີ່ຄົນ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກຕຳຫຼວດຈັບໄດ້. ຄົນທີຫົກ ຜູ້ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນການຄວບຄຸມຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ

ຢູ່ແລ້ວ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ວັນອາທິດ ຫຼັງຈາກຜູ້ກ່ຽວ ໄດ້ຖືກຖຸບຕີຢ່າງໜັກ ໂດຍຝຸງ ຄົນຢູ່ໃນບາ

ບັນເທີງ ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດນາທີ ຫຼັງຈາກມີການຍິງທ້າວອໍຣທີຊ. ຕຳຫຼວດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງ

ໄສອີກນຶ່ງຄົນ ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນໃນຊື່ວ່າ “ນັກຜ່າຕັດ ຫຼື The Surgeon” ແມ່ນຍັງຫລົບໜີຢູ່.

ຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດຂອງໂດມີນິກັນ ທ່ານເນ ອາລດຣິນ ບາຕິສຕາ ອາລ-ມອນເຕ

ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ເງິນ 8,000 ໂດລາ ສຳລັບ ການສັງຫານທ້າວ

ອໍຣທີຊ. ທ່ານອາລມອນເຕ ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ໃດເປັນຜູ້ວາງ ເງິນລາງວັນ ຫຼື ສາເຫດຫຍັງ

ທີ່ຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ຕ້ອງການຢາກໃຫ້ທ້າວອໍຣທີຊຕາຍ.

ທ້າວອໍຣທີຊ ພວມຟື້ນຕົວຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງໝໍໃຫຍ່ຂອງລັດແມັ​ສຊາຈູ​ເຊັສ ໃນນະຄອນບອສຕັນ

ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຮັບການຜ່າຕື່ມອີກ. ພັນລະຍາຂອງລາວ ນາງທິຟຟານີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດ

ວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ້າວອໍຣທີຊສາມາດທີ່ຈະນັ່ງຂຶ້ນໄດ້ແລະຍ່າງໄດ້ ສອງສາມກ້າວ ແຕ່ຈະຢູ່ໃນ

ຫ້ອງມໍລະສຸມ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍອີກສອງສາມມື້ຕື່ມ.

ທ້າວອໍຣທີຊ ເປັນວິລະບູລຸດແຫ່ງຊາດ ໃນບ້ານເກີດຂອງລາວ ຄື ສາທາລະນະລັດ

ໂດມີນິກັນ ແລະໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປມາຢູ່ເລື້ອຍ.

ລາວຍັງເປັນວິລະບູລຸດພາຍໃນກຸ່ມບັນດາແຟນໆກິລາເບສບອລ ໂດຍສະເພາະ ແມ່ນ

ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນບອສຕັນ. ນັກຕີໝາກເບສບອລທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີເປັນຜູ້ຮັກຫອມໃນຊື່ວ່າ

“Big Papi” ໄດ້ເລີ້ມອາຊີບຂອງລາວ ກັບທີມມີນເນໂຊຕາ ທວິນສ໌ (Minnesota

Twins) ໃນປີ 1997 ແລະໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມທີມ ເຣດ ຊັອກສ໌ (Red Sox) ໃນປີ 2003.

ລາວໄດ້ນຳພາທີມຂອງນະຄອນບອສຕັນ ຈົນໄດ້ແຊ້ມປ້ຽນໂລກ 3 ຄັ້ງ ແລະໄດ້ຖືກ

ລະບຸຊື່ໃຫ້ເປັນນັກກິລາຍອດ ຢ້ຽມໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນຊິງແຊ້ມເບ​ສບອ​ລ ຫຼື World

Series.

ທ້າວອໍທີຊ ຍັງໄດ້ເຄີຍໄປຫລິ້ນ​ໃນ ທີມດາລາດັງ ຫຼື All-Star 10 ເທື່ອ. ລາວໄດ້ລາ

ວົງການເບສບອລໃນປີ 2016 ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຕີໝາກເບສບອລ ອອກສະໜາມທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ

ໂຮມຣັນນັ້ນ 541 ເທື່ອ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ລາວ ຖືກບັນທຶກໃຫ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ອັນດັບທີ 17 ໃນບັນຊີ

ຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ນຳທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ໄດ້ຕີໂຮມຣັນ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Police in the Dominican Republic have arrested the alleged gunman and four others in what is starting to look like an assassination plot against former Red Sox baseball star David Ortiz.



Ortiz was seriously wounded when he was shot in the back at point blank range Sunday night in a bar in Santo Domingo.



Surgeons removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine in a six-hour operation before the Red Sox flew him to Boston Monday night for more treatment.



Police in Santo Domingo say they have the weapon that wounded Ortiz, along with the gunman who allegedly shot it.



Four others were also picked up. A sixth person has been in police custody since Sunday after he was badly beaten by the crowd in the bar minutes after the shooting. Police say one other suspect, known as "The Surgeon," is still at large.



Dominican police chief Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said the group was offered $8,000 for killing Ortiz. Almonte did not say who put up the money or why that person wanted Ortiz dead.



Ortiz is recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after more exploratory surgery.His wife, Tiffany, said Wednesday Ortiz is able to sit up and walk a few steps but will stay in the intensive care unit for at least a few more days.



Ortiz is a national hero in his native Dominican Republic and often travels there.



He is also a hero among baseball fans, especially in Boston. The slugger, lovingly known as "Big Papi," started his career with the Minnesota Twins in 1997 and joined the Red Sox in 2003. He led Boston to three world championships, being named World Series Most Valuable Player in 2013.



Ortiz also played on 10 All-Star teams. He retired in 2016 after hitting 541 home runs, placing him 17th on the list of all-time home run leaders.